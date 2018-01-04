Nothing new as Penguins slog through another listless loss

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Penguins are beginning to realize they're running out of time.

"I think that at some point we've got to raise our level," Sidney Crosby said after the team sleepwalked through what it emphasized was an important game Thursday. "If you keep doing the same thing, you can't expect different results. We have got to find a way to get to another level here or else we're going to be on the outside looking in."

The Penguins once again are closer to last place (within one point) than they are to the Eastern Conference's final playoff spot (three points behind) after a listless 4-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in which they again failed to capitalize on the momentum of an emotional win and failed to win consecutive games.

After a 5-1 win at last-place Philadelphia on Tuesday, the hope among the Penguins was it finally would ignite a much-needed run entering the second half.

But just like after an emotional 3-2 shootout win against Columbus on Dec. 21 (a 4-0 clunker to Anaheim followed two nights later) and a 5-4 comeback shootout win against the Blue Jackets on Dec. 27 (a 2-1 loss at Carolina came two days after that), the Penguins flatlined in the ensuing outing.

"This was a big game for us," defenseman Justin Schultz said. "We knew it was a big two points, and I think they outworked us."

The Penguins haven't won consecutive games since winning four straight Nov. 25-Dec. 2. They have won just twice in regulation over 14 games since, going 5-9-0 and scoring just 19 even-strength goals.

"It's hard to sit here and explain what's going wrong," said Matt Murray, who stopped 29 of 33 shots. "But we're not going to make excuses. We just have to be better."

The Penguins managed 12 shots on goal through two periods and finished with 21.

They went into the night with an opportunity — despite all that has gone wrong in this two-time Stanley Cup defense effort — to leapfrog Carolina into playoff position in the Eastern Conference.

Instead, the Penguins are one point ahead of the Metropolitan Division basement-dwelling Flyers.

Asked if the Penguins' emotion level was where it needed to be given the circumstances, Crosby quickly and succinctly answered, "No."

Was that frustrating to see?

"Yeah it is," Crosby said. "We know what the situation is, and it's a team we're fighting with in the standings, so these points are important. It's a divisional game, so it was not good enough."

The NHL's No. 1 power play has been good enough to mask the Penguins' five-on-five troubles this season, but Carolina is the least-penalized team in the league. The only power plays it allowed the Penguins on Thursday came via delay-of-game penalties in the second and third periods.

The Penguins garnered zero shots on goal in those two opportunities and only attempted three shots, all of which were blocked. The Hurricanes finished with 20 blocked shots.

"Just got to be better," Schultz said of the overall effort. "There's no excuse. It's just on us in here.

"I think they just outworked us," Schultz added, "and we got out-battled."

The most life the Penguins showed was early in the third after second-period goals by Jeff Skinner and Teuvo Teravainen gave the Hurricanes all the offense they would need.

The Penguins attempted 10 shots (four on goal) over the first 3 minutes, 34 seconds of the third period. But they couldn't beat Cam Ward, and beginning at 9:14 of the period Sebastian Aho scored twice 3:19 apart in the third to put the game away.

"To be quite honest," Ward said of his first shutout since Dec. 4, 2016, "it was a relatively comfortable night for myself."

All of the game's goals came at even strength, meaning the Penguins are getting outscored 96-56 during five-on-five play, about an average of minus-1 differential per game.

"It seems like it could be something different every night," Sullivan said. "It starts with a compete level and a mindset and a willingness to win puck battles and things of that nature."

The Penguins planned to travel to New York City on Friday morning for a 7 p.m. game against the Islanders, although the brutal winter storm on the East Coast had players wondering if the game would be played.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.