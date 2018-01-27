Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sports

No. 7 West Virginia blows 17-point lead, loses to Kentucky

The Associated Press | Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, 10:25 p.m.
West Virginia guard Jevon Carter gets around Kentucky forward P.J. Washington during the first half Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, in Morgantown, W.Va.
West Virginia guard Jevon Carter gets around Kentucky forward P.J. Washington during the first half Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, in Morgantown, W.Va.

Updated 9 hours ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — No. 7 West Virginia gave up a double-digit lead in the second half and lost 83-76 to visiting Kentucky in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday night.

Jevon Carter had 26 points for West Virginia (16-5), James “Beetle” Bolden added 17 points and Sagaba Konate had 13 points and seven blocked shots.

Freshman forward Kevin Knox scored 19 of his season-high 34 points in the second half, as Kentucky (16-5) overcame a 17-point deficit. The Wildcats made all 18 of their free-throw attempts after halftime.

Knox scored 12 points during a 21-2 run in the second half, capped by a dunk with 10 minutes, 39 seconds left for a 58-56 lead.

Hamidou Diallo added 13 points for the Wildcats.

Bolden, a Kentucky native who said he had been waiting for this opportunity to play his home-state school, hit a 3-pointer to tie the score at 74 with 1:23 left. But West Virginia didn't make another basket.

Knox's 3-pointer with 1:05 remaining put Kentucky ahead to stay. Nick Richards dunked off a rebound with 30 seconds left, and Quade Green and Wenyen Gabriel each made two free throws after that to seal the win.

The Wildcats beat a ranked team for the first time this season and have won two straight since dropping out of the AP Top 25 on Monday for the first time since March 2014.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.