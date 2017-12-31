Grades for Steelers 28, Browns 24

Quarterback: A-

It's fair to say that was the best game of Landry Jones' career. Sure, his interception wasn't good. But he completed 23 of his other 26 passes. I don't care who that's against. Jones has proven he's one of the top 50 or so quarterbacks on the planet, which means he's an acceptable backup for the Steelers. And hey, he's officially 3-0 against Cleveland as a starter the past three years.

Backs/receivers: B

Stevan Ridley showed he's the No. 2 to Le'Veon Bell, and he made a 21-yard run (Bell has only three of more than 20 yards all season). Darrius Heyward-Bey, similar to Jones, makes splash plays against the Browns in season finales. JuJu Smith-Schuster continues to be a revelation as a rookie — a young rookie, at that — who missed large swatches of training camp but has emerged as a high-level wide receiver. He provides a wonderful case study for the cause of drafting "the best player available, regardless of position." Ten skill players, in all, caught a pass and/or had a carry.

Offensive line: B+

The Steelers allowed three sacks, but Jones was not hit otherwise. That's pretty good for a unit playing without two of its best members and also playing with a backup quarterback. Chris Hubbard played a fourth position this season (center) after never playing it before in a game at any level (save for a handful of snaps in the preseason). There were some shaky moments because of that, which was expected.

Defensive line: B

Tyson Alualu was a great offseason signing, the Steelers finally getting it right in finding a veteran "No. 4" defensive lineman. He had two sacks Sunday and four tackles for loss. The Steelers held Cleveland running backs to less than 2.0 yards per carry, a credit in part to a defensive line without its best player (Cameron Heyward).

Linebackers: B-

Three linebackers had sacks, but there were a couple occasions in which tackles were missed on a scrambling DeShone Kizer, and T.J. Watt got beat for a long pass play (albeit, he shouldn't have been put in a matchup on a receiver). Sean Spence continues to look more comfortable in Ryan Shazier's old spot. Even if he isn't a dynamic player, he's showing he's capable enough to not be a glaring weak spot.

Secondary: C

The big pass plays continue to be a concern with four of at least 33 yards Sunday. Some were short run after catch passes (so not completely the defensive backs' fault), but there were missed tackles and poor pursuit angles by safeties and cornerbacks on those, too.

Special teams: A-

It wasn't just the Steelers' first kickoff return touchdown in more than seven years that made this a successful day for Danny Smith's crew — though that certainly was the highlight. Eli Rogers had a nice 14-yard punt return. The touchdown was one of two "above the line" kick returns by Smith-Schuster, and the Browns had one punt return for minus-2 yards. Chris Boswell became the Steelers' all-time single-season points leader. The only blemish was a Boswell kick out of bounds.

Coaching: A

The Steelers got a win, and no starters were hurt. So in hindsight, Mike Tomlin made the correct decision on sitting Ben Roethlisberger, Le'Veon Bell, Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro and Cameron Heyward. Tomlin & Co. deserve their share of credit for a 13-3 season — one of the best regular seasons in Steelers history.

Overall: A

Again, priority No. 1 was to avoid injury, and priority No. 1A was to get a win. The Steelers did both to finish 13-3 to head into a postseason bye. Even against an 0-16 team, there's nothing wrong with that.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.