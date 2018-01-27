Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sports

Butler boys top Pine-Richland thanks to Morton's buzzer-beater

Chris Harlan
Chris Harlan | Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

As Ethan Morton's final shot fell through the net, a buzzer-beater from beyond the arc, Butler's student section flooded the floor.

The star sophomore said he's made other winners but none quite like this.

With the score tied and 3.6 seconds left, Morton drove down the right sideline, cut hard to his left and buried a pull-up jumper over an outstretched arm to defeat host Pine-Richland, 77-74, on Friday with a standing-room crowd holding its breath.

His shot earned him an on-court celebration with dozens of his closest friends.

“Those are the moments that you live for as a basketball player,” said Morton, who scored 31 points and finished with a triple-double. “I love the game. I respect the game. For me to get the opportunity to make that shot and play in a moment like that was pretty special.”

Butler coach Matt Clement used a timeout to set up the winning inbounds play. It was obvious Butler would try to get Morton the basketball if possible.

“In all honesty, why wouldn't I want it in Ethan's hands?” Clement said. “And what a play he made.”

John Michalek set a screen, letting Morton come free to take Luke Patten's inbounds pass from under his own basket. Morton sprinted down court with Pine-Richland's Phil Jurkovec in close pursuit.

“I looked up, I had two seconds,” Morton said. “I knew I could get to my left, which is where I like to go to get to my pull-up (jumper). I was just able to take a shot, and luckily it went in.”

The victory jumps Butler (15-2, 7-2) over Pine-Richland (13-4, 6-2) into second place in Section 1-6A. Central Catholic (9-6, 8-1) leads the section but has matchups ahead with both challengers.

Pine-Richland won 80-64 at Butler on Dec. 22.

“The record could be a lot different,” Clement said, noting his team graduated 10 players from last year's WPIAL runner-up roster. “A lot of it has to do with Ethan's will to win. Ethan has such a will to win. It's not always him making the plays but him giving confidence to all these young kids and everybody else.”

The 6-foot-4 point guard is only a sophomore but already a major Division I recruit. He added an offer from Purdue this week.

“If you get them an opportunity at the end of the game to win it, more times than not, Ethan Morton is going to win the game,” Pine-Richland coach Jeff Ackermann said. “That's the kind of player he is.”

Friday's game was close throughout with Butler ahead 61-60 entering the fourth.

Pine-Richland led 23-22 after one quarter. But Butler shot well from the perimeter, made nine first-half 3s and led 48-43 at halftime.

Dan Petcash led Pine-Richland with 25 points, including consecutive 3-pointers late in the fourth to lead 74-71 with 1 minute, 12 seconds left. A layup with 45 seconds by Butler's Luke Michalek forced a 74-74 tie.

Michalek scored 16 points.

“We had opportunities,” Ackermann said. “Our defense let them score 48 points in the first half. That really, really surprised me. They're a really good team, but I didn't think they had that much firepower.”

In the final five seconds, Pine-Richland had four chances to take the lead at the foul line. After junior Andrew Kristofic missed two free throws in his first game action this season, Jurkovec grabbed the offensive rebound but missed two more with 3.6 seconds left.

Jurkovec finished with 13 points.

“There's no chance in this world I would have thought Phil would miss any let alone both,” Clement said. “There's no person in the WPIAL who has more respect for Phil Jurkovec than me, no opposing person, I promise you that. We got lucky.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Charlan_Trib.

Butler's Ethan Morton Pine-Richland's Dan Petcash and Andrew Krisofic (23) Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 at Pine-Richland High School.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Butler's Ethan Morton Pine-Richland's Dan Petcash and Andrew Krisofic (23) Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 at Pine-Richland High School.
Butler's Ethan Morton scores past Pine-Richland's Colin Luellen Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 at Pine-Richland High School.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Butler's Ethan Morton scores past Pine-Richland's Colin Luellen Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 at Pine-Richland High School.
Butler's Luke Patten (rt) blocks the shot of Pine-Richland's Andrew Kristofic Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 at Pine-Richland High School.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Butler's Luke Patten (rt) blocks the shot of Pine-Richland's Andrew Kristofic Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 at Pine-Richland High School.
Butler's Isaiah Scribner scores past Pine-Richland's Dan Petcash Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 at Pine-Richland High School.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Butler's Isaiah Scribner scores past Pine-Richland's Dan Petcash Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 at Pine-Richland High School.
Pine-Richland's Phil Jurkovec fouls Butler's Ethan Morton Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 at Pine-Richland High School.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pine-Richland's Phil Jurkovec fouls Butler's Ethan Morton Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 at Pine-Richland High School.
Butler's Ethan Morton scores over Pine-Richland's Dan Petcash Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 at Pine-Richland High School.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Butler's Ethan Morton scores over Pine-Richland's Dan Petcash Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 at Pine-Richland High School.
Butler's Tarik Tasufik fights for a rebound with Pine-Richland's Sebastian Kosanovich Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 at Pine-Richland High School.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Butler's Tarik Tasufik fights for a rebound with Pine-Richland's Sebastian Kosanovich Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 at Pine-Richland High School.
Pine-Richland's Luke scores over Butler's Tarik Taoufik Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 at Pine-Richland High School.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pine-Richland's Luke scores over Butler's Tarik Taoufik Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 at Pine-Richland High School.
Pine-Richland's Dan Petcash scores past Butler's Luke Michalek (1) Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 at Pine-Richland High School.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pine-Richland's Dan Petcash scores past Butler's Luke Michalek (1) Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 at Pine-Richland High School.
Pine-Richland's Phil Jurkovec dunks past Luke Patten Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 at Pine-Richland High School.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pine-Richland's Phil Jurkovec dunks past Luke Patten Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 at Pine-Richland High School.
Butler's Luke Patten blocks the shot of Pine-Richland's Dan Petcash Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 at Pine-Richland High School.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Butler's Luke Patten blocks the shot of Pine-Richland's Dan Petcash Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 at Pine-Richland High School.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.