Tim Benz: Mike Tomlin doesn't care about 'Where.' He just cares about 'Who.'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Once the smoke cleared, it ended up like so many of us thought it would.

Wait. That wasn't smoke. That was everyone's breath on the sideline during an 11-degree day.

But, as anticipated, the Browns eventually became the Browns, even against the Steelers' backups. So Pittsburgh won 28-24.

Simultaneously, the Jets were very much the Jets against many New England starters. So the Patriots won 26-6.

As a result, just as so many of us presumed would be the case back in August, the Steelers emerged from the AFC regular season as the second best team after the Patriots.

Yes, despite a 13-3 record, Pittsburgh enters the postseason as the runner-up to New England's 13-3 by virtue of that ungodly NFL-rules-rip-off of a loss two weeks ago...

Oh, sorry. Was that outloud?

...by virtue of that unfortunate defeat at the hands of the Patriots two weeks ago.

In the end, the Patriots are the top seed in the AFC playoff tree. The Steelers are the second seed. If we do eventually see a rematch of that week 15 clash, the Black and Gold will have to go to Foxborough.

“No matter where we are, we've got to get the job done,” said Tyson Alualu after his team-leading eight tackles and two sacks in a spot starter's role on Sunday.

“Sure we'd love to play in front of our fans. But we travel well. So, we can't complain about that.”

Avoiding a potential slog back to Massachusetts is why the Week 15 game was built up so much. Going into that game, many believed that Pittsburgh would finally have a chance to beat New England in the playoffs if the game was played at Heinz Field. Going to Foxborough would be a death sentence, though.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn't approach Sunday's last Hail Mary scenario of avoiding that trip in such a do-or-die manner.

By scratching the likes of Roethlisberger, Bell, Heyward, DeCastro, and Pouncey it became clear that Tomlin was prioritizing long-term health throughout the postseason as opposed to desperately chasing the slight odds of gaining potential home field advantage against the Pats via a miracle win by the Jets along with his reserves losing to the 0-15— now make that 0-16— Browns.

Was Tomlin simply avoiding throwing money down on a that long shot?

“I like the position that we had,” said Tomlin after win against Cleveland. “I wanted to assure some of those guys got to the second round of the playoffs. I felt completely confident in the guys that we had in there to do the job.

“It really wasn't a tough decision.”

Well, It must've been a little tough. After all, I could've understood any fleeting attempt to avoid a trip to New England where—all together now— the Steelers have never beaten Tom Brady.

But the tone in the Pittsburgh locker room Sunday suggested that the Steelers staying with New England all the way up to the Jesse James overturned touchdown earned the confidence of their coach.

The inference from players was that health going into a potential AFC Championship rematch with Brady and company is more important than venue. The inference from players was their coaching staff saw enough on December 17th to believe that this edition of the Steelers could accomplish victory in Foxborough against Brady even if all the others had failed.

“I would think so. I would hope so,” said cornerback Joe Haden. “I think our coaches, our staff, everybody believes in our team. (They) believe anywhere we go and play we can go and get it.

“Just make sure all our guys get to the dance. I (understand) what coach was doing.”

Is that opinion right? Is a fully healthy version of this team put together solidly enough to upset New England on the road?

Right now my response is— no. I'll have to see that before I believe it.

However, they are better built to do so than last year's team and any other that has attempted and failed in the past.

Regardless of our opinions, far more important is what the players can talk themselves into thinking.

That seemed to be at the root of Tomlin's message in how he approached his line up Sunday.

It doesn't matter “where.” It only matters “who.”

Tomlin seems to like “who” he has regardless of “where” they play.

Tim Benz hosts the Steelers pregame show on WDVE and ESPN Pittsburgh. He is a regular host/contributor on KDKA-TV and 105.9 FM.