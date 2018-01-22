Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Sports

Quaker Valley, OLSH rise to second in state boys basketball rankings

Chris Harlan
Chris Harlan | Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, 4:12 p.m.
Quaker Valley's Danny Conlan scores past Ambridge's Tay Lindsey during their game Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, in Leetsdale.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Quaker Valley's Danny Conlan scores past Ambridge's Tay Lindsey during their game Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, in Leetsdale.

Updated 2 hours ago

No WPIAL boys basketball teams are ranked first in the state, but Quaker Valley and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart each jumped to second in the City of Basketball Love rankings released Monday.

Quaker Valley, the only undefeated boys team in the WPIAL, is ranked behind only Philadelphia's Imhotep Charter in Class 4A. OLSH rose two spots in Class 2A after defeating defending state champion Sewickley Academy.

Seton LaSalle and Vincentian Academy joined the top 10 rankings this week in Class 3A and A, respectively.

Other WPIAL representatives include Penn Hills and Woodland Hills in Class 6A; Mars in Class 5A; Ambridge and New Castle in 4A; Lincoln Park in 3A; and Sewickley Academy in 2A. Westinghouse of the City League is ranked in 3A.

Here's a look at this week's City of Basketball Love state boys basketball rankings. PIAA district and this season's record are displayed in parentheses. Only those schools competing for PIAA championships are eligible for ranking.

CITY OF BASKETBALL LOVE STATE BASKETBALL RANKINGS

(records through games of Jan. 21/OW-others to watch/NR-not ranked)

Class 6A

No. School (District), W-L, Pvs

1. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1), 14-0, 1

2. Abington (1), 11-2, 2

3. State College (6), 13-0, 5

4. Roman Catholic (12), 7-5, 4

5. St. Joseph's Prep (12), 12-2, 6

6. La Salle College (12), 10-4, 7

7. Reading (3), 13-2, OW

8. Hazleton (2), 10-1, 3

9. Penn Hills (7), 15-1, 8

10. Woodland Hills (7), 13-2, 10

Checked in: No. 7 Reading.

Checked out: No. 9 Mt. Lebanon.

Others to watch: Abraham Lincoln (12, 12-2); Allderdice (8, 11-2); Archbishop Ryan (12, 9-6); Butler (7, 13-2); Canon-McMillan (7, 12-1); Cedar Crest (3, 14-3); Central Bucks South (1, 12-3); Central Bucks West (1, 11-4); Chambersburg (3, 13-3); Cheltenham (1, 10-5); Coatesville (1, 11-4); Downingtown East (1, 9-5); East Stroudsburg South (11, 13-1); Fox Chapel (7, 11-4); Garnet Valley (1, 11-4); Harrisburg (3, 10-5); Hempfield (3, 13-2); Latrobe (7, 10-5); Lower Merion (1, 13-3); Manheim Twp. (3, 12-3); McDowell (10, 13-2); Mt. Lebanon (7, 14-2); Neshaminy (1, 9-5); Northampton (11, 11-3); Pennridge (1, 10-4); Pine-Richland (7, 12-3); Upper Darby (1, 12-3).

Class 5A

No. School (District), W-L, Pvs

1. Bonner-Prendergast (12), 13-2, 1

2. Archbishop Carroll (12), 10-4, 2

3. Archbishop Wood (12), 7-6, 3

4. Mars (7), 11-2, 4

5. Abington Heights (2), 11-2, 5

6. Northeastern (3), 16-0, 7

7. Bishop Shanahan (1), 11-1, 8

8. Martin Luther King (12), 11-7, 6

9. Penncrest (1), 13-2, 9

10. Allentown C.C. (11), 14-2, 10

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Bangor (11, 13-1); Blue Mountain (11, 13-1); Carrick (8, 13-2); Central Mountain (6, 7-3); Chester (1, 9-5); Crestwood (2, 8-4); Dallas (2, 10-2); Dover (3, 12-2); Franklin Regional (7, 11-3); Great Valley (1, 10-4); Greencastle-Antrim (3, 12-2); Hershey (3, 14-1); Highlands (7, 9-3); Hollidaysburg (6, 7-4); Lampeter-Strasburg (3, 14-1); Lower Dauphin (3, 11-3); Mastery Charter North (12, 12-3); Meadville (10, 10-1); Milton Hershey (3, 11-1); Moon (7, 12-2); New Oxford (3, 10-5); Pottsville (11, 9-3); Shippensburg (3, 11-3); Trinity (7, 12-3); Wissahickon (1, 11-4); York (3, 9-6).

Class 4A

No. School (District), W-L, Pvs

1. Imhotep Charter (12), 14-2, 1

2. Quaker Valley (7), 11-0, 3

3. Bethlehem Catholic (11), 11-2, 2

4. Berks Catholic (3), 12-2, 4

5. Scranton Prep (2), 11-3, 6

6. Lancaster Catholic (3), 14-2, 7

7. Lower Moreland (1), 12-4, 5

8. Sharon (10), 13-2, OW

9. Ambridge (7), 10-3, 9

10. New Castle (7), 10-3, 10

Checked in: No. 8 Sharon.

Checked out: No. 8 Hickory.

Others to watch: Belle Vernon (7, 10-4); Boiling Springs (3, 10-4); Central Martinsburg (6, 11-4); Danville (4, 9-2); Forest Hills (6, 11-4); Franklin (10, 10-4); Grove City (10, 11-2); Hickory (10, 10-2); Huntingdon (6, 12-1); Indiana (7, 12-1); Johnstown (6, 10-2); Middletown (3, 7-5); Nanticoke (2, 9-2); North Schuylkill (11, 9-4); Tamaqua (11, 11-3); Tyrone (6, 10-2); Universal Audenried (12, 6-8); Wyoming Area (2, 9-2).

Class 3A

No. School (District), W-L, Pvs

1. Neumann-Goretti (12), 10-3, 1

2. Valley Forge (1), 12-2, 2

3. Fairview (10), 12-1, 3

4. Lincoln Park (7), 8-4, 4

5. Richland (6), 12-1, 5

6. Seton LaSalle (7), 10-3, OW

7. Steelton-Highspire (3), 9-5, OW

8. Loyalsock (4), 9-3, OW

9. Wellsboro (4), 15-1, 10

10. Westinghouse (8), 11-2, 9

Checked in: No. 6 Seton LaSalle, No. 7 Steelton-Highspire and No. 8 Loyalsock.

Checked out: No. 6 West Catholic, No. 7 Holy Redeemer and No. 8 Greenville.

Others to watch: Aliquippa (7, 11-4); Bellwood-Antis (6, 10-3); Bishop McDevitt (12, 11-4); Catasauqua (11, 10-5); Dunmore (2, 7-5); Greenville (10, 7-4); Holy Redeemer (2, 8-3); Kutztown (3, 14-1); Lancaster Mennonite (3, 10-5); Mount Carmel (4, 11-2); Notre Dame-Green Pond (11, 12-4); Trinity (3, 11-3); Washington (7, 10-3); West Catholic (12, 6-9); Wyoming Seminary (2, 10-3); York Catholic (3, 11-3).

Class 2A

No. School (District), W-L, Pvs

1. Constitution (12), 8-7, 1

2. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (7), 13-1, 4

3. Sewickley Academy (7), 10-2, 2

4. Math, Civics & Sciences (12), 7-8, 3

5. Ridgway (9), 11-0, 5

6. Bishop Guilfoyle (6), 10-3, 6

7. Coudersport (9), 10-1, 7

8. Dock Mennonite (1), 11-3, 9

9. Rocky Grove (10), 13-2, OW

10. Purchase Line (6), 12-2, OW

Checked in: No. 9 Rocky Grove and No. 10 Purchase Line.

Checked out: No. 8 Bishop McCort and No. 10 Jeannette.

Others to watch: Berlin Brothersvalley (5, 10-4); Bishop McCort (6, 9-4); Cambridge Springs (10, 10-2); Chartiers-Houston (7, 11-2); Church Farm (1, 6-7); Clarion (9, 9-4); Clarion-Limestone (9, 10-3); Halifax (3, 12-1); Holy Cross (2, 7-6); Homer-Center (6, 9-4); Jeannette (7, 9-2); Keystone (9, 11-2); Leechburg (7, 9-4); Moravian Academy (11, 9-5); North Penn-Mansfield (4, 10-5); Paul Robeson (12, 13-3); Serra Catholic (7, 11-2); Wyalusing Valley (4, 12-3).

Class 1A

No. School (District), W-L, Pvs

1. Kennedy Catholic (10), 12-2, 1

2. Girard College (1), 12-5, 2

3. Faith Christian (1), 13-1, 3

4. Sankofa Freedom (12), 11-4, 4

5. Millville (4), 13-0, 5

6. Shade (5), 12-1, 6

7. Lourdes Regional (4), 11-3, 7

8. Elk County Catholic (9), 11-2, 8

9. Sullivan County (4), 9-3, 10

10. Vincentian Academy (7), 9-5, OW

Checked in: No. 10 Vincentian Academy.

Checked out: No. 9 Clairton.

Others to watch: Bishop Carroll (6, 11-4); Blacklick Valley (6, 10-3); Cameron County (9, 9-2); Clairton (7, 10-3); Cornell (7, 10-4); Eden Christian (7, 10-2); Imani Christian (7, 7-7); Johnsonburg (9, 7-4); Juniata Valley (6, 9-5); Lancaster Country Day (3, 11-2); Monessen (7, 4-7); Nativity (11, 10-5); North Clarion (9, 11-2); Plumstead Christian (1, 10-2); Shanksville-Stonycreek (5, 9-4); Southern Fulton (5, 8-3); St. John Neumann (4, 7-4); St. Joseph's Catholic (6, 11-4); Turkeyfoot Valley (5, 9-3); Union Area (7, 9-4).

