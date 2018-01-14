Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Sports

Steelers WR Eli Rogers' productive day ends early after leg injury

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, 7:57 p.m.
Steelers receiver Eli Rogers runs after a catch against the Jaguars during the first half of the AFC divisional playoff game at Heinz Field on Jan. 14, 2018.
Getty Images
After having a season-high for catches and being as much as part of the gameplan as he has been in some time, Steelers receiver Eli Rogers suffered an injury to his right leg late in the 45-42 divisional playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

After the game, Rogers was using crutches to get around in the locker room. There was a wrap on his lower right leg.

Rogers was unavailable to speak with the media, and coach Mike Tomlin did not address the injury to Rogers (or any other player) after the game.

Rogers was injured when he got tripped up by Telvin Smith away from the play on a Vance McDonald catch with 3 minutes, 50 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Rogers could not put any weight on the right leg as he was helped off the field.

Rogers caught all five of the passes targeted to him Sunday for 42 yards, two going for first downs. He also handled punt-return duties.

Rogers had 18 catches for 149 yards and one touchdown this season after having 48 receptions for 594 yards and three touchdowns in his first NFL season, 2016.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

