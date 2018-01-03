Rivalry games bringing out best in Penguins

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Mike Sullivan has been working his way through a trying season for the Penguins, pushing every button he can to help the team get back on track.

If he were a college football coach, though, fans might be throwing parades in his honor.

In that sport, perhaps nothing is valued more than victories over hated rivals, and frankly, despite their persistent struggles, the Penguins have plenty of those this season.

The Penguins broke out of an offensive funk with a decisive 5-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night. That gives them a 2-0 record against their cross-state foes this season.

Add in a 2-0 record against the Columbus Blue Jackets and a 1-1 mark against the Washington Capitals, and they're 5-1-0 in rivalry games this season.

In a 5-4 shootout win over Columbus on Dec. 27, the Penguins erased three two-goal deficits. A 3-2 victory at Washington in the fourth game of the season was perhaps the team's best October performance.

The Penguins seem to be at their finest when facing opponents they don't like.

“When you play divisional opponents, when you play against teams you have history against, those are the most exciting games to be a part of,” Sullivan said. “Those are the most emotional games, and I think our team is at its best when we're invested emotionally.”

There's an obvious flip side to the rivalry success the Penguins are having, of course. It means they're 15-17-3 in games that don't promise to be particularly intense or emotional.

That bugs winger Conor Sheary.

“Obviously when you play a team you're rivals with, you bring a little more energy,” Sheary said. “It's kind of built into the game. You sometimes have to manufacture it when you play other teams. It's disappointing that it's that way because you want to be able to bring your best every night. Sometimes that's hard to do in this league.”

If the definition of the term “rivalry” is broadened, the numbers still look good for the Penguins.

Teams that meet in the playoffs often have more intense matchups the following season. The Penguins are 5-1-1 against teams they beat en route to the franchise's fifth Stanley Cup championship last season.

Based on the way the schedule is weighted, any team in the Metropolitan Division easily could be considered a rival of the Penguins as well. By that measurement, the Penguins are rolling and have been for quite some time.

They're 7-3-0 against Metropolitan Division teams this season. Last year, they were 20-8-2. The year before that, 19-9-2.

Those numbers are perhaps the most meaningful for the Penguins moving forward.

Of the team's remaining 41 games, 18 are against Metropolitan teams. When crunch time really hits in late March, the Penguins will play five of their last eight games against teams within the division.

A couple of meaningful division games are on tap the next two days as well. The Penguins host the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night before visiting the New York Islanders on Friday.

Right now, those three teams are locked in a battle for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Hurricanes and Islanders have 44 points. The Penguins have 43.

That means, despite the fact the Penguins have lost eight of their last 12 games, they could improbably be back in a playoff spot by the time they go to bed Thursday night.

“We've played pretty well against our division rivals,” winger Carl Hagelin said. “Our league and our division, especially, is really tight this year. You've got to make sure you're making the most out of these opportunities. We're behind the 8-ball right now. You've got to win those games.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.