High school scores, summaries, schedules for Jan. 25, 2018
Updated 19 hours ago
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Thursday's results
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 1
Albert Gallatin 52, West Mifflin 44
Section 2
Mars 48, Chartiers Valley 17
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes 59, Derry 43
Class 3A
Section 3
Burrell 60, Apollo-Ridge 50
Class 2A
Section 1
Serra Catholic 60, Springdale 51
Nonsection
Burgettstown 72, Chartiers-Houston 42
Winchester Thurston 56, Quigley Catholic 49
Thursday's summaries
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 2
Mars 48, Chartiers Valley 17
Mars 10 10 14 14 — 48
Chartiers Valley 2 0 6 9 — 17
M: Robby Carmody 26.
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes 59, Derry 43
Derry 11 9 11 12 — 43
Deer Lakes 16 10 16 17 — 59
D: Justin Huss 16, Chuck Webb 10. DL: Jake Kelly 14, Jack Hollibaugh 13, Trevor Sutch 13.
Class 3A
Section 3
Burrell 60, Apollo-Ridge 50
Apollo-Ridge 12 7 13 18 — 50
Burrell 6 18 12 24 — 60
AR: Kyle Fitzroy 18, Keighton Reese 12. B: Logan Bitar 26, Donovan Russell 20.
Class 2A
Section 1
Serra Catholic 60, Springdale 51
Springdale 0 18 18 15 — 51
Serra Catholic 10 12 15 23 — 60
S: Josh Harmon 19, Michael Zolnierczyk 12. S: Malik Edmundson 21, Jimmy Moon 16, Khalil Smith 11.
Nonsection
Burgettstown 72, Chartiers-Houston 42
Chartiers-Houston 17 12 2 11 — 42
Burgettstown 24 14 14 20 — 72
CH: Andrew Clark 14. B: Ryan Lounder 15, Max Shaw 13.
Friday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.; Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.; Connellsville at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Fox Chapel at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Hempfield at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Norwin at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.; Plum at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Albert Gallatin at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.; McKeesport at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Hampton at Moon, 7:30 p.m.; Knoch at Montour, 7:30 p.m.; Mars at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Gateway at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.; Highlands at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.; Freeport at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.; Valley at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver Falls at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.; Central Valley at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Hopewell at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.; New Castle at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Uniontown, 7 p.m.; South Fayette at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Mohawk at Aliquippa, 4:15 p.m.; New Brighton at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.; Riverside at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Brentwood at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.; Carlynton at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.; Seton LaSalle at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Burrell at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Beth-Center at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.; Brownsville at South Side Beaver, 7:30 p.m.; Washington at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Jeannette at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.; Summit Academy at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bentworth at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.; California at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.; Frazier at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.; Shenango at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Union, 7:30 p.m.; Holy Family Academy at Western Beaver, 7 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Geibel at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.; Mapletown at Avella, 7:30 p.m.; Monessen at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Section 3
St. Joseph at Propel Andrew Street, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity Christian at Eden Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Winchester Thurston at Imani Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Altoona at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Carmichaels at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.; Riverview at Derry, 7:15 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Homer-Center at Blairsville, 6 p.m.; Ligonier Valley at United, 7:30 p.m.; Northern Cambria at Marion Center, 7:30 p.m.; West Shamokin at Penns Manor, 7:15 p.m.
District 8
City League
Allderdice at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.; Perry Traditional Academy at Obama Academy, 3:15 p.m.; Westinghouse at Carrick, 4:45 p.m.
Girls
Thursday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 40, Shaler 33
North Allegheny 49, Pine-Richland 27
Seneca Valley 51, North Hills 50
Section 2
Norwin 58, Latrobe 54
Section 3
Bethel Park 52, Upper St. Clair 39
Canon-McMillan 64, Mt. Lebanon 46
Peters Township 62, Baldwin 50
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley 49, West Allegheny 39
Moon 35, Lincoln Park 14
South Fayette 73, Montour 59
Section 2
Gateway 45, McKeesport 18
Oakland Catholic 55, West Mifflin 36
Thomas Jefferson 59, Woodland Hills 47
Section 3
Ringgold 50, Albert Gallatin 39
Trinity 64, Greensburg Salem 31
Uniontown 57, Laurel Highlands 46
Section 4
Hampton 53, Armstrong 41
Indiana 48, Kiski Area 44
Mars 76, Plum 33
Class 4A
Section 1
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 47, Freeport 33
Highlands 54, Valley 38
Knoch 55, Burrell 37
Section 2
Blackhawk 64, Quaker Valley 37
Central Valley 51, Ambridge 37
Hopewell 53, New Castle 47
Section 3
Belle Vernon 58, South Park 47
Elizabeth Forward 60, Mt. Pleasant 33
Keystone Oaks 64, Derry 38
Southmoreland 55, Yough 11
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls 48, Riverside 44
Mohawk 65, Freedom 13
Neshannock 73, Ellwood City 26
Section 2
Brownsville 47, McGuffey 46
Charleroi 61, South Side Beaver 35
East Allegheny 61, Waynesburg 3
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge 47, Seton LaSalle 40
Bishop Canevin 47, Avonworth 42
Shady Side Academy 45, Carlynton 44
Class 2A
Section 1
Chartiers-Houston 63, Burgettstown 50
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 72, New Brighton 17
Shenango 55, Fort Cherry 37
Washington 61, Aliquippa 34
Section 2
Brentwood 57, Springdale 10
Leechburg 75, Northgate 48
Riverview 54, Ellis School 30
Vincentian Academy 74, Sto-Rox 42
Section 3
Frazier 62, Carmichaels 57
Jeannette 37, Beth-Center 32
Serra Catholic 74, Bentworth 29
Class A
Section 1
Cornell 50, Propel Andrew Street 13
Quigley Catholic 63, Union 16
Sewickley Academy 39, Rochester 36
Section 2
Avella 48, Geibel 43
Monessen 33, Jefferson-Morgan 31
West Greene 67, Mapletown 11
Section 3
Eden Christian Academy 58, Imani Christian 25
St. Joseph 62, Aquinas Academy 47
Winchester Thurston 69, Clairton 21
Nonsection
Beaver 48, Laurel 25
Connellsville 65, Penn-Trafford 44
Steel Valley 51, Carrick 21
District 6
Heritage
Homer-Center 59, United 41
Thursday's summaries
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 40, Shaler 33
Shaler 7 10 5 11 — 33
Butler 5 9 11 15 — 40
S: Emily Cavacini 14, Megan Lydon 13. B: Jenna Kunst 15, Mia Rader 10.
North Allegheny 49, Pine-Richland 27
Pine-Richland 7 9 4 7 — 27
North Allegheny 9 12 14 14 — 49
P-R: Kendall Gessner 15. NA: Rachel Martindale 14, Piper Morningstar 12.
Seneca Valley 51, North Hills 50
North Hills 7 9 11 23 — 50
Seneca Valley 11 9 19 12 — 51
NH: Jordan O'Malley 11. SV: Gretchen Koken 16, Madelyn Karchut 14, McKenna Gross 13.
Section 2
Norwin 58, Latrobe 54
Norwin 11 12 22 13 — 58
Latrobe 17 10 17 10 — 54
N: Jayla Wehner 16, Jessica Kolesar 15, Magen Polczynski 13. L: Laura Graytok 17, Mackenzie Markle 12, Shelby Wetzel 11.
Section 3
Bethel Park 52, Upper St. Clair 39
Upper St. Clair 6 6 16 11 — 39
Bethel Park 12 12 12 16 — 52
USC: Kate Groninger 10. BP: Olivia Westphal 15.
Mt. Lebanon 64, Canon-McMillan 46
Mt. Lebanon 13 17 16 18 — 64
Canon-McMillan 8 12 12 14 — 46
MTL: Haley Sabol 24, Alyssa Hyland 12, Jamey Napoleon 12, Nora Kogan 11. CM: Izzy Allen 11, Erica Haught 11, Tamara Mathis 10.
Peters Township 62, Baldwin 50
Peters Township 20 12 18 12 — 62
Baldwin 15 11 14 10 — 50
PT: Isabella Mills 24, Makenna Marisa 20. B: Abby Larkin 24.
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley 49, West Allegheny 39
West Allegheny 9 5 6 19 — 39
Chartiers Valley 6 14 12 17 — 49
WA: Hannah Lindemuth 14. CV: Megan McConnell 21, Mackenzie Wagner 16.
Moon 35, Lincoln Park 14
Lincoln Park 4 2 3 5 — 14
Moon 4 13 10 8 — 35
M: Steph Aytla 10.
South Fayette 73, Montour 59
South Fayette 10 30 14 19 — 73
Montour 12 19 11 17 — 59
SF: Maura Castelluci 24, Maddie Gutierrez 16, Sam Kosmacki 15. M: Courtney Tomas 24, Gabby Tanny 15.
Section 2
Gateway 45, McKeesport 18
Gateway 10 14 10 11 — 45
McKeesport 5 1 7 5 — 18
G: Mary Kromka 12.
Oakland Catholic 55, West Mifflin 36
Oakland Catholic 6 16 17 16 — 55
West Mifflin 5 9 11 11 — 36
OC: Alexis Sestric 11, Sierra DeAngelo 11. WM: Avi Adams 12.
Thomas Jefferson 59, Woodland Hills 47
Woodland Hills 12 15 8 12 — 47
Thomas Jefferson 13 19 12 15 — 59
WH: Joi Burleigh 12, Nya Morris 10. TJ: Jenna Clark 22, Alyssa DeAngelo 12, Marina Petruzzi 10.
Section 3
Trinity 64, Greensburg Salem 31
Greensburg Salem 6 7 7 11 — 31
Trinity 23 10 19 12 — 64
GS: Megan Kallock 17. T: Riley DeRubbo 19, Alayna Cappelli 17, Julia Chakos 13, Allie Scarfo 10.
Uniontown 57, Laurel Highlands 46
Laurel Highlands 12 13 12 9 — 46
Uniontown 16 15 10 16 — 57
LH: Taylor Smith 19. U: Kelsey Rose 21, Kierra Rose 12, Mya Murray 10.
Section 4
Hampton 53, Armstrong 41
Hampton 15 7 15 16 — 53
Armstrong 9 4 14 14 — 41
H: Ali Collins 28, Laryn Edwards 20. A: Kenzie Lasher 17, Loryn Bowser 15.
Mars 76, Plum 33
Plum 16 7 8 2 — 33
Mars 19 19 16 22 — 76
P: Kennedie Montue 12. M: Lauren Wasylson 18, Tai Johnson 18, Bella Pelaia 14, Alek Johnson 14.
Class 4A
Section 1
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 47, Freeport 33
Freeport 13 4 7 9 — 33
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 18 8 11 10 — 47
NC: Kylee Lewandowski 12.
Highlands 54, Valley 38
Valley 9 9 5 15 — 38
Highlands 10 17 8 19 — 54
V: Maddy Hill 13, Aubeonna Perkins 12, Dominica Wolfe 10. H: Renee Cebula 25, Alexa Marasco 13.
Knoch 55, Burrell 37
Burrell 9 7 10 11 — 37
Knoch 14 10 22 9 — 55
B: Kaylen Sharrow 25. K: Kayla Grafton 21, Hannah Rowe 20.
Section 2
Blackhawk 64, Quaker Valley 37
Quaker Valley 12 5 14 6 — 37
Blackhawk 15 19 8 22 — 64
QV: Corrine Washington 13. B: Mackenzie Amalia 22, Mady Aulbach 15.
Central Valley 51, Ambridge 37
Ambridge 5 2 15 15 — 37
Central Valley 11 13 15 12 — 51
CV: Kaelyn Underwood 18, Allyson Kirby 13, Christiane Frye 10.
Hopewell 53, New Castle 47
New Castle 9 8 11 19 — 47
Hopewell 10 13 12 18 — 53
NC: Lindsay Frabotta 17. H: Abbey Dobbins 20.
Section 3
Belle Vernon 58, South Park 47
Belle Vernon 13 14 15 16 — 58
South Park 12 12 12 11 — 47
BV: Lindsay Steeber 20, Keira Boff 12, Taylor Kovach 10. SP: Maura Huwalt 18.
Elizabeth Forward 60, Mt. Pleasant 33
Elizabeth Forward 13 7 28 12 — 60
Mt. Pleasant 2 8 9 14 — 33
EF: Brianna Spirnak 30, Juria Flournoy 10. MTP: Juliann Kalp 10.
Keystone Oaks 64, Derry 38
Derry 10 11 4 13 — 38
Keystone Oaks 22 16 13 13 — 64
D: Kam Kelly 13. KO: Gillian Piccolino 23, Keagan Brownlee 12.
Southmoreland 55, Yough 11
Southmoreland 18 7 15 15 — 55
Yough 0 2 9 0 — 11
S: Maggie Moore 16, Charity Henderson 12.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls 49, Riverside 45
Beaver Falls 6 9 12 22 — 49
Riverside 11 9 6 19 — 45
BF: AJ Harper 17, Island Bradley 16. R: Marley Wolf 19, Sydney Wolf 12.
Neshannock 73, Ellwood City 26
Ellwood City 10 3 4 9 — 26
Neshannock 19 20 15 19 — 73
EC: Isabella Roth 10, Natalia Greco 10. N: Carmi Mattarazzo 27, Bella Burrelli 22, Aidan Noga 11.
Section 2
Brownsville 47, McGuffey 46
Brownsville 7 15 11 14 — 47
McGuffey 10 10 12 14 — 46
B: Alexis Carson 24. M: Abby Donnelly 10.
Charleroi 61, South Side Beaver 35
South Side Beaver 3 13 10 9 — 35
Charleroi 21 14 17 9 — 61
SSB: Jess Barber 13, Sydney Payne 11. C: Maria Claybaugh 21, Kaitlyn Riley 19, Sierra Short 13.
East Allegheny 61, Waynesburg 3
Waynesburg 0 0 2 1 — 3
East Allegheny 25 12 17 7 — 61
EA: Amaia Johnson 23, Amani Johnson 18, Abby Henderson 12.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge 47, Seton LaSalle 40
Apollo-Ridge 7 16 15 9 — 47
Seton LaSalle 12 7 10 11 — 40
AR: Maddy Moore 11, Rylee Eaton 10. SLS: Meghan Dryburgh 15.
Bishop Canevin 47, Avonworth 42
Bishop Canevin 4 16 13 14 — 47
Avonworth 8 13 6 15 — 42
BC: Kasey Kaczorowski 19, Shamijha Price 17. A: Hunter Robinson 11.
Shady Side Academy 45, Carlynton 44
Carlynton 9 6 19 10 — 44
Shady Side Academy 10 11 12 12 — 45
C: Jaelyn Melko 17, Jada Lee 14, Angelicah Diallo 10. SSA: Arianna Goitz 19, Catherine Jewart 15.
Class 2A
Section 1
Chartiers-Houston 63, Burgettstown 50
Chartiers-Houston 11 12 21 19 — 63
Burgettstown 16 10 7 17 — 50
C-H: Alexa Williamson 39, Madison Simpson 15. B: Malia Castellino 25, Emily Prasko 10.
OLSH 72, New Brighton 17
New Brighton 4 5 7 1 — 17
OLSH 22 26 17 7 — 72
NB: Sydney Cook 14. OLSH: Ashley Norling 16, Kennede Mickle 12, Jocelyn Nagy 10, Maddie Hoff 10.
Washington 61, Aliquippa 34
Aliquippa 6 12 11 5 — 34
Washington 14 12 20 15 — 61
A: Tanae Williams 10. W: Carley Allen 21, Torri Finley 17.
Section 2
Brentwood 57, Springdale 10
Springdale 2 0 5 3 — 10
Brentwood 22 13 12 10 — 57
B: Brittany Stewart 11, Natalie Murrio 11.
Leechburg 75, Northgate 48
Northgate 9 16 8 15 — 48
Leechburg 19 21 18 17 — 75
N: Niko Scott 18. L: Brittany Robilio 26, Mikayla Lovelace 23, Daesha Knight 11.
Riverview 54, Ellis School 30
Riverview 17 12 13 12 — 54
Ellis School 1 8 5 16 — 30
R: Francesca Lio 14, McKenzie Smail 12, Alyssa Cappa 10. E: Natalie Jasper 11.
Vincentian Academy 74, Sto-Rox 42
Sto-Rox 7 7 11 17 — 42
Vincentian Academy 26 24 12 12 — 74
SR: Lexi Frazee 16, Bri Pearson 10. V: Caroline Elliott 25.
Section 3
Frazier 62, Carmichaels 57
Frazier 9 20 11 22 — 62
Carmichaels 14 14 13 16 — 57
F: Brooke Poling 20, Sierra Twigg 15, Jovanna Isaac 14. C: Kristina Aeschbacher 22, Megan Walker 12.
Jeannette 37, Beth-Center 32
Beth-Center 4 15 7 6 — 32
Jeannette 8 6 8 15 — 37
BC: Kinley Whited 12. J: Dymond Crawford 21.
Serra Catholic 74, Bentworth 29
Bentworth 6 9 4 10 — 29
Serra Catholic 15 22 27 10 — 74
B: Jenna Vito 11. S: Rylan German 16, Rayna Andrews 12.
Class A
Section 1
Quigley Catholic 63, Union 16
Union 3 5 7 1 — 16
Quigley Catholic 25 15 19 4 — 63
U: LaDaijsa Fitzpatrick 12. QC: Clara Stephenson 18, Hailey Drutarosky 16, Taylor Kirschner 13, Marisa Metropoulos 10.
Sewickley Academy 39, Rochester 36
Sewickley Academy 9 8 6 16 — 39
Rochester 3 7 10 16 — 36
Sa: Olivia Ryder 11. R: Victoria Schinke 10.
Section 2
Avella 48, Geibel 43
Geibel 11 13 4 15 — 43
Avella 8 12 6 22 — 48
G: Gabby Yourish 15, Gillian Yourish 11, Sydney Palya 10. A: Kenzie Keefer 14, Bailey Lis 12.
Monessen 33, Jefferson-Morgan 31
Monessen 6 6 12 9 — 33
Jefferson-Morgan 6 6 5 14 — 31
M: Qitarah Hardison 16. JM: Katey Wolfe 10.
West Greene 67, Mapletown 11
Mapletown 5 2 0 4 — 11
West Greene 27 25 10 5 — 67
WG: Madison Lampe 19, Elizabeth Brudnock 12, Kaitlyn Rizor 11.
Section 3
Eden Christian Academy 58, Imani Christian 25
Imani Christian 4 5 8 8 — 25
Eden Christian Academy 14 20 19 5 — 58
IC: Ayanna Muhammad 10. EC: Haylee Fleischman 16, Katie Kirby 11, Taylor Haring 11, Caeley Scherer 10.
Winchester Thurston 69, Clairton 21
Winchester Thurston 10 26 18 15 — 69
Clairton 6 3 2 10 — 21
WT: Gia Thorpe 29, Ayanna Townsend 23, Nya Nicholson 15. C: Ionia Chapman 16.
Nonsection
Beaver 48, Laurel 25
Laurel 0 4 7 14 — 25
Beaver 12 16 8 12 — 48
L: Faith Gibson 14. B: Bella Posset 24, Sydney Barney 12.
Connellsville 65, Penn-Trafford 44
Penn-Trafford 14 9 15 6 — 44
Connellsville 11 25 12 17 — 65
PT: Stephanie O'Donnell 16. C: Zoe Youdell 16, Baileigh Bishop 16, J'Taya Pirl 13.
Steel Valley 51, Carrick 21
Carrick 3 8 6 4 — 21
Steel Valley 16 19 7 9 — 51
SV: Morgan Farrah 17.
St. Joseph 62, Aquinas Academy 47
Aquinas Academy 12 18 8 9 — 47
St. Joseph 18 15 11 18 — 62
AA: Mary Casamassa 21, Anni Truschel 18. St. J: Alex Jones 27, Chloe Kurpakus 15, Anna Swierczenski 10.
District 6
Heritage
Homer-Center 59, United 40
United 11 8 11 10 — 40
Homer-Center 19 18 6 16 — 59
U: Madison Duplin 11, Ashley Morgan 10. HC: Emily Worcester 24, Alexis Newhouse 13.
Friday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 2
Fox Chapel at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.
Class A
Section 3
Clairton at St. Joseph, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Bentworth at West Greene, 5:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.; Frazier at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.; Gateway at Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Homer-Center at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.; Penns Manor at West Shamokin, TBD; Saltsburg at Penns Manor, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Ligonier Valley at North Star, 7 p.m.
District 8
City League
Brashear at Allderdice, 7 p.m.; Carrick at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.; Obama Academy at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:15 p.m.
Hockey
Thursday's results
Class AAA
Canon-McMillan at Seneca Valley (n)
Class AA
Armstrong 9, Penn-Trafford 3
Class A
Chartiers Valley 11, Freeport 0
Indiana 8, Wheeling Park 3
South Park 9, Deer Lakes 1
Thomas Jefferson 12, Beaver 2
Wheeling Catholic 6, Blackhawk 4
Rifle
Thursday's result
Waynesburg 800-66x, Avella 795-55x
Swimming
Boys
Thursday's results
Belle Vernon 73, East Allegheny 61
Hampton 95, Butler 89
Hempfield 80, Laurel Highlands 70
Norwin 94, Latrobe 72
Obama Academy 81, Keystone Oaks 50
Penn-Trafford 88, Kiski Area 85
Shady Side Academy 93, Deer Lakes 75
Upper St. Clair 61, Bethel Park 7
Girls
Thursday's results
East Allegheny 66, Belle Vernon 42
Hampton 94, Butler 91
Hempfield 96, Laurel Highlands 85
Norwin 93, Latrobe 87
Obama Academy 81, Keystone Oaks 69
Penn-Trafford 90, Kiski Area 81
Shady Side Academy 62, Deer Lakes 53
Upper St. Clair 55, Bethel Park 44
Wrestling
WPIAL
Class AAA
Preliminary round
Monday's schedule
Shaler vs. Upper St. Clair at Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.; Moon at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.; Belle Vernon vs. Armstrong at Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson vs. Mars at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
First round
Wednesday's schedule
Shaler/Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.; Peters Township vs. Hampton at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.
Hempfield vs. West Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional/Moon at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.; Belle Vernon/Armstrong at Waynesburg, 6 p.m.; Trinity vs. Connellsville at Waynesburg, 6 p.m.; Greensburg Salem vs. North Allegheny at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson/Mars at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.
Class AA
First round
Wednesday's schedule
Mt. Pleasant vs. Burgettstown at Burrell, 6 p.m.; South Fayette vs. Fort Cherry at McGuffey, 6 p.m.; South Side Beaver at McGuffey, 6 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Derry, 6 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward vs. Valley at Derry, 6 p.m.; Beth-Center vs. Beaver at Freedom, 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Freedom, 6 p.m.
Bye: Burrell
