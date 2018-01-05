Penguins notebook: Jake Guentzel remains as middle man

NEW YORK — For the second straight game Friday night, the Penguins filled in for the injured Carter Rowney by shifting Jake Guentzel to the middle rather than calling up a center from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The Penguins have, in general, been hesitant to use Guentzel too much at center since he has turned pro, preferring the way his skill set plays on the wing.

They have fourth-line center options in the AHL, including seasoned 25-year-old Greg McKegg and prospect Teddy Blueger.

So why are they taking this tack?

Coach Mike Sullivan said it's a matter of choosing quantity of talent over sticking strictly to position designations.

“We're trying to put the best 12 forwards on the ice that we think give us the best chance to win, given the players that are at our disposal right now that are healthy, both here and in Wilkes-Barre,” Sullivan said. “We have that discussion internally with our hockey ops department and our management team and then we try to make the best decision we think is going to help the team win.

“Right now, we think the best 12 forwards are here that are going to give us the best chance to win.”

Sprong's spot

The Penguins seemed to find a perfect spot for top prospect Daniel Sprong on Friday night, putting him on Sidney Crosby's right side on a highly productive top line. Sprong had a goal and an assist in the second period.

Sullivan has been thinking about the best way to use Sprong since he had six shots in his season debut in Detroit on New Year's Eve. On one hand, his presence on a third line could give the team some needed offensive balance. On the other hand, his skill set meshes well with the team's star centers.

“We think Daniel's had a couple of good games for us,” Sullivan said. “He's had some quality scoring chances in the games he's played. He's played, for the most part, a pretty solid two-way game.

“Have we considered putting him with those guys? Yes, we have, and we have to this point. I have used him on occasion, throughout the course of the games, wither either Sid or Geno a handful of times in the last couple of games to see if we could spark something, but that's certainly something we would consider.”

Better back-to-back

Tristan Jarry shook off a wrist injury suffered Tuesday night in Philadelphia to make the start in goal for the Penguins on Friday night.

Jarry has been consistently effective since taking over the backup job in early November, but his most impressive achievement might be stabilizing the team's fortunes in back-to-back situations.

The first four times the Penguins played on consecutive days this season, they were beaten badly. With Antti Niemi in net, they lost to Chicago once and Tampa Bay twice by a combined score of 22-6. The one time Matt Murray started on consecutive days, the Penguins lost 7-1 to Winnipeg.

Once Jarry stepped in, the Penguins went 2-0-2 the next four times they played on the tail end of a back-to-back. They outscored opponents 15-9 in those games.

“I think a lot of it is mindset,” Sullivan said. “I think a lot of it is just a preparedness and a willingness to play the game the right way and become hard to play against. I think the players deserve a lot of credit for the results we've got back-to-back as of late.”

Goalie prospect

The Penguins only had one prospect playing in this year's World Junior Championships in Buffalo, but he made a significant impact.

Goalie Filip Gustavsson, a second-round pick in the 2016 draft, made 29 saves to help Sweden past the United States, 4-2, in the semifinals Thursday. He led the Swedes into the gold-medal game against Canada on Friday night.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.