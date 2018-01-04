As Giants eye Andrew McCutchen, what could Pirates gain in trade?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

During the MLB winter meetings in Washington after the 2016 season, Andrew McCutchen was the focus of more trade speculation than any other player.

One month ago during the winter meetings in Orlando, the Pirates again let clubs know McCutchen was available. This time, there was not much buzz about him.

"The market can be fickle," one long-time evaluator said with a shrug.

Things change in a year. Teams that shopped for an outfielder in 2016 — like the Washington Nationals, who nearly acquired McCutchen during the DC meetings — now have other needs.

The San Francisco Giants, however, are looking for someone to patrol the vast center field at AT&T Park. On Thursday, Jon Morosi of the MLB Network reported the Giants have continued to inquire about McCutchen.

During the winter meetings last month, Giants manager Bruce Bochy didn't talk much about McCutchen. Yet, Bochy did rave about Cincinnati Reds outfielder Billy Hamilton, who also might be on the trade market.

"There's few players in the game like Billy Hamilton," Bochy said. "He's one of those guys they know he is probably going to go, and he still has a good chance of stealing a base. So when you talk about the gifts and talents of a Billy Hamilton, there are few guys that can do that in the game. He's entertaining."

Some observers think the Giants might be using Hamilton as a smoke screen and McCutchen is the top target.

At 27, Hamilton is four years younger than McCutchen. Hamilton has better speed and superior defensive skills, while McCutchen has a more productive bat.

Hamilton has two years of team control remaining. That could mean it will take less of a package to acquire McCutchen, who'll be a free agent after the 2018 season.

"This can of worms got opened up last winter, so everybody in the game knows now what (McCutchen's) status is," MLB Network analyst Dan O'Dowd said. "The longer you wait, the closer he gets to free agency and the more problematic the return becomes."

According to Morosi, the Pirates want at least one of the Giants' top three prospects — outfielder/first baseman Chris Shaw, pitcher Tyler Beede and outfielder Heliot Ramos.

The Giants thinned their farm system last month when they traded for third baseman Evan Longoria. To get McCutchen, they might try to entice the Pirates with some lower-rated prospects, such as left-handers Andrew Suarez and Garrett Williams.

Other clubs have asked this winter about Williams, 23, who was a seventh-round pick in 2016 out of Oklahoma State. Suarez, 25, was a second-rounder in 2015 who finished last season at Triple-A.

Let's play GM: OF Andrew McCutchen for RHP Tyler Beede and LHP Garrett Williams. — Rob Biertempfel (@BiertempfelTrib) January 4, 2018

The Pirates also could be interested in catcher Aramis Garcia and outfielder Sandro Fabian, who are rated the Giants' No. 7 and 8 prospects, respectively.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.