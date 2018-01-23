High school roundup for Jan. 22: Allderdice boys take down Class 5A No. 1 Mars

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allderdice boys basketball flexed its City League muscles Monday night.

Just three days after defeating Westinghouse in a league showdown, the Dragons took down one of the WPIAL's top squads, defeating Class 5A No. 1 Mars, 73-62.

Tyler Williams scored 19 points for Allderdice (12-2), which closed the game on a 22-7 run. The Dragons have won nine straight games.

Notre Dame recruit Robby Carmody had 23 points for Mars (11-3).

Laurel Highlands 67, Ringgold 40 — Bryce Laskey scored 35 points, including four 3-pointers, to guide Laurel Highlands (8-6, 4-2) to a Section 1-5A victory. The Mustangs led 30-15 at halftime.

Highlands 72, Kiski Area 36 — Shawn Erceg poured in 25 points and added 13 rebounds as the Golden Rams rolled to a Section 3-5A victory. Romello Freeman added 19 points and eight rebounds for Highlands (10-3, 4-1), which won its eighth consecutive game. Ryan Wallace led Kiski Area (0-14, 0-5) with 13 points.

East Allegheny 62, Burrell 49 — T.J. Banks scored 18 points as East Allegheny won in Section 3-3A play. Cedric Blackmon scored 17 points for East Allegheny (7-8, 3-2). Logan Bitar scored 17 points and Donovan Russell added 16 points for Burrell (5-10, 2-2).

South Park 87, Waynesburg 86 (OT) — Devin Turner had 25 points and Damon Smith added 23 for South Park (7-6, 5-3) in a Section 3-4A victory. Darton McIntire had 40 points for Waynesburg (4-11, 1-7).

St. Joseph 56, Trinity Christian 55 — The Spartans ended their eight-game losing streak and picked up their first Section 3-A win of the season. Evan Kuczynski led St. Joseph (3-10, 1-4) with 16 points, Grant Bendis chipped in with 15 and Andrew Sullivan had 13.

Hillcrest Christian 39, Cheswick Christian 27 — Isaiah Malloy scored 17 points as Cheswick Christian Academy (1-10, 1-4) fell to Hillcrest Christian Academy in Southwest Christian Athletic Conference play.

Girls basketball

North Allegheny 58, Shaler 41 — Piper Morningstar had 15 points and Rachel Martindale added 14 as No. 1 North Allegheny (14-0, 6-0) won in Section 1-6A. Both players hit four 3-pointers. Megan Lydon had 17 points for Shaler (7-8, 3-3).

Mt. Lebanon 65, Baldwin 31 — Haley Sabol had 17 points, Jamey Napoleon added 16 and Nora Kogan tallied 15 as Mt. Lebanon (8-8, 4-2) won in Section 3-6A. The Blue Devils led 36-18 at halftime.

Upper St. Clair 60, Canon-McMillan 45 — In Section 3-6A, Kate Groninger and Allison Dellicarri each had 15 points to guide No. 5 Upper St. Clair (7-6, 4-2) to victory.

Chartiers Valley 62, Lincoln Park 38 — Mackenzie Wagner had 19 points and Megan McConnell added 12 as Chartiers Valley (9-6, 3-2) won a Section 1-5A game.

West Allegheny 59, Montour 48 — Patience Ashaolu had 23 points and 12 rebounds to guide No. 5 West Allegheny (13-4, 6-0) to a Section 1-5A win.

Oakland Catholic 70, McKeesport 25 — Cierra Christian had 17 points and 10 rebounds as No. 4 Oakland Catholic (9-5, 5-1) rolled to a Section 2-5A win.

Ringgold 59, Connellsville 42 — Ashley Briscoe had 25 points as Ringgold (11-5, 6-1) won in Section 3-5A. Briscoe also added 10 rebounds and is one rebound short of 1,000 for her career.

Trinity 59, Albert Gallatin 38 — Riley DeRubbo had 21 points and Alayna Cappelli added 18 as No. 1 Trinity (14-3, 8-0) picked up a Section 3-5A win. Bryn Bezjak had 23 points for Albert Gallatin (6-9, 2-6).

Uniontown 41, Greensburg Salem 31 — Kierra Rose had 11 points and Kelsey Rose added 10 for Uniontown (6-9, 3-5), which controlled the boards in a Section 3-5A victory.

Megan Kallock had 16 points for Greensburg Salem (6-9, 3-5).

Hampton 49, Indiana 24 — Laryn Edwards scored 21 points and Ali Collins had 14 as Hampton (12-2, 8-0) won in Section 4-5A.

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 79, Burrell 31 — Kaylen Sharrow put up 16 points for Burrell (5-9, 3-5), but the No. 1 Trojans were too much in a Section 1-4A matchup. Kylee Lewandowski led North Catholic (14-0, 8-0) with 17 points, Tess Myers added 16 and Dani Short 14.

Freeport 60, Highlands 18 — The Yellowjackets built a 35-14 halftime lead and let the defense take over in the second half in a win over Section 1-4A rival Highlands (1-13, 1-7). Madeline Clark led Freeport (10-5, 7-1) with 16 points, Sidney Shemanski added 14 and Jenna Manke finished with 12.

Blackhawk 69, New Castle 54 — In Section 2-4A, Mady Aulbach had 19 points and Mackenzie Amalia added 16 as No. 3 Blackhawk (13-1, 7-1) earned a win. Ava Haddox added 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Cougars.

Apollo-Ridge 39, Shady Side Academy 33 — Maddy Moore scored 18 points as Apollo-Ridge won in Section 3-3A. Megan Ost chipped in nine points for Apollo-Ridge (7-7, 4-4), which moved into a third-place tie with Seton LaSalle.

Arianna Goitz scored 12 points to lead Shady Side Academy (8-7, 4-4).

East Allegheny 66, South Side Beaver 34 — Amani Johnson scored 35 points and surpassed 2,000 for her career as No. 3 East Allegheny (16-0, 8-0) rolled to a Section 2-3A victory.

Belle Vernon 38, Southmoreland 22 — Caitlyn Trombley had 14 points to help Belle Vernon (12-4, 8-1) earn a Section 3-4A victory over visiting Southmoreland (9-7, 3-6). Charity Henderon had eight points to pace the Scotties, who trailed 20-12 at halftime.

Keystone Oaks 55, Mt. Pleasant 30 — Gillian Piccolino scored 18 points to lift No. 4 Keystone Oaks (13-3, 9-0) to a Section 3-4A win at Mt. Pleasant (5-10, 3-6). The Golden Eagles opened the game on a 22-5 run.

South Park 72, Derry 52 — Kasey Kastroll, Maura Huwalt and Cassidy Zandier all had 16 points to lead South Park (9-6, 6-3) to a Section 3-4A win. Kam Kelly had 14 points and Madison Clayton added 12 for Derry (1-13, 1-8).

Charleroi 51, Brownsville 32 — Maria Claybaugh had 16 points, and Belle Skobel had 14 points and eight rebounds as No. 5 Charleroi (13-2, 7-1) won in Section 2-3A.

Bishop Canevin 64, Seton LaSalle 43 — Bri Allen had 27 points and surpassed 1,000 for her career as No. 1 Bishop Canevin (11-3, 8-0) rolled to a Section 3-3A victory.

Chartiers-Houston 65, Washington 40 — Alexa Williamson had 38 points and 20 rebounds as No. 3 Chartiers-Houston (11-4, 8-1) won in Section 1-2A.

Fort Cherry 39, New Brighton 32 — Alex Guerra had 14 points as Fort Cherry (10-5, 6-3) won in Section 1-2A. Syndey Cook scored 29 points and added 10 rebounds for New Brighton (2-13, 1-8).

Leechburg 68, Ellis School 37 — Cam Davies hit five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points as No. 4 Leechburg cruised to a Section 2-2A win. Mikayla Lovelace scored 16 points and Brittany Robilio added 11 points for Leechburg (13-2, 8-1). Kathrine Ference scored 13 points to lead Ellis School (2-13, 1-8).

Vincentian Academy 69, Riverview 40 — No. 1 Vincentian Academy (14-1, 9-0) opened up with a 33-point first quarter to put the game away early in a Section 2-2A game. Sydney McDonough led Riverview (6-8, 3-6) with 18 points and Alyssa Cappa followed up with 13.

Frazier 85, Bentworth 58 — Brooke Poling had 26 points and Jovanna Isaac added 21 as Frazier (8-6, 5-4) won in Section 3-2A.

Beth-Center 68, Carmichaels 39 — Olivia Greco scored 41 points, including five 3-pointers, as Beth-Center (9-5, 5-3) won in Section 3-2A.

California 71, Jeannette 44 — Bailey Vig had 29 points and Love' Porter added 18 as California (10-4, 7-2) won in Section 3-2A.

Dymond Crawford had 33 points, including six 3-pointers for Jeannette (5-11, 3-6), which trailed 34-13 at halftime and couldn't make up the deficit.

Quigley Catholic 52, Sewickley Academy 47 — Taylor Kirschner had 20 points as No. 3 Quigley Catholic (9-7, 6-0) won in Section 1-A. Olivia Ryder had 17 points for No. 4 Sewickley Academy (9-3, 4-2).

Avella 43, Monessen 11 — Bailey Lis' 16 points guided Avella (7-7, 3-3) to a Section 2-A victory. Sydney Caterino had four points to lead Monessen (1-14, 0-6).

Winchester Thurston 74, St. Joseph 50 — Alex Jones scored 18 points, but St. Joseph fell to No. 1 Winchester Thurston in a Section 3-A game. Gia Thorpe led a trio of Winchester Thurston players with 24 points. Ayanna Townsend and Nya Nicholson scored 22 points each for the Bears (9-4, 6-0). Gia Angelo added 13 points and Anna Swierczewski scored 10 points for St. Joseph (8-7, 2-3).

Cheswick Christian 36, Hillcrest Christian 28 — Bethany Kosor scored 14 points as Cheswick Christian pulled away from Hillcrest Christian in Southwest Christian Athletic Conference play. Allyson Drake scored 10 points for Cheswick Christian (8-2, 4-0).

Ligonier Valley 54, United 44 — After dropping their past two conference games, the Rams (8-7, 3-5) got 22 points and 10 rebounds from Lexie Petrof to secure a District 6 Heritage Conference victory.

Alexia Boyd added 12 points and MacKenzee Jester had 11 for Ligonier Valley.

Hockey

Hempfield 4, Latrobe 3 — Jared Gerger scored a goal and assisted on two others and Nolen Feree stopped 31 shots as Hempfield edged Latrobe at Nevin Arena to pull into a first-place tie with the Wildcats in the PIHL Class 2A South/East Division with 20 points apiece.

Upper St. Clair 5, Franklin Regional 4 — Joseph Pulit scored the game-winning goal as Upper St. Clair (8-5-1-1) won a PIHL Class AA game. Oldrich Virag had goal and two assists to lead Franklin Regional (9-5).

Burrell 4, Elizabeth Forward 3 (OT) — Tyler Stewart scored 1 minute, 6 seconds into overtime as the Bucs beat Elizabeth Forward (7-4) in Division II play. Stewart finished with two goals and an assist for Burrell (10-4), Dylan Zelonka added a goal and an assist and Cole Vassana also found the back of the net. Colin Bistarkey made 21 saves.