Steelers, punter Jordan Berry agree to contract for 2018
Updated 10 hours ago
Punter Jordan Berry signed a one-year contract extension with the Steelers, the team announced Thursday, bringing him back for a fourth season.
Before Berry's arrival in 2015, no player had held the punter's job for two full consecutive seasons under Mike Tomlin. Berry beat out incumbent Brad Wing in a 2015 training camp competition and has punted in all 54 regular-season and playoff games since.
This season, Berry averaged 43.2 gross yards per punt (32nd among NFL punters) with a 39.8 net average (24th in the NFL). Only two of Berry's 64 punts were touchbacks; 26 pinned a team inside its 20-yard line.
Financial terms were not disclosed. Berry was a restricted free agent and is on track to be an unrestricted free agent next year.
Soon after their season ended last month, the Steelers signed former Michigan punter Matt Wile to a reserve/future contract to push Berry over the summer. The Steelers did not bring a second punter to training camp last season.
Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.