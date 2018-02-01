Pirates update military jersey, hat for 2018
Updated 16 hours ago
The Pirates will continue their recent practice of wearing uniforms honoring the military during Thursday home games this season. The team released the design of the 2018 Military Appreciation jerseys and caps Thursday.
The updated jersey is a white button-down with green numbers and lettering, a military five-star patch on the right sleeve and a camouflage “Jolly Roger” Pirates logo patch on the left sleeve. The cap is solid green with a camouflage bill and black “P.”
The Pirates will wear the uniforms during all eight of their Thursday home games, when representatives from a designated military organization are honored in a pregame on-field ceremony and hosted in the Pirates Charities Suite. Pirates Charities 50/50 Raffle proceeds from those games will support that specific military organization.
This will be the fourth season of the program.
Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.