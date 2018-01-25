Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins offense goes wild in another win

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, 9:47 p.m.

Updated 14 minutes ago

During their January resurgence, the Penguins have enjoyed big nights from the team's biggest stars.

They've also received key contributions from some Wilkes-Barre/Scranton call-ups.

Get both on the same night, and the opponent is in big trouble, just like the Minnesota Wild were Thursday night.

Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel had three points apiece, Dominik Simon scored twice, and goalie Casey DeSmith won for the third time in his last four starts as the Penguins rolled 6-3.

The Penguins have turned their season around with an 8-3-0 January, pressuring opponents with a speed game and outscoring them 40-25 during the span.

In the big picture, the Penguins are far from home free. They're still locked in a pack of six teams separated by four points in the middle of the Metropolitan Division. Still, when they return from a three-day break Monday, they'll be locked into one of the three automatic playoff spots in the division, which is more than they could say even a few weeks ago.

“In a fight for the playoffs here, with the guys in this locker room, it's no surprise they're elevating their game each and every game,” DeSmith said. “It's a good time to do it, for sure.”

Crosby had three assists to move past Jaromir Jagr for sole possession of second place on the team's all-time scoring list with 1,082 career points. Mario Lemieux is the leader with 1,723.

Crosby's nine-game scoring spree is the longest active streak in the NHL. He has three goals and 16 assists during the stretch.

Crosby's finest moment came when he engineered a highlight-reel passing play on a three-on-two rush to make it 4-0 in the second period.

The puck went from Crosby on the right wing to Carl Hagelin on the left wing, back to Crosby and finally to trailer Brian Dumoulin for a shot past stumbling goalie Devan Dubnyk, who was pulled immediately afterwards.

“A goal like that, where you see a few passes connect, they don't happen too often, so you enjoy them when you get them,” Crosby said. “It's fun to play hockey that way.”

Kessel had three assists. Malkin scored twice, with both goals coming on the power play on shots that banked in off defenseman Ryan Suter.

“It's annoying as a road team to give up those type of goals, and we fed off that,” Hagelin said.

Simon, meanwhile, scored the opening goal of the game on a one-timer from the right hash marks in the first period and the goal that made it 6-0 in the third.

Both came on plays where the Penguins pressured the Wild into mistakes on the defensive side of the red line.

“I thought we put them under pressure,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “We forced a lot of turnovers. Then we can create our offense off of that. I thought it was just a complete game in all three zones.”

Simon has scored in three straight home games.

“He's got some serious skill,” DeSmith said. “Put him on a line with Sid, and scary things can happen.”

Simon wasn't the only unheralded player making a contribution Thursday. DeSmith made 23 saves and is 3-1-0 with a .944 save percentage in his last four starts. Ian Cole, a healthy scratch for the previous seven games, forced the turnover that led to the first goal and was a possession standout.

Add it all up, and the Penguins went into the break as confident as they've been all season.

“Wins do that,” Crosby said. “It's nice to get rewarded. We know it takes a lot of hard work and paying attention to details, but it's great to get those kind of results when you do that.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

