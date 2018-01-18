'Dreamers gotta dream:' High hopes for Pitt's early enrollees

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

He hasn't even been on campus for a month, but Shocky Jacques-Louis already is scoring big at Pitt.

“I'm starting to get A's on the quizzes,” he said Thursday.

Nice, but Pitt's freshman wide receiver has other goals that go beyond the classroom.

“They have Biletnikoff Award winners here (Antonio Bryant and Larry Fitzgerald),” he said, “and I plan on being one of them.”

And he doesn't apologize for setting such a lofty standard.

“Dreamers gotta dream,” he said. “People may overlook this school, but I see it as an opportunity for me to get to the NFL.”

Jacques-Louis is one of five Pitt players taking advantage of a growing trend in college football, graduating from high school in December and enrolling in college in January.

The others are Butler offensive lineman Jake Kradel and three transfers: wide receiver Taysir Mack (Indiana), quarterback Ricky Town (Ventura College in California) and offensive lineman Chase Brown (Lackawanna College in Scranton).

Isn't it difficult to leave high school early and deprive yourself of half the senior year experience?

“It wasn't tough at all,” said Kradel, who does plan to attend his high school prom in the spring. “I was ready.”

With the season 7½ months away, it's difficult to tell who among the five can contribute this season, which is perhaps coach Pat Narduzzi's most important at Pitt after he received a seven-year contract extension last month. But Jacques-Louis plays a position where Pitt has a desperate need for playmakers, with Jester Weah graduating and Quadree Henderson opting for the NFL Draft.

Also, Brown, 6-foot-5, 310 pounds, spent two years at Lackawanna and is more physically mature than most first-year players and could help replace four departing linemen: Brian O'Neill, Alex Officer, Brandon Hodges and Jaryd Jones-Smith.

“I want to be the guy that fills that role,” said Brown, who attended James Madison before Lackawanna.

Jacques-Louis can fill multiple roles for Pitt, running routes and returning kicks. He was a highly recruited prospect from Dunbar High School in Fort Myers, Fla., at one point committing to Kentucky and visiting Michigan, Michigan State and Tennessee.

Pitt was different, largely due to Narduzzi, he said.

“Some of the other coaches at big schools, they wouldn't talk to me as much,” he said. “It's like they were the king. Coach Narduzzi, he came to me, called me almost every day. He was a real person.

“The recruiting process may seem like butterflies and stuff like that, but it's really nerve-racking, people calling you, constantly trying to sway your mind and not knowing who are the real people and fake people. Coming here, I found the real people.”

Jacques-Louis said he's concentrating hard on academics and his playbook so deficiencies in those areas don't hamper his chance to play.

“Already I'm trying to learn the playbook as quick as I can,” he said, “just so when we get started in the fall and I ask the coach why am I not starting — if I'm not starting — (it's not because) I don't have good grades or I don't know the playbook.”

Jacques-Louis is a twin; brother Rocky was born 45 minutes before him. They speak by phone every day.

Both were renamed by their grandmother: Shocky's given name is Shyheem and Rocky, a freshman defensive end at FIU, was named Rahkeem.

“She said Shocky's going to shock the world, Rocky's going to rock the world,” Shocky said.

“We don't look alike,” he added. “I told him if we had to look alike. He had to look like me.”

Shocky's roommate is Kradel, who is amused at how his new friend from Florida is adjusting to Pittsburgh's winter.

“I told him dress warm,” Kradel said. “I can go out in a hoody. He needs a hoody, jacket, hats and gloves.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.