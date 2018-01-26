High school scores, summaries, schedules for Jan. 26, 2018
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Friday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 77, Pine-Richland 74
Central Catholic 58, Shaler 49
Seneca Valley 52, North Hills 35
Section 2
Baldwin 45, Peters Township 40
Mt. Lebanon 60, Bethel Park 42
Upper St. Clair 78, Connellsville 51
Section 3
Fox Chapel 61, Penn Hills 54
Latrobe 68, Norwin 58
Plum 56, Penn-Trafford 49
Woodland Hills 83, Hempfield 52
Class 5A
Section 1
McKeesport 76, Thomas Jefferson 45
Trinity 71, Laurel Highlands 68 (OT)
Section 2
Mars 78, West Allegheny 70 (OT)
Montour 85, Knoch 66
Moon 59, Hampton 36
Section 3
Franklin Regional 64, Gateway 46
Greensburg Salem 51, Kiski Area 39
Highlands 55, Armstrong 46
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes 68, Mt. Pleasant 35
Freeport 76, Indiana 62
Valley 75, Yough 51
Section 2
Ambridge 72, Beaver Falls 65
Beaver 79, Hopewell 63
New Castle 58, Blackhawk 41
Quaker Valley 63, Central Valley 42
Section 3
Belle Vernon 87, Waynesburg 73
Elizabeth Forward 60, McGuffey 56
South Park 59, South Fayette 51
Uniontown 73, Keystone Oaks 54
Class 3A
Section 1
Aliquippa 63, Mohawk 33
Ellwood City 63, Riverside 54
Lincoln Park 59, New Brighton 39
Section 2
Avonworth 69, Carlynton 59
Brentwood 87, Freedom 71
Seton LaSalle 39, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 34
Section 3
Burrell 35, South Allegheny 15
East Allegheny 52, Steel Valley 50
Shady Side Academy 56, Apollo-Ridge 48
Section 4
Charleroi 70, Beth-Center 43
South Side Beaver 70, Brownsville 59
Washington 57, Southmoreland 50
Class 2A
Section 1
Jeannette 61, Springdale 24
Leechburg 70, Summit Academy 56
Serra Catholic 63, Greensburg Central Catholic 39
Section 2
Bentworth 63, Fort Cherry 49
Chartiers-Houston 70, California 45
Frazier 63, Jefferson-Morgan 56
Section 3
Neshannock 64, Bishop Canevin 30
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 73, Northgate 26
Sewickley Academy 93, Laurel 41
Sto-Rox 76, Shenango 68
Class A
Section 1
Union 70, Cornell 61
Vincentian Academy 82, Rochester 60
Holy Family Academy at Western Beaver (n)
Section 2
Avella 50, Mapletown 47
Clairton 87, Geibel 37
Monessen 74, West Greene 33
Section 3
Eden Christian Academy 60, Trinity Christian 31
Imani Christian 71, Winchester Thurston 49
Propel Andrew Street 74, St. Joseph 37
Nonsection
Canon-McMillan 58, Ringgold 33
Carmichaels at Burgettstown, ppd.
Derry 60, Riverview 38
North Allegheny 71, Altoona 53
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley 75, United 50
District 8
City League
Allderdice 61, Brashear 39
Carrick 80, Westinghouse 68
Obama Academy 86, Perry Traditional Academy 39
Friday's summaries
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 77, Pine-Richland 74
Butler 22 26 13 16 — 77
Pine-Richland 23 20 17 14 — 74
B: Ethan Morton 31, Luke Michalek 16, Tarik Taoufik 10. P-R: Daniel Petcash 25, Phil Jurkovec 13, Kyle Polce 12.
Central Catholic 58, Shaler 49
Central Catholic 12 15 15 16 — 58
Shaler 14 10 8 17 — 49
CC: Maurice Shipman 14, Cole Mason 12. S: Matt Bendel 11, Kevin McHale 10.
Section 2
Baldwin 45, Peters Township 40
Baldwin 12 11 10 12 — 45
Peters Township 7 16 10 7 — 40
B: Mike Goga 13, Nick Fiumara 11. PT: Colin Cote 18.
Mt. Lebanon 60, Bethel Park 42
Bethel Park 8 8 7 19 — 42
Mt. Lebanon 12 12 13 23 — 60
BP: Ryan Meis 10. ML: Caden Hinckley 23, Hayden Mitchell 15.
Upper St. Clair 78, Connellsville 51
Connellsville 15 4 15 17 — 51
Upper St. Clair 29 16 18 15 — 78
C: Jalen Rogers 17, Treyvon Clayton 16, Josh Maher 11. USC: Kyle Meinert 14, Mike Hess 12, Chris Pantelis 12.
Section 3
Fox Chapel 61, Penn Hills 54
Fox Chapel 16 10 22 13 — 61
Penn Hills 11 12 12 19 — 54
FC: Domanic McGriff 23, Ben Kelly 19, Carson Cohen 11. PH: Cory Fulton 15, Daivon Stephens 15, Cameron Wiley 10.
Latrobe 68, Norwin 58
Norwin 15 12 17 14 — 58
Latrobe 23 6 17 22 — 68
N: Josh Ratesic 23, Jake Williams 13, Gage Luptak 11. L: Reed Fenton 37, Bryce Butler 15, Jason Armstrong 14.
Plum 56, Penn-Trafford 49
Plum 16 14 12 14 — 56
Penn-Trafford 14 8 15 12 — 49
P: Connor Moss 0 2 0-0 22, Chase Fink 14. P-T: C.J. DeStefano 19, Kevin Stinelli 13.
Woodland Hills 83, Hempfield 52
Hempfield 6 11 18 17 — 52
Woodland Hills 8 25 28 22 — 83
H: Marcus McCarthy 13, Fintan Brose 11. W: Keandre Bowles 24, Amante Britt 21, Olson Nicholson 11, Trey Josey 10.
Class 5A
Section 1
Trinity 71, Laurel Highlands 68 (OT)
Laurel Highlands 9 8 25 19 7— 68
Trinity 19 7 22 13 10— 71
LH: Bryce Laskey 43, Elijah Guynn 13. T: Zach Ecker 31, Joey Koroly 15.
Section 2
Mars 78, West Allegheny 70 (OT)
Mars 19 14 9 25 11— 78
West Allegheny 19 19 14 15 3— 70
M: Robby Carmody 42, Cade Hetzler 12, Andrew Recchia 11. WA: Isaiah Crowe 25, Jackson Faulk 18, Jared Knop 10.
Moon 59, Hampton 36
Hampton 12 5 8 11 — 36
Moon 13 11 12 23 — 59
H: Colby Mignogna 14. M: Jioni Smith 17, Connor Ryan 14, Austin Ryan 11.
Section 3
Franklin Regional 64, Gateway 46
Gateway 9 8 17 12 — 46
Franklin Regional 14 21 17 12 — 64
G: Mark Bozicevic 14, John Paul Kromka 12. FR: Jake Rosenburg 16, Mike Bartolacci 13, Nate Leopold 12.
Greensburg Salem 51, Kiski Area 39
Greensburg Salem 6 9 17 19 — 51
Kiski Area 5 3 14 17 — 39
GS: Marvel McGowan 24. KA: Jack Colecchi 12.
Highlands 55, Armstrong 46
Highlands 5 15 15 20 — 55
Armstrong 8 8 9 21 — 46
H: Romello Freeman 16, Shawn Erceg 13. A: Isaiah Price 17, Nate Baillie 11.
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes 68, Mt. Pleasant 35
Deer Lakes 17 17 26 8 — 68
Mt. Pleasant 10 7 11 7 — 35
DL: Jared Colton 14, Josh Solomon 10. MP: Jake Johnson 16.
Freeport 76, Indiana 62
Freeport 23 13 15 25 — 76
Indiana 14 18 14 16 — 62
F: Isiah Bauman 20, Jalen Brown 19, Aiden Skradski 15, Ben Beale 12. I: Carlos Carter 24, Tommy Arbuckle 17.
Valley 75, Yough 51
Valley 15 22 24 14 — 75
Yough 5 18 12 16 — 51
V: Deonte Ross 19, Dru Stokes 16. Y: Gamal Marballie 16, Jarett Bach 15.
Section 2
Ambridge 72, Beaver Falls 65
Beaver Falls 16 20 15 14 — 65
Ambridge 20 15 15 22 — 72
BF: Gage McKelvey 22, Jevontae Jones 20, Jaylin Vaughn 13. Am: Tay Lindsey 22, Aaron Hilzendeger 16, Monterrey Carpenter 14, Noah Campalong 10.
New Castle 58, Blackhawk 41
New Castle 16 17 13 12 — 58
Blackhawk 7 9 11 14 — 41
NC: Marcus Hooker 17, Carrington Smith 14, Lorenzo Gardner 10.
Quaker Valley 63, Central Valley 42
Central Valley 14 10 9 9 — 42
Quaker Valley 8 22 23 10 — 63
CV: Tyler Walker 10, Josh Kline 10. QV: Danny Conlan 22, Coletrane Washington 19, Ryan Stowers 12.
Section 3
Belle Vernon 87, Waynesburg 73
Belle Vernon 22 22 19 24 — 87
Waynesburg 15 20 12 26 — 73
BV: Bryce Washington 21, Joey Sabolek 15, Derek Thomas 12, Logan Pfrogner 11. W: Darton McIntire 31, Avery Mcconville 13.
Elizabeth Forward 60, McGuffey 56
Elizabeth Forward 17 15 11 17 — 60
McGuffey 14 11 15 16 — 56
EF: Will Greijack 20, Zachary Lewis 15, Patrick Filson 12, Evan Lewis 12. McG: CJ Cole 23, Trent Belleville 13.
South Park 59, South Fayette 51
South Fayette 13 10 13 15 — 51
South Park 8 16 11 24 — 59
SF: Drew Franklin 19. SP: Damon Smith 17.
Uniontown 73, Keystone Oaks 54
Keystone Oaks 7 13 14 20 — 54
Uniontown 9 17 21 26 — 73
KO: Vonte Mitchell 15, Frank Stumpo 14, Josh Snell 13. U: Billy Deshields 17, Trenton Uphold 15, Kam Fitzgerald 13, Gio Marian 11, Reginald Grooms 10.
Class 3A
Section 1
Aliquippa 63, Mohawk 35
Mohawk 12 7 7 9 — 35
Aliquippa 11 23 17 12 — 63
A: Jumar Mike 17, Deoveon Crute 16, MJ Devonshire 13.
Ellwood City 63, Riverside 54
Riverside 10 13 10 21 — 54
Ellwood City 12 21 21 9 — 63
R: Austin Dambach 16, Gunnar Boehm 16, Ty Thellman 12. EC: Broc Boariu 17, Sean Busby 16, Anthony Roth 15, Rick Pitrelli 13.
Lincoln Park 59, New Brighton 39
New Brighton 2 11 6 20 — 39
Lincoln Park 12 8 18 21 — 59
NB: Chris Gerello 12, Jamison Ahmed 10. LP: Keeno Holmes 21, Andre Wilder 16.
Section 2
Avonworth 69, Carlynton 59
Carlynton 13 11 22 13 — 59
Avonworth 13 12 19 25 — 69
C: DeQuay Canton 17, Morgan Ault 14, Ian Gallagher 11. A: Tyreke Davis 27, Darius Simmons 10, Michael Donovan 10.
Seton LaSalle 39, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 34
Seton LaSalle 10 6 12 11 — 39
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 7 4 6 17 — 34
SLS: Matt Banbury 13, Jakob Richardson 11. NC: John Fukon 22.
Section 3
Burrell 35, South Allegheny 15
Burrell 10 7 4 14 — 35
South Allegheny 4 5 4 2 — 15
B: Donovan Russell 16.
Shady Side Academy 56, Apollo-Ridge 48
Shady Side Academy 13 10 18 15 — 56
Apollo-Ridge 14 9 15 10 — 48
SSA: Skyy Moore 11. AR: Klay Fitzroy 14, Kyle Fitzroy 10.
Section 4
Charleroi 70, Beth-Center 43
Beth-Center 6 14 8 15 — 43
Charleroi 18 17 18 17 — 70
BC: J.J. Green 15, Andrew Bower 15. C: George Lukach 21, Cameron Carter 11, Joe Caruso 11.
South Side Beaver 70, Brownsville 59
Brownsville 7 17 21 14 — 59
South Side Beaver 11 20 22 17 — 70
B: Marshall Shandon 33, Nick Seto 16. SSB: Jake McDougal 22, Logan English 13, Nate Statler 12, Brandon Barber 12, Trevor Roach 11.
Washington 57, Southmoreland 50
Washington 12 14 8 23 — 57
Southmoreland 20 12 12 6 — 50
W: Isaiah Walton 27. S: Dylan Eicher 15, Ronnie Robinson 10.
Class 2A
Section 1
Jeannette 61, Springdale 24
Jeannette 18 10 21 12 — 61
Springdale 7 6 7 4 — 24
J: Robert Kennedy 12, A.J. Sharp 12, Tre Cunningham 11, Marcus Barnes 11.
Leechburg 70, Summit Academy 56
Summit Academy 10 12 20 14 — 56
Leechburg 15 21 17 17 — 70
SA: B. Allen 19, Q Goods 11, Ketchum 10. L: Jake Blumer 19, Christian Hack 14, Dylan Cook 14.
Serra Catholic 63, Greensburg Central Catholic 39
GCC 6 11 10 12 — 39
Serra Catholic 19 13 13 18 — 63
GCC: Geoff Helm 23. S: Jimmy Moon 16, Khalil Smith 14.
Section 2
Bentworth 63, Fort Cherry 49
Bentworth 23 7 18 15 — 63
Fort Cherry 9 15 20 5 — 49
B: Levi Jordan 22, Steven Harner 20, Ray Logan 11. FC: Zachary Vincenti 14, Nate Higham 14, Nate Robinson 11.
Chartiers-Houston 70, California 45
California 10 7 13 15 — 45
Chartiers-Houston 11 23 19 17 — 70
C: Cochise Ryan 16, Colin Phillips 10. CH: Cameron Hanley 25, Andrew Clark 17, Noah Minney 14, Zach Southern 12.
Frazier 63, Jefferson-Morgan 56 (OT)
Frazier 10 19 17 8 9— 63
Jefferson-Morgan 22 13 10 9 2— 56
F: Brandon Lovis 16, Bradley Poling 13, Luke Santo 13. JM: D.L. Garrett 24, Jalen Torres 18.
Section 3
Neshannock 64, Bishop Canevin 30
Bishop Canevin 9 2 8 11 — 30
Neshannock 22 12 24 6 — 64
N: Niko Rylott 13, Dante Delillo 12, Jake McCormick 11.
OLSH 73, Northgate 26
OLSH 16 27 21 9 — 73
Northgate 7 10 2 7 — 26
OLSH: Donovan Johnson 18, Rico Tate 11. N: Malcolm Randall 15.
Sewickley Academy 93, Laurel 41
Sewickley Academy 24 30 28 11 — 93
Laurel 4 13 14 10 — 41
SA: Isaiah Smith 21, Jett Roesing 21, Dave Groetsch 16, Isiah Warfield 16. L: Sam Haswell 15, Marcus Haswell 10.
Class A
Section 1
Vincentian Academy 82, Rochester 60
Vincentian Academy 27 14 20 21 — 82
Rochester 12 13 13 22 — 60
V: Zach McDonough 41, Griegs 15. R: Elijah Goosby 23, Mahlik Strozier 16.
Section 2
Monessen 74, West Greene 33
Monessen 27 21 20 6 — 74
West Greene 10 8 6 9 — 33
M: Cory Fleming 19, Lyndon Henderson 15, M. Payne 15, Vaughn Taylor 11. WG: Nathan Brudnock 15.
Section 3
Eden Christian Academy 56, Trinity Christian 31
Trinity Christian 4 9 4 14 — 31
Eden Christian Academy 11 19 15 11 — 56
TC: Julian Harris 10. EC: Tanner Gross 18.
Propel Andrew Street 74, St. Joseph 37
St. Joseph 12 5 12 8 — 37
Propel Andrew Street 16 19 18 21 — 74
St. J: Andrew Sullivan 15, Grant Bendis 14. PAS: Eric Averett 16, Dareius Davis 13, Tyreese Hicks 11.
Nonsection
Canon-McMillan 58, Ringgold 33
Ringgold 9 6 7 11 — 33
Canon-McMillan 23 17 9 9 — 58
R: Jaden Taylor 15, Demetrius Butler 11. C-M: Jason Fowlkes 13, Drew Engel 11.
Derry 60, Riverview 38
Riverview 11 12 12 3 — 38
Derry 11 21 21 7 — 60
R: Dorian Rodriguez 13. D: Aidan Bushey 19, Conner Watt 10.
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley 75, United 50
Ligonier Valley 20 16 19 20 — 75
United 8 13 15 14 — 50
LV: Michael Marinchak 29, Marrek Paola 25. U: Kyle Silk 19, Collin Moore 10.
District 8
City League
Allderdice 61, Brashear 39
Allderdice 14 16 9 22 — 61
Brashear 10 7 6 16 — 39
A: Jackson Blaufeld 13, Tyler Williams 11, Bobby Clifford 11. B: Lontee Smith 14.
Carrick 80, Westinghouse 68
Westinghouse 14 12 16 26 — 68
Carrick 19 15 27 19 — 80
W: Troy Lanier 20, Cam Glosten 17, James Ellis 15. C: Imuri Walker 18, Ernest Howard 17, Lamar Lewis 12, Vernon Washington 10.
Saturday's schedule
PBC Legends Classic (at Moon)
Bishop Canevin vs. Monessen, noon; Central Catholic at Moon, 3 p.m.; North Hills vs. Canon-McMillan, 1:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh Classic (at Montour)
Aliquippa vs. North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Blackhawk at Montour, 7:30 p.m.; Lincoln Park vs. Quaker Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. Beaver Falls, 3 p.m.
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 3
South Fayette at McGuffey, 2:30 p.m.; Uniontown at Belle Vernon, 2:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Leechburg at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Carmichaels at Jefferson-Morgan, 1 p.m.
Nonsection
Mapletown at Springdale, 1:30 p.m.; New Castle at Farrell, noon; Sto-Rox at Perry Traditional Academy, 7:30 p.m.
District 8
Nonsection
Westinghouse at Grove City, 4:30 p.m.
Girls
Girls

Friday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 2
Penn Hills 43, Fox Chapel 37
Class A
Section 3
St. Joseph 74, Clairton 50
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin 60, Frazier 50
Bentworth at West Greene, ppd.
Gateway 50, Franklin Regional 29
Riverview 51, Deer Lakes 49
District 6
Nonsection
North Star 53, Ligonier Valley 49
District 8
City League
Allderdice 69, Brashear 27
Obama Academy 51, Perry Traditional Academy 18
Westinghouse 52, Carrick 29
Friday's summaries
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 2
Penn Hills 43, Fox Chapel 37
Fox Chapel 8 5 9 15 — 37
Penn Hills 12 8 5 18 — 43
PH: Adia Brisker 17, Alysa Sledge 10.
Class A
Section 3
St. Joseph 74, Clairton 50
Clairton 8 17 12 13 — 50
St. Joseph 23 18 20 13 — 74
C: Galloway 16, E. Gibson 14, Ionia Chapman 11. St. J: Chloe Kurpakus 26, Alex Jones 22, Anna Swierczenski 13.
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin 60, Frazier 50
Frazier 10 23 12 5 — 50
Albert Gallatin 18 17 17 8 — 60
F: Brooke Poling 22, Sierra Twigg 12. AG: Bryn Bezjak 27, Abby King 18.
Gateway 50, Franklin Regional 29
Gateway 13 9 14 14 — 50
Franklin Regional 4 8 7 10 — 29
G: Lexi Jackson 20, Jordan Edwards 19.
Riverview 51, Deer Lakes 49
Deer Lakes 12 13 16 8 — 49
Riverview 21 6 15 9 — 51
DL: Anna Solomon 14, Emily Mischen 13. R: McKenzie Smail 15, Sydney McDonough 14, Alyssa Cappa 10.
District 8
Class 6A
City League
Allderdice 69, Brashear 27
Brashear 4 8 8 7 — 27
Allderdice 22 13 22 12 — 69
B: Jaeline Hoodall 11. A: Sophia North 24, Brooklyn Jones 14, Keira Coleman 12.
District 6
Nonsection
North Star 53, Ligonier Valley 49
Ligonier Valley 10 15 18 6 — 49
North Star 13 16 10 14 — 53
LV: Alexia Boyd 19, Lexie Petrof 16. NS: Maggie Friedline 23, Krysten Joseph 18.
Saturday's schedule
Bethel Park Classic
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic vs. Bishop Canevin, noon; Hampton vs. Peters Township, 4 p.m.; North Allegheny at Bethel Park, 8 p.m.; Oakland Catholic at North Hills, 2 p.m.; Seneca Valley vs. Upper St. Clair, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh Classic (at Montour)
Westinghouse at Montour, 1 p.m.
WPIAL
Class 2A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Washington, 3 p.m.
Section 3
Serra Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic, 2 p.m.
Nonsection
Burgettstown at Waynesburg, 2:30 p.m.; Derry at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.; Farrell at New Castle, 1 p.m.; Mohawk at West Middlesex, 7:30 p.m.; Neshannock at Slippery Rock, 1:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Connellsville, 10:30 a.m.; South Park at South Fayette, 2:30 p.m.
District 6
Nonsection
Blairsville at Bishop Guilfoyle, TBD
Bowling
Boys
Friday's result
Greensburg Central Catholic 5, Yough 2
Girls
Friday's result
Yough 5, Greensburg Central Catholic 2
Diving
WCCA Championship
Boys
Friday's results
1. Mason Fishell, Franklin Regional, 509.2; 2. Logan Sherwin, Penn-Trafford, 481.40; 3. Jackson Patula, Penn-Trafford, 332.75; 4. Lauren Bisagnani, Latrobe, 320; Riley Rizzer, Franklin Regional, 310.8; 6. Grant Drexler, Hempfield, 278.8
Girls
Friday's results
1. Taylor Miller, Latrobe, 486.6; 2. Paige Kalik, Penn-Trafford, 469.8; 3. Jordyn Miller, Latrobe, 390.35; 4. Amber Shuey, Hempfield, 334.7; 5. Elissa Novelli, Franklin Regional, 330.05; 6. Julia Perry, Franklin Regional, 295.5
Wrestling
Friday's result
WPIAL
Nonsection
Fox Chapel 36, Plum 32
WPIAL
Class AAA
Preliminary round
Monday's schedule
Shaler vs. Upper St. Clair at Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.; Moon at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.; Belle Vernon vs. Armstrong at Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson vs. Mars at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
First round
Wednesday's schedule
Shaler/Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.; Peters Township vs. Hampton at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.
Hempfield vs. West Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional/Moon at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.; Belle Vernon/Armstrong at Waynesburg, 6 p.m.; Trinity vs. Connellsville at Waynesburg, 6 p.m.; Greensburg Salem vs. North Allegheny at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson/Mars at Kiski Area, 6 p.m.
Class AA
First round
Wednesday's schedule
Mt. Pleasant vs. Burgettstown at Burrell, 6 p.m.; South Fayette vs. Fort Cherry at McGuffey, 6 p.m.; South Side Beaver at McGuffey, 6 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Derry, 6 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward vs. Valley at Derry, 6 p.m.; Beth-Center vs. Beaver at Freedom, 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Freedom, 6 p.m.
Bye: Burrell
