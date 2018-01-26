High school scores, summaries, schedules for Jan. 25, 2018

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Thursday's results

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 1

Albert Gallatin 52, West Mifflin 44

Section 2

Mars 48, Chartiers Valley 17

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 59, Derry 43

Class 3A

Section 3

Burrell 60, Apollo-Ridge 50

Class 2A

Section 1

Serra Catholic 60, Springdale 51

Nonsection

Burgettstown 72, Chartiers-Houston 42

Winchester Thurston 56, Quigley Catholic 49

Thursday's summaries

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 2

Mars 48, Chartiers Valley 17

Mars 10 10 14 14 — 48

Chartiers Valley 2 0 6 9 — 17

M: Robby Carmody 26.

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 59, Derry 43

Derry 11 9 11 12 — 43

Deer Lakes 16 10 16 17 — 59

D: Justin Huss 16, Chuck Webb 10. DL: Jake Kelly 14, Jack Hollibaugh 13, Trevor Sutch 13.

Class 3A

Section 3

Burrell 60, Apollo-Ridge 50

Apollo-Ridge 12 7 13 18 — 50

Burrell 6 18 12 24 — 60

AR: Kyle Fitzroy 18, Keighton Reese 12. B: Logan Bitar 26, Donovan Russell 20.

Class 2A

Section 1

Serra Catholic 60, Springdale 51

Springdale 0 18 18 15 — 51

Serra Catholic 10 12 15 23 — 60

S: Josh Harmon 19, Michael Zolnierczyk 12. S: Malik Edmundson 21, Jimmy Moon 16, Khalil Smith 11.

Nonsection

Burgettstown 72, Chartiers-Houston 42

Chartiers-Houston 17 12 2 11 — 42

Burgettstown 24 14 14 20 — 72

CH: Andrew Clark 14. B: Ryan Lounder 15, Max Shaw 13.

Friday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.; Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.; Connellsville at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Fox Chapel at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Hempfield at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Norwin at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.; Plum at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Albert Gallatin at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.; McKeesport at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Hampton at Moon, 7:30 p.m.; Knoch at Montour, 7:30 p.m.; Mars at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Gateway at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.; Highlands at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.; Freeport at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.; Valley at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver Falls at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.; Central Valley at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Hopewell at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.; New Castle at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Uniontown, 7 p.m.; South Fayette at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Mohawk at Aliquippa, 4:15 p.m.; New Brighton at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.; Riverside at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Brentwood at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.; Carlynton at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.; Seton LaSalle at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Burrell at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Beth-Center at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.; Brownsville at South Side Beaver, 7:30 p.m.; Washington at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Jeannette at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.; Summit Academy at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.; California at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.; Frazier at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.; Shenango at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Union, 7:30 p.m.; Holy Family Academy at Western Beaver, 7 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Geibel at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.; Mapletown at Avella, 7:30 p.m.; Monessen at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Section 3

St. Joseph at Propel Andrew Street, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity Christian at Eden Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Winchester Thurston at Imani Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Altoona at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Carmichaels at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.; Riverview at Derry, 7:15 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center at Blairsville, 6 p.m.; Ligonier Valley at United, 7:30 p.m.; Northern Cambria at Marion Center, 7:30 p.m.; West Shamokin at Penns Manor, 7:15 p.m.

District 8

City League

Allderdice at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.; Perry Traditional Academy at Obama Academy, 3:15 p.m.; Westinghouse at Carrick, 4:45 p.m.

Girls

Thursday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 40, Shaler 33

North Allegheny 49, Pine-Richland 27

Seneca Valley 51, North Hills 50

Section 2

Norwin 58, Latrobe 54

Section 3

Bethel Park 52, Upper St. Clair 39

Canon-McMillan 64, Mt. Lebanon 46

Peters Township 62, Baldwin 50

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley 49, West Allegheny 39

Moon 35, Lincoln Park 14

South Fayette 73, Montour 59

Section 2

Gateway 45, McKeesport 18

Oakland Catholic 55, West Mifflin 36

Thomas Jefferson 59, Woodland Hills 47

Section 3

Ringgold 50, Albert Gallatin 39

Trinity 64, Greensburg Salem 31

Uniontown 57, Laurel Highlands 46

Section 4

Hampton 53, Armstrong 41

Indiana 48, Kiski Area 44

Mars 76, Plum 33

Class 4A

Section 1

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 47, Freeport 33

Highlands 54, Valley 38

Knoch 55, Burrell 37

Section 2

Blackhawk 64, Quaker Valley 37

Central Valley 51, Ambridge 37

Hopewell 53, New Castle 47

Section 3

Belle Vernon 58, South Park 47

Elizabeth Forward 60, Mt. Pleasant 33

Keystone Oaks 64, Derry 38

Southmoreland 55, Yough 11

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls 48, Riverside 44

Mohawk 65, Freedom 13

Neshannock 73, Ellwood City 26

Section 2

Brownsville 47, McGuffey 46

Charleroi 61, South Side Beaver 35

East Allegheny 61, Waynesburg 3

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge 47, Seton LaSalle 40

Bishop Canevin 47, Avonworth 42

Shady Side Academy 45, Carlynton 44

Class 2A

Section 1

Chartiers-Houston 63, Burgettstown 50

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 72, New Brighton 17

Shenango 55, Fort Cherry 37

Washington 61, Aliquippa 34

Section 2

Brentwood 57, Springdale 10

Leechburg 75, Northgate 48

Riverview 54, Ellis School 30

Vincentian Academy 74, Sto-Rox 42

Section 3

Frazier 62, Carmichaels 57

Jeannette 37, Beth-Center 32

Serra Catholic 74, Bentworth 29

Class A

Section 1

Cornell 50, Propel Andrew Street 13

Quigley Catholic 63, Union 16

Sewickley Academy 39, Rochester 36

Section 2

Avella 48, Geibel 43

Monessen 33, Jefferson-Morgan 31

West Greene 67, Mapletown 11

Section 3

Eden Christian Academy 58, Imani Christian 25

St. Joseph 62, Aquinas Academy 47

Winchester Thurston 69, Clairton 21

Nonsection

Beaver 48, Laurel 25

Connellsville 65, Penn-Trafford 44

Steel Valley 51, Carrick 21

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center 59, United 41

Thursday's summaries

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 40, Shaler 33

Shaler 7 10 5 11 — 33

Butler 5 9 11 15 — 40

S: Emily Cavacini 14, Megan Lydon 13. B: Jenna Kunst 15, Mia Rader 10.

North Allegheny 49, Pine-Richland 27

Pine-Richland 7 9 4 7 — 27

North Allegheny 9 12 14 14 — 49

P-R: Kendall Gessner 15. NA: Rachel Martindale 14, Piper Morningstar 12.

Seneca Valley 51, North Hills 50

North Hills 7 9 11 23 — 50

Seneca Valley 11 9 19 12 — 51

NH: Jordan O'Malley 11. SV: Gretchen Koken 16, Madelyn Karchut 14, McKenna Gross 13.

Section 2

Norwin 58, Latrobe 54

Norwin 11 12 22 13 — 58

Latrobe 17 10 17 10 — 54

N: Jayla Wehner 16, Jessica Kolesar 15, Magen Polczynski 13. L: Laura Graytok 17, Mackenzie Markle 12, Shelby Wetzel 11.

Section 3

Bethel Park 52, Upper St. Clair 39

Upper St. Clair 6 6 16 11 — 39

Bethel Park 12 12 12 16 — 52

USC: Kate Groninger 10. BP: Olivia Westphal 15.

Mt. Lebanon 64, Canon-McMillan 46

Mt. Lebanon 13 17 16 18 — 64

Canon-McMillan 8 12 12 14 — 46

MTL: Haley Sabol 24, Alyssa Hyland 12, Jamey Napoleon 12, Nora Kogan 11. CM: Izzy Allen 11, Erica Haught 11, Tamara Mathis 10.

Peters Township 62, Baldwin 50

Peters Township 20 12 18 12 — 62

Baldwin 15 11 14 10 — 50

PT: Isabella Mills 24, Makenna Marisa 20. B: Abby Larkin 24.

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley 49, West Allegheny 39

West Allegheny 9 5 6 19 — 39

Chartiers Valley 6 14 12 17 — 49

WA: Hannah Lindemuth 14. CV: Megan McConnell 21, Mackenzie Wagner 16.

Moon 35, Lincoln Park 14

Lincoln Park 4 2 3 5 — 14

Moon 4 13 10 8 — 35

M: Steph Aytla 10.

South Fayette 73, Montour 59

South Fayette 10 30 14 19 — 73

Montour 12 19 11 17 — 59

SF: Maura Castelluci 24, Maddie Gutierrez 16, Sam Kosmacki 15. M: Courtney Tomas 24, Gabby Tanny 15.

Section 2

Gateway 45, McKeesport 18

Gateway 10 14 10 11 — 45

McKeesport 5 1 7 5 — 18

G: Mary Kromka 12.

Oakland Catholic 55, West Mifflin 36

Oakland Catholic 6 16 17 16 — 55

West Mifflin 5 9 11 11 — 36

OC: Alexis Sestric 11, Sierra DeAngelo 11. WM: Avi Adams 12.

Thomas Jefferson 59, Woodland Hills 47

Woodland Hills 12 15 8 12 — 47

Thomas Jefferson 13 19 12 15 — 59

WH: Joi Burleigh 12, Nya Morris 10. TJ: Jenna Clark 22, Alyssa DeAngelo 12, Marina Petruzzi 10.

Section 3

Trinity 64, Greensburg Salem 31

Greensburg Salem 6 7 7 11 — 31

Trinity 23 10 19 12 — 64

GS: Megan Kallock 17. T: Riley DeRubbo 19, Alayna Cappelli 17, Julia Chakos 13, Allie Scarfo 10.

Uniontown 57, Laurel Highlands 46

Laurel Highlands 12 13 12 9 — 46

Uniontown 16 15 10 16 — 57

LH: Taylor Smith 19. U: Kelsey Rose 21, Kierra Rose 12, Mya Murray 10.

Section 4

Hampton 53, Armstrong 41

Hampton 15 7 15 16 — 53

Armstrong 9 4 14 14 — 41

H: Ali Collins 28, Laryn Edwards 20. A: Kenzie Lasher 17, Loryn Bowser 15.

Mars 76, Plum 33

Plum 16 7 8 2 — 33

Mars 19 19 16 22 — 76

P: Kennedie Montue 12. M: Lauren Wasylson 18, Tai Johnson 18, Bella Pelaia 14, Alek Johnson 14.

Class 4A

Section 1

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 47, Freeport 33

Freeport 13 4 7 9 — 33

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 18 8 11 10 — 47

NC: Kylee Lewandowski 12.

Highlands 54, Valley 38

Valley 9 9 5 15 — 38

Highlands 10 17 8 19 — 54

V: Maddy Hill 13, Aubeonna Perkins 12, Dominica Wolfe 10. H: Renee Cebula 25, Alexa Marasco 13.

Knoch 55, Burrell 37

Burrell 9 7 10 11 — 37

Knoch 14 10 22 9 — 55

B: Kaylen Sharrow 25. K: Kayla Grafton 21, Hannah Rowe 20.

Section 2

Blackhawk 64, Quaker Valley 37

Quaker Valley 12 5 14 6 — 37

Blackhawk 15 19 8 22 — 64

QV: Corrine Washington 13. B: Mackenzie Amalia 22, Mady Aulbach 15.

Central Valley 51, Ambridge 37

Ambridge 5 2 15 15 — 37

Central Valley 11 13 15 12 — 51

CV: Kaelyn Underwood 18, Allyson Kirby 13, Christiane Frye 10.

Hopewell 53, New Castle 47

New Castle 9 8 11 19 — 47

Hopewell 10 13 12 18 — 53

NC: Lindsay Frabotta 17. H: Abbey Dobbins 20.

Section 3

Belle Vernon 58, South Park 47

Belle Vernon 13 14 15 16 — 58

South Park 12 12 12 11 — 47

BV: Lindsay Steeber 20, Keira Boff 12, Taylor Kovach 10. SP: Maura Huwalt 18.

Elizabeth Forward 60, Mt. Pleasant 33

Elizabeth Forward 13 7 28 12 — 60

Mt. Pleasant 2 8 9 14 — 33

EF: Brianna Spirnak 30, Juria Flournoy 10. MTP: Juliann Kalp 10.

Keystone Oaks 64, Derry 38

Derry 10 11 4 13 — 38

Keystone Oaks 22 16 13 13 — 64

D: Kam Kelly 13. KO: Gillian Piccolino 23, Keagan Brownlee 12.

Southmoreland 55, Yough 11

Southmoreland 18 7 15 15 — 55

Yough 0 2 9 0 — 11

S: Maggie Moore 16, Charity Henderson 12.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls 49, Riverside 45

Beaver Falls 6 9 12 22 — 49

Riverside 11 9 6 19 — 45

BF: AJ Harper 17, Island Bradley 16. R: Marley Wolf 19, Sydney Wolf 12.

Neshannock 73, Ellwood City 26

Ellwood City 10 3 4 9 — 26

Neshannock 19 20 15 19 — 73

EC: Isabella Roth 10, Natalia Greco 10. N: Carmi Mattarazzo 27, Bella Burrelli 22, Aidan Noga 11.

Section 2

Brownsville 47, McGuffey 46

Brownsville 7 15 11 14 — 47

McGuffey 10 10 12 14 — 46

B: Alexis Carson 24. M: Abby Donnelly 10.

Charleroi 61, South Side Beaver 35

South Side Beaver 3 13 10 9 — 35

Charleroi 21 14 17 9 — 61

SSB: Jess Barber 13, Sydney Payne 11. C: Maria Claybaugh 21, Kaitlyn Riley 19, Sierra Short 13.

East Allegheny 61, Waynesburg 3

Waynesburg 0 0 2 1 — 3

East Allegheny 25 12 17 7 — 61

EA: Amaia Johnson 23, Amani Johnson 18, Abby Henderson 12.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge 47, Seton LaSalle 40

Apollo-Ridge 7 16 15 9 — 47

Seton LaSalle 12 7 10 11 — 40

AR: Maddy Moore 11, Rylee Eaton 10. SLS: Meghan Dryburgh 15.

Bishop Canevin 47, Avonworth 42

Bishop Canevin 4 16 13 14 — 47

Avonworth 8 13 6 15 — 42

BC: Kasey Kaczorowski 19, Shamijha Price 17. A: Hunter Robinson 11.

Shady Side Academy 45, Carlynton 44

Carlynton 9 6 19 10 — 44

Shady Side Academy 10 11 12 12 — 45

C: Jaelyn Melko 17, Jada Lee 14, Angelicah Diallo 10. SSA: Arianna Goitz 19, Catherine Jewart 15.

Class 2A

Section 1

Chartiers-Houston 63, Burgettstown 50

Chartiers-Houston 11 12 21 19 — 63

Burgettstown 16 10 7 17 — 50

C-H: Alexa Williamson 39, Madison Simpson 15. B: Malia Castellino 25, Emily Prasko 10.

OLSH 72, New Brighton 17

New Brighton 4 5 7 1 — 17

OLSH 22 26 17 7 — 72

NB: Sydney Cook 14. OLSH: Ashley Norling 16, Kennede Mickle 12, Jocelyn Nagy 10, Maddie Hoff 10.

Washington 61, Aliquippa 34

Aliquippa 6 12 11 5 — 34

Washington 14 12 20 15 — 61

A: Tanae Williams 10. W: Carley Allen 21, Torri Finley 17.

Section 2

Brentwood 57, Springdale 10

Springdale 2 0 5 3 — 10

Brentwood 22 13 12 10 — 57

B: Brittany Stewart 11, Natalie Murrio 11.

Leechburg 75, Northgate 48

Northgate 9 16 8 15 — 48

Leechburg 19 21 18 17 — 75

N: Niko Scott 18. L: Brittany Robilio 26, Mikayla Lovelace 23, Daesha Knight 11.

Riverview 54, Ellis School 30

Riverview 17 12 13 12 — 54

Ellis School 1 8 5 16 — 30

R: Francesca Lio 14, McKenzie Smail 12, Alyssa Cappa 10. E: Natalie Jasper 11.

Vincentian Academy 74, Sto-Rox 42

Sto-Rox 7 7 11 17 — 42

Vincentian Academy 26 24 12 12 — 74

SR: Lexi Frazee 16, Bri Pearson 10. V: Caroline Elliott 25.

Section 3

Frazier 62, Carmichaels 57

Frazier 9 20 11 22 — 62

Carmichaels 14 14 13 16 — 57

F: Brooke Poling 20, Sierra Twigg 15, Jovanna Isaac 14. C: Kristina Aeschbacher 22, Megan Walker 12.

Jeannette 37, Beth-Center 32

Beth-Center 4 15 7 6 — 32

Jeannette 8 6 8 15 — 37

BC: Kinley Whited 12. J: Dymond Crawford 21.

Serra Catholic 74, Bentworth 29

Bentworth 6 9 4 10 — 29

Serra Catholic 15 22 27 10 — 74

B: Jenna Vito 11. S: Rylan German 16, Rayna Andrews 12.

Class A

Section 1

Quigley Catholic 63, Union 16

Union 3 5 7 1 — 16

Quigley Catholic 25 15 19 4 — 63

U: LaDaijsa Fitzpatrick 12. QC: Clara Stephenson 18, Hailey Drutarosky 16, Taylor Kirschner 13, Marisa Metropoulos 10.

Sewickley Academy 39, Rochester 36

Sewickley Academy 9 8 6 16 — 39

Rochester 3 7 10 16 — 36

Sa: Olivia Ryder 11. R: Victoria Schinke 10.

Section 2

Avella 48, Geibel 43

Geibel 11 13 4 15 — 43

Avella 8 12 6 22 — 48

G: Gabby Yourish 15, Gillian Yourish 11, Sydney Palya 10. A: Kenzie Keefer 14, Bailey Lis 12.

Monessen 33, Jefferson-Morgan 31

Monessen 6 6 12 9 — 33

Jefferson-Morgan 6 6 5 14 — 31

M: Qitarah Hardison 16. JM: Katey Wolfe 10.

West Greene 67, Mapletown 11

Mapletown 5 2 0 4 — 11

West Greene 27 25 10 5 — 67

WG: Madison Lampe 19, Elizabeth Brudnock 12, Kaitlyn Rizor 11.

Section 3

Eden Christian Academy 58, Imani Christian 25

Imani Christian 4 5 8 8 — 25

Eden Christian Academy 14 20 19 5 — 58

IC: Ayanna Muhammad 10. EC: Haylee Fleischman 16, Katie Kirby 11, Taylor Haring 11, Caeley Scherer 10.

Winchester Thurston 69, Clairton 21

Winchester Thurston 10 26 18 15 — 69

Clairton 6 3 2 10 — 21

WT: Gia Thorpe 29, Ayanna Townsend 23, Nya Nicholson 15. C: Ionia Chapman 16.

Nonsection

Beaver 48, Laurel 25

Laurel 0 4 7 14 — 25

Beaver 12 16 8 12 — 48

L: Faith Gibson 14. B: Bella Posset 24, Sydney Barney 12.

Connellsville 65, Penn-Trafford 44

Penn-Trafford 14 9 15 6 — 44

Connellsville 11 25 12 17 — 65

PT: Stephanie O'Donnell 16. C: Zoe Youdell 16, Baileigh Bishop 16, J'Taya Pirl 13.

Steel Valley 51, Carrick 21

Carrick 3 8 6 4 — 21

Steel Valley 16 19 7 9 — 51

SV: Morgan Farrah 17.

St. Joseph 62, Aquinas Academy 47

Aquinas Academy 12 18 8 9 — 47

St. Joseph 18 15 11 18 — 62

AA: Mary Casamassa 21, Anni Truschel 18. St. J: Alex Jones 27, Chloe Kurpakus 15, Anna Swierczenski 10.

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center 59, United 40

United 11 8 11 10 — 40

Homer-Center 19 18 6 16 — 59

U: Madison Duplin 11, Ashley Morgan 10. HC: Emily Worcester 24, Alexis Newhouse 13.

Friday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Fox Chapel at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

Clairton at St. Joseph, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Bentworth at West Greene, 5:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.; Frazier at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.; Gateway at Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.; Penns Manor at West Shamokin, TBD; Saltsburg at Penns Manor, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Ligonier Valley at North Star, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

Brashear at Allderdice, 7 p.m.; Carrick at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.; Obama Academy at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:15 p.m.

Hockey

Thursday's results

Class AAA

Canon-McMillan at Seneca Valley (n)

Class AA

Armstrong 9, Penn-Trafford 3

Class A

Chartiers Valley 11, Freeport 0

Indiana 8, Wheeling Park 3

South Park 9, Deer Lakes 1

Thomas Jefferson 12, Beaver 2

Wheeling Catholic 6, Blackhawk 4

Rifle

Thursday's result

Waynesburg 800-66x, Avella 795-55x

Swimming

Boys

Thursday's results

Belle Vernon 73, East Allegheny 61

Hampton 95, Butler 89

Hempfield 80, Laurel Highlands 70

Norwin 94, Latrobe 72

Obama Academy 81, Keystone Oaks 50

Penn-Trafford 88, Kiski Area 85

Shady Side Academy 93, Deer Lakes 75

Upper St. Clair 61, Bethel Park 7

Girls

Thursday's results

East Allegheny 66, Belle Vernon 42

Hampton 94, Butler 91

Hempfield 96, Laurel Highlands 85

Norwin 93, Latrobe 87

Obama Academy 81, Keystone Oaks 69

Penn-Trafford 90, Kiski Area 81

Shady Side Academy 62, Deer Lakes 53

Upper St. Clair 55, Bethel Park 44

Wrestling

WPIAL

Class AAA

Preliminary round

Monday's schedule

Shaler vs. Upper St. Clair at Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.; Moon at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.; Belle Vernon vs. Armstrong at Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson vs. Mars at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

First round

Wednesday's schedule

Shaler/Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.; Peters Township vs. Hampton at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.

Hempfield vs. West Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional/Moon at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.; Belle Vernon/Armstrong at Waynesburg, 6 p.m.; Trinity vs. Connellsville at Waynesburg, 6 p.m.; Greensburg Salem vs. North Allegheny at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson/Mars at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.

Class AA

First round

Wednesday's schedule

Mt. Pleasant vs. Burgettstown at Burrell, 6 p.m.; South Fayette vs. Fort Cherry at McGuffey, 6 p.m.; South Side Beaver at McGuffey, 6 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Derry, 6 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward vs. Valley at Derry, 6 p.m.; Beth-Center vs. Beaver at Freedom, 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Freedom, 6 p.m.

Bye: Burrell

