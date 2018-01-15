High school scores, summaries, schedules for Jan. 15, 2018

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Monday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 70, Central Catholic 63

North Allegheny 54, Seneca Valley 41

Class 5A

Section 2

Hampton 66, Knoch 63 (OT)

Section 3

Franklin Regional 52, Armstrong 30

Class 3A

Section 4

Southmoreland 76, Brownsville 70

Nonsection

Turkeyfoot Valley 57, Geibel 54

Washington 62, East Allegheny 58

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 80, Northern Cambria 36

United 83, Penns Manor 70

Monday's summaries

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 70, Central Catholic 63

Central Catholic 11 14 21 17 — 63

Butler 16 15 11 28 — 70

CC: Luke Nedrow 18, Tommy Farkos 10, Cole Mason 10, Justin Tarrant 10. B: Ethan Morton 22, Tarik Taoufik 12, John Michalek 11.

North Allegheny 54, Seneca Valley 41

Seneca Valley 8 17 8 8 — 41

North Allegheny 10 20 4 20 — 54

SV: David Ritchie 11, Jake Bunofsky 10. NA: Zach Johnson 13, Anthony Hattrup 12, Mike Iuzillino 12, Curtis Aiken 11.

Class 5A

Section 3

Franklin Regional 52, Armstrong 30

Armstrong 8 10 4 8 — 30

Franklin Regional 14 7 15 16 — 52

A: Nate Baillie 11. FR: Hunter Stonecheck 15.

Class 3A

Section 4

Southmoreland 76, Brownsville 70

Brownsville 17 16 17 20 — 70

Southmoreland 15 21 21 19 — 76

B: Shandon Marshall 37, Phil Pace 16, Nick Seto 11. S: Cade Richter 26, Ronnie Robinson 13, Riley Comforti 12, Brett Glowacki 12.

Nonsection

Washington 62, East Allegheny 58 (OT)

East Allegheny 14 13 10 16 5— 58

Washington 17 11 17 8 9— 62

EA: Cedric Blackmon 24, Malik Stewart 13, T.J. Banks 12. W: Daniel Ethridge 24, Joe Mercer 15, Zahmere Robinson 11.

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 80, Northern Cambria 36

Northern Cambria 7 8 13 8 — 36

Ligonier Valley 33 20 17 10 — 80

LV: Marrek Paola 26, Michael Marinchak 15, Andrew Pleskovich 14, Jackson Daugherty 11.

Tuesday'­s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.; North Allegheny at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Fox Chapel at Plum, 7:30 p.m.; Norwin at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; Penn Hills at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Trinity, 6 p.m.; West Mifflin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Hampton at Mars, 7:30 p.m.; Moon at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Franklin Regional at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.; Gateway at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; Kiski Area at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.; Derry at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Blackhawk at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.; Hopewell at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.; New Castle at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.; McGuffey at South Park, 7:30 p.m.; Waynesburg at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Aliquippa at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.; Lincoln Park at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Brentwood at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.; Freedom at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.; South Allegheny at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Burgettstown at South Side Beaver, 7:30 p.m.; Charleroi at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.; Riverview at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

California at Frazier, 7:30 p.m.; Carmichaels at Jefferson-Morgan, 7:30 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Fort Cherry, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.; Neshannock at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Vincentian Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.; Union at Western Beaver, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at West Greene, 5:30 p.m.; Clairton at Monessen, 7 p.m.; Geibel at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Eden Christian Academy at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.; Propel Andrew Street at Imani Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity Christian at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

SWCAC

Cheswick Christian Academy at Beaver County Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Beaver at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.; Knoch at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

District 8

City League

Allderdice at Perry Traditional Academy, 8:15 p.m.

Girls

Monday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 47, Seneca Valley 37

Pine-Richland 37, Shaler 27

Section 2

Latrobe 54, Penn Hills 48 (OT)

Section 3

Bethel Park 54, Baldwin 35

Peters Township 53, Canon-McMillan 50

Upper St. Clair 48, Mt. Lebanon 45

Class 5A

Section 1

Montour 53, Moon 41

South Fayette 55, Chartiers Valley 47

West Allegheny 68, Lincoln Park 39

Section 2

Gateway 45, West Mifflin 37

Oakland Catholic 63, Woodland Hills 26

Thomas Jefferson 78, McKeesport 46

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 59, Laurel Highlands 46

Connellsville 57, Uniontown 26

Section 4

Armstrong 54, Indiana 36

Hampton 54, Mars 52

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell 55, Valley 30

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 76, Knoch 29

Deer Lakes 61, Highlands 37

Section 2

Ambridge 46, Quaker Valley 31

Blackhawk 61, Beaver 54

Central Valley 58, Hopewell 42

Section 3

Belle Vernon 68, Elizabeth Forward 65

Derry at Yough, ppd.

Keystone Oaks 48, South Park 40

Southmoreland 54, Mt. Pleasant 40

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls 55, Ellwood City 36

Neshannock 43, Laurel 27

Riverside 69, Freedom 34

Section 2

Brownsville 36, Waynesburg 29

Charleroi 73, McGuffey 33

East Allegheny 58, South Allegheny 20

Section 3

Avonworth 37, Seton LaSalle 33

Bishop Canevin 58, Carlynton 27

Class 2A

Section 1

Chartiers-Houston 56, Fort Cherry 15

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 65, Shenango 36

Washington 59, Burgettstown 34

Section 2

Northgate 45, Sto-Rox 35

Section 3

California 49, Frazier 44

Greensburg Central Catholic 57, Jeannette 46

Serra Catholic 68, Carmichaels 29

Class A

Section 1

Quigley Catholic 57, Rochester 51

Sewickley Academy 50, Cornell 32

Union 37, Propel Andrew Street 11

Section 2

Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.

Section 3

St. Joseph 63, Eden Christian Academy 53

Winchester Thurston at Imani Christian, ppd.

Nonsection

Freeport 43, Kiski Area 33

New Castle at South Side Beaver, ppd.

Independent

Propel Montour at Propel Braddock Hills (n)

District 6

Nonsection

Bishop McCort 60, United 47

Monday's summaries

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 47, Seneca Valley 37

Seneca Valley 7 14 12 4 — 37

Butler 10 8 17 12 — 47

SV: Gretchen Koken 16, McKenna Gross 11. B: Jenna Kunst 13.

Pine-Richland 37, Shaler 27

Pine-Richland 11 6 11 9 — 37

Shaler 7 11 4 5 — 27

P-R: Taylor Brenner 13.

Section 2

Latrobe 54, Penn Hills 48 (OT)

Penn Hills 8 17 10 9 4— 48

Latrobe 12 9 8 15 10— 54

PH: Adia Brisker 22, Ariana Dunson 14. L: Laura Graytok 26.

Section 3

Bethel Park 54, Baldwin 35

Baldwin 11 9 5 10 — 35

Bethel Park 14 14 16 10 — 54

B: Abbey Larkin 18. BP: Olivia Westphal 0 4 0-0 22, Madelyn Dziezgowski 13, Maria Cerro 10.

Peters Township 53, Canon-McMillan 50

Canon-McMillan 7 15 18 10 — 50

Peters Township 14 8 16 15 — 53

CM: Izzy Allen 14, Tamara Mathis 14, Abby Daniels 12. PT: Makenna Marisa 33, Lillian Young 10.

Upper St. Clair 48, Mt. Lebanon 45

Mt. Lebanon 8 14 11 12 — 45

Upper St. Clair 15 11 15 7 — 48

MTL: Nora Kogan 11, Haley Sabol 10. USC: Lindsay Meyer 14, Kate Groninger 14.

Class 5A

South Fayette 55, Chartiers Valley 47

Chartiers Valley 13 10 6 18 — 47

South Fayette 17 13 13 12 — 55

CV: Mackenzie Wagner 19, Megan McConnell 17. SF: Sam Kosmacki 19, Jordyn Caputo 14.

West Allegheny 68, Lincoln Park 39

West Allegheny 19 18 15 16 — 68

Lincoln Park 16 6 8 9 — 39

WA: Hannah Lindemuth 16, Grace Faulk 14, Claire Mercurio 14. : Riley Arrigo 21.

Section 2

Gateway 45, West Mifflin 37

West Mifflin 15 6 9 7 — 37

Gateway 14 4 13 14 — 45

WM: Shelby Genes 10. G: Jordan Edwards 13, Mary Kromka 12, Lexi Jackson 10.

Oakland Catholic 63, Woodland Hills 26

Oakland Catholic 11 14 20 18 — 63

Woodland Hills 8 11 1 6 — 26

OC: Alexis Sestric 14, Abbie Pechin 12, Sierra DeAngelo 12, Cierra Christian 11, Jayde Boyd 10.

Thomas Jefferson 78, McKeesport 46

McKeesport 16 11 16 3 — 46

Thomas Jefferson 19 20 20 19 — 78

McK: Jhayla Bray 11, Destiny Robison 11. TJ: Jenna Clark 23, Marina Petruzzi 15, Becca Mascaro 14.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 59, Laurel Highlands 46

Albert Gallatin 14 19 10 16 — 59

Laurel Highlands 8 12 13 13 — 46

AG: Bryn Bezjak 28, Abby King 14. LH: Taylor Smith 24.

Connellsville 57, Uniontown 26

Connellsville 11 14 16 16 — 57

Uniontown 6 7 5 8 — 26

C: Sara Aumer 17, Zoe Youdell 10. U: Mya Murray 11.

Section 4

Hampton 54, Mars 52

Hampton 16 12 13 13 — 54

Mars 10 10 12 20 — 52

H: Laryn Edwards 32, Alison Collins 14. M: Tai Johnson 20, Ellie Coffield 12, Lauren Wasylson 11.

Nonsection

Freeport 43, Kiski Area 33

Kiski Area 13 4 12 4 — 33

Freeport 3 17 15 8 — 43

F: Jenna Manke 26, Samantha Clark 13.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell 55, Valley 30

Burrell 22 11 6 16 — 55

Valley 9 7 4 10 — 30

B: Brittany Dunn 18, Grace Omecinski 10.

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 76, Knoch 29

Knoch 7 4 12 6 — 29

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 26 22 11 17 — 76

NC: Kylee Lewandowski 16, Tess Myers 14, Dani Short 12.

Deer Lakes 61, Highlands 37

Deer Lakes 22 14 16 9 — 61

Highlands 9 4 16 8 — 37

DL: Emily Mischen 16, Julia Hollibaugh 11. H: Renee Cebula 23.

Section 2

Blackhawk 61, Beaver 54

Beaver 6 14 15 19 — 54

Blackhawk 17 12 16 16 — 61

B: Sydney Barney 0 5 0-0 22, Emma Pavelek 15. B: Mackenzie Amalia 0 3 0-0 15, Tailyn Silver 14, Ava Haddox 13, Mady Aulbach 12.

Section 3

Belle Vernon 68, Elizabeth Forward 65

Belle Vernon 10 25 22 11 — 68

Elizabeth Forward 18 10 9 28 — 65

BV: Kelsey Green 20, Caitlyn Trombley 14. EF: Brianna Spirnak 27, Alexis Korenoski 10.

Keystone Oaks 48, South Park 40

South Park 15 10 6 9 — 40

Keystone Oaks 12 9 14 13 — 48

SP: Maura Huwalt 21, Cassidy Zandier 12. KO: Keagan Brownlee 12, Gillian Piccolino 10, Jaylen Hoffmann 10.

Southmoreland 54, Mt. Pleasant 40

Mt. Pleasant 7 14 11 8 — 40

Southmoreland 15 14 8 17 — 54

MTP: Chloe Jaworski 12. S: Carissa Cyphert 14, Brooke Corley 12, Cali Konek 10.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls 55, Ellwood City 36

Beaver Falls 15 16 17 7 — 55

Ellwood City 7 5 11 13 — 36

BF: Island Bradley 24, Macyla Collins 11. EC: Isabella Roth 17, Natalia Greco 13.

Neshannock 43, Laurel 27

Laurel 10 4 11 2 — 27

Neshannock 20 9 10 4 — 43

N: Bella Burrelli 16, Carmi Mattarazzo 11.

Section 2

Charleroi 73, McGuffey 33

McGuffey 14 7 4 8 — 33

Charleroi 22 21 16 14 — 73

C: Kaitlyn Riley 26, Maria Claybaugh 21, Sierra Short 13.

East Allegheny 58, South Allegheny 20

South Allegheny 10 0 3 7 — 20

East Allegheny 25 18 11 4 — 58

EA: Amani Johnson 21, Amaia Johnson 21, Abby Henderson 10.

Section 3

Avonworth 37, Seton LaSalle 33

Avonworth 6 6 10 15 — 37

Seton LaSalle 12 2 12 7 — 33

A: Hayden Robinson 10.

Bishop Canevin 58, Carlynton 27

Bishop Canevin 17 15 17 9 — 58

Carlynton 5 9 7 6 — 27

BC: Bri Allen 17, Shamijha Price 17, Diajha Allen 13. C: Jada Lee 12.

Class 2A

Section 1

Chartiers-Houston 56, Fort Cherry 15

Chartiers-Houston 20 16 10 10 — 56

Fort Cherry 4 5 2 4 — 15

C-H: Alexa Williamson 30.

OLSH 65, Shenango 36

OLSH 14 19 20 12 — 65

Shenango 9 4 11 12 — 36

OLSH: Jocelyn Nagy 19, Ashley Norling 18, Kennede Mickle 11. S: Madison Harden 20.

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic 57, Jeannette 46

Jeannette 7 13 16 10 — 46

GCC 16 11 15 15 — 57

J: Dymond Crawford 35. GCC: Anna Eisaman 24, Olivia Stawovy 14.

Serra Catholic 68, Carmichaels 29

Serra Catholic 14 15 24 15 — 68

Carmichaels 3 9 9 8 — 29

S: Rayna Andrews 24, Rylan German 13. C: Sinn Kylie 11, Megan Walker 10.

Class A

Section 1

Quigley Catholic 57, Rochester 51

Rochester 11 17 12 11 — 51

Quigley Catholic 10 9 22 16 — 57

R: Alexis Robison 13, Victoria Schinke 10. QC: Hailey Drutarosky 26, Taylor Kirschner 21.

Sewickley Academy 50, Cornell 32

Cornell 3 11 7 11 — 32

Sewickley Academy 14 11 12 13 — 50

C: Myka Smith 11. Sa: Sam Smith 26, Kendall Lightcap 10.

Section 3

St. Joseph 63, Eden Christian Academy 53

St. Joseph 15 14 12 22 — 63

Eden Christian Academy 16 12 15 10 — 53

St. J: Alex Jones 28, Gia Angelo 17, Chloe Kurpakus 15. EC: Margaret Bovard 22, Taylor Haring 13, Haylee Fleischman 10.

Tuesday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny at North Hills, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Norwin at Hempfield, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 3

Ringgold at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Franklin Regional at Plum, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Freeport, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Section 3

Derry at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 3

Steel Valley at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at New Brighton, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Leechburg at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.; Riverview at Springdale, 6 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Ellis School, 6:30 p.m.

Section 3

Bentworth at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Avella at West Greene, 7 p.m.; Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.

Section 3

Clairton at Aquinas Academy, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Altoona at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.; Beaver at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.; Knoch at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

SWCAC

Cheswick Christian Academy at Beaver County Christian, 6 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center at West Shamokin, TBD; Northern Cambria at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.; Penns Manor at Blairsville, 7 p.m.; Saltsburg at Marion Center, 7:30 p.m.; United at Purchase Line, 7:30 p.m.

District 8

City League

Carrick at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.; Perry Traditional Academy at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.; Westinghouse at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Monday's results

Class AAA

North Allegheny at Butler (n)

Class AA

Armstrong 4, Hampton 2

Baldwin 3, Upper St. Clair 2

Franklin Regional 7, Shaler 1

Penn-Trafford 6, Hempfield 5 (OT)

Mars at Quaker Valley (n)

Class A

Fox Chapel 7, Sewickley Academy 5

Meadville 5, West Allegheny 0

Thomas Jefferson 7, Indiana 4

Beaver at Wheeling Park (n)

Deer Lakes at Wheeling Catholic (n)

Freeport 4, Greensburg Central Catholic 2

Division II

Kennedy Catholic at Burrell (n)

Ringgold at Carrick (n)

Tuesday's schedule

Class AAA

Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 8:20 p.m.

Class A

Westmont Hiltop at Bishop McCort, 8:40 p.m.

Division II

Trinity at Connellsville, 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Monday's results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Laurel 48, Blackhawk 30

Fort Cherry at Central Valley (n)

TuesdayÃ­s schedule

Class AAA

Section 1A

Plum at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Burrell at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.; Yough at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.