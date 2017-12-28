Steelers' David DeCastro honored for cooperation with media

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

David DeCastro remembers how quiet he was as a rookie. And he recognized how far he's come. No one would refer to the Steelers' All Pro guard as shy anymore.

DeCastro on Thursday was named as “The Chief Award” winner for the 2017 season by the Pittsburgh chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America. The award is presented annually to the Steeler that best exemplifies the spirit of cooperation with the media.

When DeCastro was a first-round pick in 2012, few could have predicted he'd be recognized for being outwardly communicative.

“I just I didn't understand it,” DeCastro said of the attention he got and demands of him once he joined the Steelers. “You go to school like Stanford, and all you do is go to school, play football and hang out with your friends. There's no media there, (star quarterback) Andrew Luck would walk around campus and no one recognized him.

“So for me to come to a (football-crazy) city like Pittsburgh, I didn't understand it. I mean, I was a smart kid, but I didn't understand it. I was just all about football. So the more you learn, you adapt and figure it out.”

Earlier this month, DeCastro was named to the Pro Bowl for the third consecutive season.

