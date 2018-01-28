WPIAL girls basketball standings
Updated 8 hours ago
WPIAL high school girls basketball standings through Jan. 27, 2018:
Girls
Class 6A
Section 1
Team, section record, overall record
North Allegheny*, 7-10, 16-0
Butler*, 5-2, 10-6
Seneca Valley, 4-3, 9-7
Shaler, 3-4, 8-9
Pine-Richland, 2-5, 5-11
North Hills, 0-7, 4-12
Section 2
Latrobe*, 6-1, 14-3
Norwin*, 6-2, 8-8
Hempfield, 3-3, 7-9
Penn Hills, 3-4, 9-7
Penn-Trafford, 3-4, 7-10
Fox Chapel, 0-7, 5-1
Section 3
Peters Township*, 6-1, 14-2
Bethel Park*, 5-2, 11-5
Mt. Lebanon*, 5-2, 9-8
Upper St. Clair*, 4-3, 8-7
Canon-McMillan, 1-6, 9-7
Baldwin, 0-7, 3-12
Class 5A
Section 1
South Fayette*, 6-1, 11-4
West Allegheny*, 6-1, 13-5
Chartiers Valley*, 5-2, 11-6
Montour, 2-5, 7-11
Lincoln Park, 1-6, 7-10
Moon, 1-6, 4-12
Section 2
Thomas Jefferson*, 6-1, 14-3
Oakland Catholic*, 6-1, 11-5
Gateway*, 5-2, 14-3
Woodland Hills, 2-5, 8-9
West Mifflin, 1-6, 6-11
McKeesport, 1-6, 4-13
Section 3
Trinity*, 9-0, 15-3
Ringgold*, 7-1, 12-5
Connellsville, 4-4, 7-10
Uniontown, 4-5, 7-9
Greensburg Salem, 3-6, 6-10
Albert Gallatin, 2-7, 7-10
Laurel Highlands, 1-7, 2-16
Section 4
Hampton*, 9-0, 13-3
Mars*, 7-1, 13-4
Armstrong*, 5-3, 11-5
Franklin Regional, 3-5, 8-9
Indiana, 2-7, 6-10
Kiski Area, 2-7, 6-12
Plum, 2-7, 4-14
Class 4A
Section 1
CW North Catholic*, 9-0, 15-1
Freeport*, 7-2, 10-6
Knoch*, 6-2, 8-9
Deer Lakes, 2-5, 6-10
Burrell, 3-6, 5-10
Highlands, 2-7, 2-13
Valley, 0-8, 2-14
Section 2
Blackhawk*, 8-1, 15-1
Central Valley, 6-2, 12-2
Beaver, 6-2, 12-5
Ambridge, 5-4, 9-8
Quaker Valley, 3-5, 7-9
Hopewell, 2-7, 7-9
New Castle, 0-9, 4-12
Section 3
Keystone Oaks*, 10-0, 14-3
Belle Vernon*, 9-1, 14-4
Elizabeth Forward, 7-3, 11-5
South Park, 6-4, 9-8
Southmoreland, 4-6, 11-7
Mt. Pleasant, 3-7, 5-11
Derry, 1-9, 1-15
Yough, 0-10, 0-17
Class 3A
Section 1
Neshannock*, 8-1, 14-2
Mohawk, 7-2, 12-4
Riverside, 5-3, 10-5
Beaver Falls, 5-4, 10-6
Laurel, 4-4, 10-8
Ellwood City, 1-7, 4-12
Freedom, 0-9, 3-13
Section 2
East Allegheny*, 9-0, 18-0
Charleroi*, 8-1, 15-2
South Side Beaver*, 5-4, 10-6
South Allegheny, 4-4, 10-6
Brownsville, 2-7, 4-13
McGuffey, 1-7, 4-13
Waynesburg, 1-7, 4-13
Section 3
Bishop Canevin*, 9-0, 13-3
Avonworth, 5-3, 12-6
Apollo-Ridge, 5-4, 9-7
Shady Side Academy, 4-5, 9-7
Seton LaSalle, 4-5, 7-11
Steel Valley, 2-6, 4-13
Carlynton, 1-7, 5-11
Class 2A
Section 1
OLSH*, 9-1, 15-2
Chartiers-Houston*, 9-1, 12-5
Washington*, 7-3, 10-5
Fort Cherry, 6-4, 11-6
Shenango, 5-5, 7-10
Burgettstown, 3-7, 6-11
New Brighton, 1-9, 2-14
Aliquippa, 0-10, 0-15
Section 2
Vincentian Academy*, 10-0, 15-1
Leechburg*, 9-1, 14-2
Brentwood*, 8-2, 13-4
Northgate, 5-5, 10-7
Riverview, 4-6, 8-8
Sto-Rox, 3-7, 9-7
Ellis School, 1-9, 2-15
Springdale, 0-10, 1-14
Section 3
Serra Catholic, 8-2, 11-5
California, 7-2, 10-4
Greensburg C.C., 7-2, 8-6
Beth-Center, 6-4, 10-6
Frazier, 6-4, 9-7
Jeannette, 4-6, 6-11
Carmichaels, 1-9, 4-13
Bentworth, 0-10, 3-13
Class A
Section 1
Quigley Catholic*, 7-0, 10-7
Sewickley Academy*, 5-2, 10-3
Rochester*, 4-3, 9-5
Cornell*, 4-3, 5-12
Union, 1-6, 1-16
Propel Andrew Street, 0-7, 1-15
Section 2
West Greene*, 7-0, 15-1
Avella*, 4-3, 9-7
Geibel*, 4-3, 6-9
Mapletown*, 4-3, 7-11
Jefferson-Morgan, 1-6, 2-14
Monessen, 1-6, 2-14
Section 3
Winchester Thurston*, 7-0, 10-4
Aquinas Academy, 5-2, 12-4
St. Joseph, 4-3, 10-8
Eden Christian, 3-4, 6-10
Clairton, 2-5, 7-10
Imani Christian, 0-7, 3-15
*Clinched playoff berth