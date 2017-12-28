Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sports

Steelers' David DeCastro honored for cooperation with media

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, 7:27 p.m.
Steelers offensive guard David DeCastro takes the field through fog from the team tunnel as he is introduced against the Vikings on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.
Steelers offensive guard David DeCastro takes the field through fog from the team tunnel as he is introduced against the Vikings on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

Updated 8 hours ago

David DeCastro remembers how quiet he was as a rookie. And he recognized how far he's come. No one would refer to the Steelers' All Pro guard as shy anymore.

DeCastro on Thursday was named as “The Chief Award” winner for the 2017 season by the Pittsburgh chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America. The award is presented annually to the Steeler that best exemplifies the spirit of cooperation with the media.

When DeCastro was a first-round pick in 2012, few could have predicted he'd be recognized for being outwardly communicative.

“I just I didn't understand it,” DeCastro said of the attention he got and demands of him once he joined the Steelers. “You go to school like Stanford, and all you do is go to school, play football and hang out with your friends. There's no media there, (star quarterback) Andrew Luck would walk around campus and no one recognized him.

“So for me to come to a (football-crazy) city like Pittsburgh, I didn't understand it. I mean, I was a smart kid, but I didn't understand it. I was just all about football. So the more you learn, you adapt and figure it out.”

Earlier this month, DeCastro was named to the Pro Bowl for the third consecutive season.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.