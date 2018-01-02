Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Livingston hoping to build on record-setting freshman season

Michael Love
Michael Love | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 9:27 p.m.
Olivia Livingston seeded first in both 50 free and 100 free at PIAA State Swim Championships. She is undefeated in every high school race she swam, breaking the 50 free and 200 free school and WPIAL records.
Sophomore Olivia Livingston, the defending WPIAL Class AAA 50 and 100 freestyle champion and record holder, came out strong in December in her quest to better her accomplishments from a season ago.

She added the 100 backstroke school record to her school records in the 50 and 100 frees with a time of 58.50 seconds against Hempfield.

The previous record was established in 1998 (59.93).

“I had been really working hard on my backstroke,” Livingston said. “It was really nice to get (the record).”

Livingston is about a second off the school record in the 100 fly. At the Pitt Christmas meet, she swam a 200 free time three seconds faster than the school record.

Splitting practice time with her Gateway team and her Jewish Community Center club squad, Livingston also is preparing to compete in the 50, 100 and 200 frees and the 100 back at the TYR Pro Series meet January 11 to 14 in Austin, Texas.

“I'm excited,” she said. “It's the first meet I will be going to on a plane. Some Olympians and professional swimmers are expected to be there.”

Livingston owns WPIAL qualifying marks so far in the 100 back, 50 and 100 frees, the 100 fly and the 200 IM. Moore feels that she would no doubt qualify in the other individual events, but, he added, her focus for WPIALs still is centered on the 50 and 100 frees.

“Olivia has her goals, but she also is so encouraging in helping the other swimmers reach their goals,” Moore said.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

