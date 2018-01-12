Penguins' Matt Murray out, goalie Casey DeSmith called up

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Penguins called up goalie Casey DeSmith on Friday while starter Matt Murray is out for personal reasons.

DeSmith, who was brought back from the AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, is expected to round out the team's goaltending tandem with fellow rookie Tristan Jarry.

The Penguins return from a CBA-mandated four-day off week when they practice at 4 p.m. Friday in Cranberry. They'll play host to the Detroit Red Wings at 1 p.m. Saturday.

In his last start, Jarry was pulled late in the second period after allowing five goals on 19 shots in a 6-5 overtime win over the Boston Bruins. In his previous five appearances, he was 2-2-0 with a .958 save percentage.

This is DeSmith's fourth call-up this season. He has made two relief appearances, stopping 20 of the 24 shots he's faced.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.