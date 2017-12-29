Steelers LB Sean Spence overcomes early struggles, settles into starting role

Neither would say it at the time, but now that three weeks have passed, Sean Spence and Keith Butler concede Spence struggled in his 2017 Steelers debut Dec. 10 against the Baltimore Ravens.

“He (struggled) at first,” defensive coordinator Butler said, “but he's getting better.”

Said Spence of his first game back in the NFL after two months out of the league, compared to now: “A lot better. A LOT better. From Game 1 to Game 3 have been like night and day for me.”

Spence was signed Dec. 5 after Ryan Shazier's serious spinal injury, and five days later Spence started in place of Shazier at left inside linebacker.

The early results, Spence admits, were not good.

“Because I hadn't played,” said the 27-year-old who was released by the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 2. “I knew the system well, but actually having to tackle someone for the first time on a Sunday night? It was pretty tough. And not having shoulder pads and a helmet on for two months, and then to put it on for the first time on a Sunday and in a huge rivalry game like that? It's pretty tough. But now I feel better. It showed me what I need to work on.”

Spence had just one assisted tackle in his first game back with the Steelers (he was property of the team from 2012-15) and that increased to four and eight total tackles (plus a sack) the ensuing two games.

Spence has settled in and is clearly the starter for the remainder of the season, particularly with Tyler Matakevich limited to special teams while he continues to recover from a shoulder injury. Although L.J. Fort is playing passing downs, Spence is entrenched on first and second downs (he played 78 percent of the Steelers' defensive snaps in Monday's win at Houston).

Spence is not as dynamic as Shazier (not many are), but the Steelers appear satisfied to ride with Spence in the postseason.

“At first, (Spence) struggled physically, and that is the thing that is going to happen to you when you come back and you've been out that long,” Butler said. “You don't all of sudden walk off of the street and play NFL football games. He's had to get used to it, and he'll get better and better each week.”

