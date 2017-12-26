Steelers Nation breaks the Internet after James Harrison signs with Patriots

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

"Betrayal," some say. "Traitor!"

"If you can't beat them, join them," according to others.

Steelers Nation took to Twitter after hearing their franchise's all-time sacks leader signed with, of all teams, the New England Patriots.

Steelers fans are hurt. Many social media responses were profanity-laced. Here are some G-rated ones:

Oldies, but goodies.

The Patriots now have the oldest offensive player (Tom Brady) and oldest defensive player (James Harrison) in the NFL. — WEEI (@WEEI) December 26, 2017

NO!!!!

How all of Pittsburgh feels about James Harrison going to the Patriots pic.twitter.com/xojoXGfLiX — Jason (@RasonJoberto) December 26, 2017

Other fans are viewing Harrison as the ultimate back-stabber.

@jharrison9292 Signing with the patriots guess you can throw out all unsold Deebo gear as nobody will be buying that anymore and patriots fans won't buy any of that, they all buy TB12 gear and ain't going to buy Deebo black and gold. — Matt Naples (@mattienaps) December 26, 2017

'James Harrison' You have done exactly what Brett Favre did to the Packers. He crossed over to the Vikings.WHY DID YOU SIGN WITH A RIVAL TEAM? Thought you were a man of honor obviously I, and many others, was mistaken.Don't give away the Steelers secrets/plays.Shame on you. — LaynaRose (@Layna2802) December 26, 2017

@jharrison9292 I know we released you and that was sad to hear but THE PATRIOTS!? Anybody but them! #SteelersNation — Raychel M Reynolds (@RaychelRey08) December 26, 2017

Or in milder terms, like the NBA's Kevin Durant. The NBA superstar left his playoff-contending team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, to sign with the conference rival Golden State Warriors.

somebody called James Harrison Durant's brother, I'm weaaakk — Steelers 13-2, we got robbed ‍♀️ (@errybodylovesE_) December 26, 2017

A stark difference here is Durant wasn't cut. The Thunder wanted him to stay. It's still funny.

Let us not forget, this is a business.

Steelers cut James Harrison, and only the Ravens and Pats are interested, and he signs with the Pats because he has a better chance of playing more snaps with them but he's a traitor? He's a traitor for wanting to play more after the Steelers cut him? Okay. — #Cousinism (@KIRKCOUSlNS) December 26, 2017

A Patriots team in need of a healthy and experienced pass-rusher has scored big time.

Patriots got a fresh, motivated James Harrison for their pass rush just in time for the playoffs. Yeesh — MJ (@MJayRawls) December 26, 2017

James Harrison signing=LeGarrette Blount redux? Ie, unexpected Steeler cast-off turning out to be missing piece of #NewEnglandPatriots Super Bowl puzzle? Or, at 39, is Harrison just Too Damn Old? Anyway, always respected Harrison even when I loathed/feared him. — Scott Stossel (@SStossel) December 26, 2017

One-year deal for James Harrison and the Patriots. And by that, I mean a one-month deal. Maybe more. We'll see. Check back in early February in Minneapolis. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 26, 2017

The Pats wouldn't do this ... would they? More like Harrison wouldn't do that.

But would Harrison do this?!

Plot twist: Steelers released James Harrison hoping the patriots would pick him. He's a double agent and will feed his former team information. #FootballEspionage101 — Fight Me IRL (@DillEsq) December 26, 2017

The old "Double-crossing the double-crosser" trick...

Let's be real...

Tom Brady has been carving up the @steelers defense for 15 years, it's not like James Harrison is going to tell him anything he doesn't already know. Lol. — Chris Johnson (@Johnson9382) December 26, 2017

Clearly, there is excitment from the Patriots, though. ... And they're already making jokes.

Deebo coming!!???My chains will be tucked lmao — Dion Lewis (@DionLewisRB) December 26, 2017

Nicknamed "Deebo" after the oversized, bullish character on "Friday" who took what he wanted by force, Harrison obviously has snatched something from Steelers Nation. But what?

Maybe he's just really smart.

If the Steelers win the Super Bowl, James Harrison gets a ring,If the Patriots win the Super Bowl, James Harrison gets a ring.Brilliant move. — Drew Birling (@actdrewary) December 26, 2017

True, true.

I'm not mad a James Harrison. I'm mad at the Steelers — Marquese Moore (@MooreIsland4) December 26, 2017

A-BAN-DONED

Steelers fans need to chill with the James Harrison hate. Your team released him. If he had the choice, he'd still be a Steeler. Can't hate a man for putting himself in the best spot to win, after his own team, that he's been incredibly loyal to, mistreated then abandoned him. — Kai Klauber (@Kailibur) December 26, 2017

born and bred a Steeler Fan but they did @jharrison9292 dirty...Art Rooney is rolling in his grave. Good Luck @jharrison9292 — katzndadoes (@katzndadoes1) December 26, 2017

I dunno, dude. It doesn't seem that way here ...

James Harrison going to the Pats kind of feels like a divorce to me. Like it was no ones fault other than your parents just fell out of love for each other. Sad day. — Sir Landon DeLisio (@LandonDeLicious) December 26, 2017

Steelers fans trying to explain how James Harrison is a snake even though the Steelers cut him pic.twitter.com/Q7vjum6Tzy — Yarmdawg (@jakeyarmey75) December 26, 2017

Ouch, man! It isn't that serious.

James Harrison going to the Patriots is like Alejandro Villanueva joining ISIS — A True Friend of The Crown (@johnrichey27) December 26, 2017

If Harrison sacks Ben Roethlisberger and does THIS ... Boy!

Why do I keep imagining a scenario where the Patriots sign James Harrison, and then he takes off his jersey to reveal a Steelers T-shirt in the AFC Championship Game, nWo style? — Adam Rank (@adamrank) December 26, 2017

Samson X Horne is a digital producer for Trib Total Media. Follow him on Twitter @spinal_tapp.