Sports

Southmoreland's Konek to miss 'minimal time' after knee injury

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 6:36 p.m.
Southmorland no. 2 Cali Konek reacts to a fall after an unsuccessful lay-up in the second half of the game against Belle Vernon on Monday, December 18, 2017.
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
Updated 12 hours ago

Southmoreland girls basketball coach Brian Pritts said standout junior Cali Konek will miss “minimal time” with a sprained MCL in her right knee.

She will not play tonight at Greensburg Salem.

“We're glad she avoided an ACL tear,” Pritts said. “Hopefully she will be back soon. She is such a tough kid. She didn't even want help coming off the court.”

Konek, one of the top-rated point guards in the country in her class, tweaked the knee 16 seconds into Thursday night's home game against Keystone Oaks when she fell to the floor after a 3-point attempt. She had the knee wrapped and played most of the game after a brief absence.

She will wear a brace when she returns.

She is averaging 17.9 points, 4.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds for the Scotties (8-6).

Konek, who has numerous Division I schools interested in her, transferred from Riverdale Baptist (Md.) where she played one season. She began her high school career at Imani Christian, where she averaged 45.4 points.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

