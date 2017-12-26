Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers Nation breaks the Internet after James Harrison signs with Patriots

Samson X Horne
Samson X Horne | Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, 6:38 p.m.
James Harrison arrives at Heinz Field for a game against the New England Patriots earlier this season. The Patriots signed Harrison Tuesday after he was released Saturday by the Steelers.
Updated 8 hours ago

"Betrayal," some say. "Traitor!"

"If you can't beat them, join them," according to others.

Steelers Nation took to Twitter after hearing their franchise's all-time sacks leader signed with, of all teams, the New England Patriots.

Steelers fans are hurt. Many social media responses were profanity-laced. Here are some G-rated ones:

Finally... A teammate that's older than me! @tombrady

A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on

Oldies, but goodies.

NO!!!!

Other fans are viewing Harrison as the ultimate back-stabber.

Or in milder terms, like the NBA's Kevin Durant. The NBA superstar left his playoff-contending team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, to sign with the conference rival Golden State Warriors.

A stark difference here is Durant wasn't cut. The Thunder wanted him to stay. It's still funny.

Let us not forget, this is a business.

A Patriots team in need of a healthy and experienced pass-rusher has scored big time.

The Pats wouldn't do this ... would they? More like Harrison wouldn't do that.

But would Harrison do this?!

The old "Double-crossing the double-crosser" trick...

Let's be real...

Clearly, there is excitment from the Patriots, though. ... And they're already making jokes.

Nicknamed "Deebo" after the oversized, bullish character on "Friday" who took what he wanted by force, Harrison obviously has snatched something from Steelers Nation. But what?

Maybe he's just really smart.

True, true.

A-BAN-DONED

I dunno, dude. It doesn't seem that way here ...

Ouch, man! It isn't that serious.

If Harrison sacks Ben Roethlisberger and does THIS ... Boy!

Samson X Horne is a digital producer for Trib Total Media. Follow him on Twitter @spinal_tapp.

