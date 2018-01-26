Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Sports

High school scores, summaries, schedules for Jan. 26, 2018

Tribune-Review | Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, 11:55 p.m.
Gateway's Courtney Jackson scores past Franklin Regional's Nate Leopold during their game Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, in Murrysville.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Gateway's Courtney Jackson scores past Franklin Regional's Nate Leopold during their game Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, in Murrysville.

Updated 7 hours ago

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Friday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 77, Pine-Richland 74

Central Catholic 58, Shaler 49

Seneca Valley 52, North Hills 35

Section 2

Baldwin 45, Peters Township 40

Mt. Lebanon 60, Bethel Park 42

Upper St. Clair 78, Connellsville 51

Section 3

Fox Chapel 61, Penn Hills 54

Latrobe 68, Norwin 58

Plum 56, Penn-Trafford 49

Woodland Hills 83, Hempfield 52

Class 5A

Section 1

McKeesport 76, Thomas Jefferson 45

Trinity 71, Laurel Highlands 68 (OT)

Section 2

Mars 78, West Allegheny 70 (OT)

Montour 85, Knoch 66

Moon 59, Hampton 36

Section 3

Franklin Regional 64, Gateway 46

Greensburg Salem 51, Kiski Area 39

Highlands 55, Armstrong 46

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 68, Mt. Pleasant 35

Freeport 76, Indiana 62

Valley 75, Yough 51

Section 2

Ambridge 72, Beaver Falls 65

Beaver 79, Hopewell 63

New Castle 58, Blackhawk 41

Quaker Valley 63, Central Valley 42

Section 3

Belle Vernon 87, Waynesburg 73

Elizabeth Forward 60, McGuffey 56

South Park 59, South Fayette 51

Uniontown 73, Keystone Oaks 54

Class 3A

Section 1

Aliquippa 63, Mohawk 33

Ellwood City 63, Riverside 54

Lincoln Park 59, New Brighton 39

Section 2

Avonworth 69, Carlynton 59

Brentwood 87, Freedom 71

Seton LaSalle 39, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 34

Section 3

Burrell 35, South Allegheny 15

East Allegheny 52, Steel Valley 50

Shady Side Academy 56, Apollo-Ridge 48

Section 4

Charleroi 70, Beth-Center 43

South Side Beaver 70, Brownsville 59

Washington 57, Southmoreland 50

Class 2A

Section 1

Jeannette 61, Springdale 24

Leechburg 70, Summit Academy 56

Serra Catholic 63, Greensburg Central Catholic 39

Section 2

Bentworth 63, Fort Cherry 49

Chartiers-Houston 70, California 45

Frazier 63, Jefferson-Morgan 56

Section 3

Neshannock 64, Bishop Canevin 30

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 73, Northgate 26

Sewickley Academy 93, Laurel 41

Sto-Rox 76, Shenango 68

Class A

Section 1

Union 70, Cornell 61

Vincentian Academy 82, Rochester 60

Holy Family Academy at Western Beaver (n)

Section 2

Avella 50, Mapletown 47

Clairton 87, Geibel 37

Monessen 74, West Greene 33

Section 3

Eden Christian Academy 60, Trinity Christian 31

Imani Christian 71, Winchester Thurston 49

Propel Andrew Street 74, St. Joseph 37

Nonsection

Canon-McMillan 58, Ringgold 33

Carmichaels at Burgettstown, ppd.

Derry 60, Riverview 38

North Allegheny 71, Altoona 53

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 75, United 50

District 8

City League

Allderdice 61, Brashear 39

Carrick 80, Westinghouse 68

Obama Academy 86, Perry Traditional Academy 39

Friday's summaries

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 77, Pine-Richland 74

Butler 22 26 13 16 — 77

Pine-Richland 23 20 17 14 — 74

B: Ethan Morton 31, Luke Michalek 16, Tarik Taoufik 10. P-R: Daniel Petcash 25, Phil Jurkovec 13, Kyle Polce 12.

Central Catholic 58, Shaler 49

Central Catholic 12 15 15 16 — 58

Shaler 14 10 8 17 — 49

CC: Maurice Shipman 14, Cole Mason 12. S: Matt Bendel 11, Kevin McHale 10.

Section 2

Baldwin 45, Peters Township 40

Baldwin 12 11 10 12 — 45

Peters Township 7 16 10 7 — 40

B: Mike Goga 13, Nick Fiumara 11. PT: Colin Cote 18.

Mt. Lebanon 60, Bethel Park 42

Bethel Park 8 8 7 19 — 42

Mt. Lebanon 12 12 13 23 — 60

BP: Ryan Meis 10. ML: Caden Hinckley 23, Hayden Mitchell 15.

Upper St. Clair 78, Connellsville 51

Connellsville 15 4 15 17 — 51

Upper St. Clair 29 16 18 15 — 78

C: Jalen Rogers 17, Treyvon Clayton 16, Josh Maher 11. USC: Kyle Meinert 14, Mike Hess 12, Chris Pantelis 12.

Section 3

Fox Chapel 61, Penn Hills 54

Fox Chapel 16 10 22 13 — 61

Penn Hills 11 12 12 19 — 54

FC: Domanic McGriff 23, Ben Kelly 19, Carson Cohen 11. PH: Cory Fulton 15, Daivon Stephens 15, Cameron Wiley 10.

Latrobe 68, Norwin 58

Norwin 15 12 17 14 — 58

Latrobe 23 6 17 22 — 68

N: Josh Ratesic 23, Jake Williams 13, Gage Luptak 11. L: Reed Fenton 37, Bryce Butler 15, Jason Armstrong 14.

Plum 56, Penn-Trafford 49

Plum 16 14 12 14 — 56

Penn-Trafford 14 8 15 12 — 49

P: Connor Moss 0 2 0-0 22, Chase Fink 14. P-T: C.J. DeStefano 19, Kevin Stinelli 13.

Woodland Hills 83, Hempfield 52

Hempfield 6 11 18 17 — 52

Woodland Hills 8 25 28 22 — 83

H: Marcus McCarthy 13, Fintan Brose 11. W: Keandre Bowles 24, Amante Britt 21, Olson Nicholson 11, Trey Josey 10.

Class 5A

Section 1

Trinity 71, Laurel Highlands 68 (OT)

Laurel Highlands 9 8 25 19 7— 68

Trinity 19 7 22 13 10— 71

LH: Bryce Laskey 43, Elijah Guynn 13. T: Zach Ecker 31, Joey Koroly 15.

Section 2

Mars 78, West Allegheny 70 (OT)

Mars 19 14 9 25 11— 78

West Allegheny 19 19 14 15 3— 70

M: Robby Carmody 42, Cade Hetzler 12, Andrew Recchia 11. WA: Isaiah Crowe 25, Jackson Faulk 18, Jared Knop 10.

Moon 59, Hampton 36

Hampton 12 5 8 11 — 36

Moon 13 11 12 23 — 59

H: Colby Mignogna 14. M: Jioni Smith 17, Connor Ryan 14, Austin Ryan 11.

Section 3

Franklin Regional 64, Gateway 46

Gateway 9 8 17 12 — 46

Franklin Regional 14 21 17 12 — 64

G: Mark Bozicevic 14, John Paul Kromka 12. FR: Jake Rosenburg 16, Mike Bartolacci 13, Nate Leopold 12.

Greensburg Salem 51, Kiski Area 39

Greensburg Salem 6 9 17 19 — 51

Kiski Area 5 3 14 17 — 39

GS: Marvel McGowan 24. KA: Jack Colecchi 12.

Highlands 55, Armstrong 46

Highlands 5 15 15 20 — 55

Armstrong 8 8 9 21 — 46

H: Romello Freeman 16, Shawn Erceg 13. A: Isaiah Price 17, Nate Baillie 11.

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 68, Mt. Pleasant 35

Deer Lakes 17 17 26 8 — 68

Mt. Pleasant 10 7 11 7 — 35

DL: Jared Colton 14, Josh Solomon 10. MP: Jake Johnson 16.

Freeport 76, Indiana 62

Freeport 23 13 15 25 — 76

Indiana 14 18 14 16 — 62

F: Isiah Bauman 20, Jalen Brown 19, Aiden Skradski 15, Ben Beale 12. I: Carlos Carter 24, Tommy Arbuckle 17.

Valley 75, Yough 51

Valley 15 22 24 14 — 75

Yough 5 18 12 16 — 51

V: Deonte Ross 19, Dru Stokes 16. Y: Gamal Marballie 16, Jarett Bach 15.

Section 2

Ambridge 72, Beaver Falls 65

Beaver Falls 16 20 15 14 — 65

Ambridge 20 15 15 22 — 72

BF: Gage McKelvey 22, Jevontae Jones 20, Jaylin Vaughn 13. Am: Tay Lindsey 22, Aaron Hilzendeger 16, Monterrey Carpenter 14, Noah Campalong 10.

New Castle 58, Blackhawk 41

New Castle 16 17 13 12 — 58

Blackhawk 7 9 11 14 — 41

NC: Marcus Hooker 17, Carrington Smith 14, Lorenzo Gardner 10.

Quaker Valley 63, Central Valley 42

Central Valley 14 10 9 9 — 42

Quaker Valley 8 22 23 10 — 63

CV: Tyler Walker 10, Josh Kline 10. QV: Danny Conlan 22, Coletrane Washington 19, Ryan Stowers 12.

Section 3

Belle Vernon 87, Waynesburg 73

Belle Vernon 22 22 19 24 — 87

Waynesburg 15 20 12 26 — 73

BV: Bryce Washington 21, Joey Sabolek 15, Derek Thomas 12, Logan Pfrogner 11. W: Darton McIntire 31, Avery Mcconville 13.

Elizabeth Forward 60, McGuffey 56

Elizabeth Forward 17 15 11 17 — 60

McGuffey 14 11 15 16 — 56

EF: Will Greijack 20, Zachary Lewis 15, Patrick Filson 12, Evan Lewis 12. McG: CJ Cole 23, Trent Belleville 13.

South Park 59, South Fayette 51

South Fayette 13 10 13 15 — 51

South Park 8 16 11 24 — 59

SF: Drew Franklin 19. SP: Damon Smith 17.

Uniontown 73, Keystone Oaks 54

Keystone Oaks 7 13 14 20 — 54

Uniontown 9 17 21 26 — 73

KO: Vonte Mitchell 15, Frank Stumpo 14, Josh Snell 13. U: Billy Deshields 17, Trenton Uphold 15, Kam Fitzgerald 13, Gio Marian 11, Reginald Grooms 10.

Class 3A

Section 1

Aliquippa 63, Mohawk 35

Mohawk 12 7 7 9 — 35

Aliquippa 11 23 17 12 — 63

A: Jumar Mike 17, Deoveon Crute 16, MJ Devonshire 13.

Ellwood City 63, Riverside 54

Riverside 10 13 10 21 — 54

Ellwood City 12 21 21 9 — 63

R: Austin Dambach 16, Gunnar Boehm 16, Ty Thellman 12. EC: Broc Boariu 17, Sean Busby 16, Anthony Roth 15, Rick Pitrelli 13.

Lincoln Park 59, New Brighton 39

New Brighton 2 11 6 20 — 39

Lincoln Park 12 8 18 21 — 59

NB: Chris Gerello 12, Jamison Ahmed 10. LP: Keeno Holmes 21, Andre Wilder 16.

Section 2

Avonworth 69, Carlynton 59

Carlynton 13 11 22 13 — 59

Avonworth 13 12 19 25 — 69

C: DeQuay Canton 17, Morgan Ault 14, Ian Gallagher 11. A: Tyreke Davis 27, Darius Simmons 10, Michael Donovan 10.

Seton LaSalle 39, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 34

Seton LaSalle 10 6 12 11 — 39

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 7 4 6 17 — 34

SLS: Matt Banbury 13, Jakob Richardson 11. NC: John Fukon 22.

Section 3

Burrell 35, South Allegheny 15

Burrell 10 7 4 14 — 35

South Allegheny 4 5 4 2 — 15

B: Donovan Russell 16.

Shady Side Academy 56, Apollo-Ridge 48

Shady Side Academy 13 10 18 15 — 56

Apollo-Ridge 14 9 15 10 — 48

SSA: Skyy Moore 11. AR: Klay Fitzroy 14, Kyle Fitzroy 10.

Section 4

Charleroi 70, Beth-Center 43

Beth-Center 6 14 8 15 — 43

Charleroi 18 17 18 17 — 70

BC: J.J. Green 15, Andrew Bower 15. C: George Lukach 21, Cameron Carter 11, Joe Caruso 11.

South Side Beaver 70, Brownsville 59

Brownsville 7 17 21 14 — 59

South Side Beaver 11 20 22 17 — 70

B: Marshall Shandon 33, Nick Seto 16. SSB: Jake McDougal 22, Logan English 13, Nate Statler 12, Brandon Barber 12, Trevor Roach 11.

Washington 57, Southmoreland 50

Washington 12 14 8 23 — 57

Southmoreland 20 12 12 6 — 50

W: Isaiah Walton 27. S: Dylan Eicher 15, Ronnie Robinson 10.

Class 2A

Section 1

Jeannette 61, Springdale 24

Jeannette 18 10 21 12 — 61

Springdale 7 6 7 4 — 24

J: Robert Kennedy 12, A.J. Sharp 12, Tre Cunningham 11, Marcus Barnes 11.

Leechburg 70, Summit Academy 56

Summit Academy 10 12 20 14 — 56

Leechburg 15 21 17 17 — 70

SA: B. Allen 19, Q Goods 11, Ketchum 10. L: Jake Blumer 19, Christian Hack 14, Dylan Cook 14.

Serra Catholic 63, Greensburg Central Catholic 39

GCC 6 11 10 12 — 39

Serra Catholic 19 13 13 18 — 63

GCC: Geoff Helm 23. S: Jimmy Moon 16, Khalil Smith 14.

Section 2

Bentworth 63, Fort Cherry 49

Bentworth 23 7 18 15 — 63

Fort Cherry 9 15 20 5 — 49

B: Levi Jordan 22, Steven Harner 20, Ray Logan 11. FC: Zachary Vincenti 14, Nate Higham 14, Nate Robinson 11.

Chartiers-Houston 70, California 45

California 10 7 13 15 — 45

Chartiers-Houston 11 23 19 17 — 70

C: Cochise Ryan 16, Colin Phillips 10. CH: Cameron Hanley 25, Andrew Clark 17, Noah Minney 14, Zach Southern 12.

Frazier 63, Jefferson-Morgan 56 (OT)

Frazier 10 19 17 8 9— 63

Jefferson-Morgan 22 13 10 9 2— 56

F: Brandon Lovis 16, Bradley Poling 13, Luke Santo 13. JM: D.L. Garrett 24, Jalen Torres 18.

Section 3

Neshannock 64, Bishop Canevin 30

Bishop Canevin 9 2 8 11 — 30

Neshannock 22 12 24 6 — 64

N: Niko Rylott 13, Dante Delillo 12, Jake McCormick 11.

OLSH 73, Northgate 26

OLSH 16 27 21 9 — 73

Northgate 7 10 2 7 — 26

OLSH: Donovan Johnson 18, Rico Tate 11. N: Malcolm Randall 15.

Sewickley Academy 93, Laurel 41

Sewickley Academy 24 30 28 11 — 93

Laurel 4 13 14 10 — 41

SA: Isaiah Smith 21, Jett Roesing 21, Dave Groetsch 16, Isiah Warfield 16. L: Sam Haswell 15, Marcus Haswell 10.

Class A

Section 1

Vincentian Academy 82, Rochester 60

Vincentian Academy 27 14 20 21 — 82

Rochester 12 13 13 22 — 60

V: Zach McDonough 41, Griegs 15. R: Elijah Goosby 23, Mahlik Strozier 16.

Section 2

Monessen 74, West Greene 33

Monessen 27 21 20 6 — 74

West Greene 10 8 6 9 — 33

M: Cory Fleming 19, Lyndon Henderson 15, M. Payne 15, Vaughn Taylor 11. WG: Nathan Brudnock 15.

Section 3

Eden Christian Academy 56, Trinity Christian 31

Trinity Christian 4 9 4 14 — 31

Eden Christian Academy 11 19 15 11 — 56

TC: Julian Harris 10. EC: Tanner Gross 18.

Propel Andrew Street 74, St. Joseph 37

St. Joseph 12 5 12 8 — 37

Propel Andrew Street 16 19 18 21 — 74

St. J: Andrew Sullivan 15, Grant Bendis 14. PAS: Eric Averett 16, Dareius Davis 13, Tyreese Hicks 11.

Nonsection

Canon-McMillan 58, Ringgold 33

Ringgold 9 6 7 11 — 33

Canon-McMillan 23 17 9 9 — 58

R: Jaden Taylor 15, Demetrius Butler 11. C-M: Jason Fowlkes 13, Drew Engel 11.

Derry 60, Riverview 38

Riverview 11 12 12 3 — 38

Derry 11 21 21 7 — 60

R: Dorian Rodriguez 13. D: Aidan Bushey 19, Conner Watt 10.

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 75, United 50

Ligonier Valley 20 16 19 20 — 75

United 8 13 15 14 — 50

LV: Michael Marinchak 29, Marrek Paola 25. U: Kyle Silk 19, Collin Moore 10.

District 8

City League

Allderdice 61, Brashear 39

Allderdice 14 16 9 22 — 61

Brashear 10 7 6 16 — 39

A: Jackson Blaufeld 13, Tyler Williams 11, Bobby Clifford 11. B: Lontee Smith 14.

Carrick 80, Westinghouse 68

Westinghouse 14 12 16 26 — 68

Carrick 19 15 27 19 — 80

W: Troy Lanier 20, Cam Glosten 17, James Ellis 15. C: Imuri Walker 18, Ernest Howard 17, Lamar Lewis 12, Vernon Washington 10.

Saturday's schedule

PBC Legends Classic (at Moon)

Bishop Canevin vs. Monessen, noon; Central Catholic at Moon, 3 p.m.; North Hills vs. Canon-McMillan, 1:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh Classic (at Montour)

Aliquippa vs. North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Blackhawk at Montour, 7:30 p.m.; Lincoln Park vs. Quaker Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. Beaver Falls, 3 p.m.

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 3

South Fayette at McGuffey, 2:30 p.m.; Uniontown at Belle Vernon, 2:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Leechburg at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Carmichaels at Jefferson-Morgan, 1 p.m.

Nonsection

Mapletown at Springdale, 1:30 p.m.; New Castle at Farrell, noon; Sto-Rox at Perry Traditional Academy, 7:30 p.m.

District 8

Nonsection

Westinghouse at Grove City, 4:30 p.m.

Girls

Friday??s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Penn Hills 43, Fox Chapel 37

Class A

Section 3

St. Joseph 74, Clairton 50

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin 60, Frazier 50

Bentworth at West Greene, ppd.

Gateway 50, Franklin Regional 29

Riverview 51, Deer Lakes 49

District 6

Nonsection

North Star 53, Ligonier Valley 49

District 8

City League

Allderdice 69, Brashear 27

Obama Academy 51, Perry Traditional Academy 18

Westinghouse 52, Carrick 29

Friday's summaries

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Penn Hills 43, Fox Chapel 37

Fox Chapel 8 5 9 15 — 37

Penn Hills 12 8 5 18 — 43

PH: Adia Brisker 17, Alysa Sledge 10.

Class A

Section 3

St. Joseph 74, Clairton 50

Clairton 8 17 12 13 — 50

St. Joseph 23 18 20 13 — 74

C: Galloway 16, E. Gibson 14, Ionia Chapman 11. St. J: Chloe Kurpakus 26, Alex Jones 22, Anna Swierczenski 13.

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin 60, Frazier 50

Frazier 10 23 12 5 — 50

Albert Gallatin 18 17 17 8 — 60

F: Brooke Poling 22, Sierra Twigg 12. AG: Bryn Bezjak 27, Abby King 18.

Gateway 50, Franklin Regional 29

Gateway 13 9 14 14 — 50

Franklin Regional 4 8 7 10 — 29

G: Lexi Jackson 20, Jordan Edwards 19.

Riverview 51, Deer Lakes 49

Deer Lakes 12 13 16 8 — 49

Riverview 21 6 15 9 — 51

DL: Anna Solomon 14, Emily Mischen 13. R: McKenzie Smail 15, Sydney McDonough 14, Alyssa Cappa 10.

District 8

Class 6A

City League

Allderdice 69, Brashear 27

Brashear 4 8 8 7 — 27

Allderdice 22 13 22 12 — 69

B: Jaeline Hoodall 11. A: Sophia North 24, Brooklyn Jones 14, Keira Coleman 12.

District 6

Nonsection

North Star 53, Ligonier Valley 49

Ligonier Valley 10 15 18 6 — 49

North Star 13 16 10 14 — 53

LV: Alexia Boyd 19, Lexie Petrof 16. NS: Maggie Friedline 23, Krysten Joseph 18.

Saturday's schedule

Bethel Park Classic

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic vs. Bishop Canevin, noon; Hampton vs. Peters Township, 4 p.m.; North Allegheny at Bethel Park, 8 p.m.; Oakland Catholic at North Hills, 2 p.m.; Seneca Valley vs. Upper St. Clair, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh Classic (at Montour)

Westinghouse at Montour, 1 p.m.

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Washington, 3 p.m.

Section 3

Serra Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic, 2 p.m.

Nonsection

Burgettstown at Waynesburg, 2:30 p.m.; Derry at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.; Farrell at New Castle, 1 p.m.; Mohawk at West Middlesex, 7:30 p.m.; Neshannock at Slippery Rock, 1:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Connellsville, 10:30 a.m.; South Park at South Fayette, 2:30 p.m.

District 6

Nonsection

Blairsville at Bishop Guilfoyle, TBD

Bowling

Boys

Friday's result

Greensburg Central Catholic 5, Yough 2

Girls

Friday's result

Yough 5, Greensburg Central Catholic 2

Diving

WCCA Championship

Boys

Friday's results

1. Mason Fishell, Franklin Regional, 509.2; 2. Logan Sherwin, Penn-Trafford, 481.40; 3. Jackson Patula, Penn-Trafford, 332.75; 4. Lauren Bisagnani, Latrobe, 320; Riley Rizzer, Franklin Regional, 310.8; 6. Grant Drexler, Hempfield, 278.8

Girls

Friday's results

1. Taylor Miller, Latrobe, 486.6; 2. Paige Kalik, Penn-Trafford, 469.8; 3. Jordyn Miller, Latrobe, 390.35; 4. Amber Shuey, Hempfield, 334.7; 5. Elissa Novelli, Franklin Regional, 330.05; 6. Julia Perry, Franklin Regional, 295.5

Wrestling

Friday's result

WPIAL

Nonsection

Fox Chapel 36, Plum 32

WPIAL

Class AAA

Preliminary round

Monday's schedule

Shaler vs. Upper St. Clair at Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.; Moon at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.; Belle Vernon vs. Armstrong at Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson vs. Mars at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

First round

Wednesday's schedule

Shaler/Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.; Peters Township vs. Hampton at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.

Hempfield vs. West Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional/Moon at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.; Belle Vernon/Armstrong at Waynesburg, 6 p.m.; Trinity vs. Connellsville at Waynesburg, 6 p.m.; Greensburg Salem vs. North Allegheny at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson/Mars at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.

Class AA

First round

Wednesday's schedule

Mt. Pleasant vs. Burgettstown at Burrell, 6 p.m.; South Fayette vs. Fort Cherry at McGuffey, 6 p.m.; South Side Beaver at McGuffey, 6 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Derry, 6 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward vs. Valley at Derry, 6 p.m.; Beth-Center vs. Beaver at Freedom, 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Freedom, 6 p.m.

Bye: Burrell

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

