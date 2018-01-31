Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Sports

Pitt falls to Miami, suffers school record-tying 10th straight loss

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, 9:24 p.m.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The wrong kinds of records continue to follow the Pitt basketball team.

Miami defeated the Panthers, 69-57, on Wednesday, handing them their school record-tying 10th consecutive loss.

The Panthers (8-15, 0-10 ACC), already off to their worst conference start ever, also lost 10 in a row in 1968-69 and 1992-93. Pitt completed a winless month and has lost 14 consecutive ACC regular-season games since last season.

Jared Wilson-Frame led Pitt with 17 points, including five 3-pointers, but was limited to 29 minutes because of foul trouble. Marcus Carr added 14 points and seven assists, and Parker Stewart had 11 points. Only five Panthers scored.

“Our team is getting better,” Pitt coach Kevin Stallings said. “We don't have wins to show for it, and I feel horribly for my guys for that, because they've been as coachable as any group I've ever had. Hopefully we keep getting better and we'll knock one off.”

The Hurricanes, who were 16-point favorites, led 43-30 but then went nearly six minutes without a point as the Panthers rallied with 14 consecutive points in the second half.

However, their lead lasted only 63 seconds. Lonnie Walker IV scored on three consecutive possessions during a 7-0 run, and Miami rebuilt its advantage to 11 points with five minutes left.

“I don't like losing at all,” Walker said. “I felt like I had to take over. I felt like I can do what I want to if I really put my mind into it.”

Walker IV finished with 16 points. The Hurricanes (16-5, 5-4) won their first game since losing guard Bruce Brown, who is expected to be sidelined about six weeks with a left-foot injury that will require surgery.

Walker said Miami didn't take Pitt lightly.

“We treat every team like they're No. 1 in the country,” Walker said. “It was definitely a challenge for this game not having one of our key players.”

In Brown's absence, freshman Chris Lykes played 33 minutes. He totaled 13 points and five assists. Anthony Lawrence added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Panthers attempted only three free throws, and Miami went 17 for 23.

Pitt visits No. 19 North Carolina on Saturday.

Pitt's Shamiel Stevenson drives against Miami's Ebuka Izundu during the first half Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, in Coral Gables, Fla.
Getty Images
Pitt guard Jared Wilson-Frame drives against Miami's Sam Waardenburg during the first half Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, in Coral Gables, Fla.
Miami center Ebuka Izundu dunks against Pitt guard Shamiel Stevenson during the first half Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, in Coral Gables, Fla.
Pitt's Shamiel Stevenson dunks past Miami's Lonnie Walker IV during the first half Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018 in Coral Gables, Fla.
Getty Images
Pitt's Marcus Carr drives against Miami's Dewan Huell during the first half Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018 in Coral Gables, Fla.
Getty Images
Miami guard Anthony Lawrence II (3) goes up for a shot against Pittsburgh forward Terrell Brown (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, in Coral Gables, Fla. Miami defeated Pittsburgh 69-57. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
