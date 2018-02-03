Penguins don't expect long absence for Hornqvist

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

NEWARK, N.J. — Coach Mike Sullivan is excited to see what Zach Aston-Reese can do as Patric Hornqvist's understudy.

Luckily for the Penguins, Aston-Reese probably won't be asked to play the role for long.

Hornqvist missed Saturday's game in New Jersey after suffering a lower-body injury on a hit by Washington's Brooks Orpik the night before. Sullivan didn't offer much in the way of details about Hornqvist's condition before the game with the Devils, but he did strike a somewhat optimistic tone.

“He's continuing to be evaluated,” Sullivan said. “We don't have a timeframe for him at this point. We'll probably have more information over the next couple of days.

“We don't anticipate it being long term.”

In the meantime, the Penguins called up the best facsimile of Hornqvist they have on the farm in Aston-Reese. Winger Conor Sheary, out on a week-to-week basis with a lower-body injury, was placed on injured reserve to make room on the roster.

Aston-Reese is third on Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's scoring list with nine goals and 29 points in 41 games. He has been especially productive in the last month or so, racking up six goals and 15 points in his last 14 games. The 6-foot, 190-pound Aston-Reese is known for his no-nonsense game, much like Hornqvist is.

Aston-Reese started the game on the fourth line with Carter Rowney and Ryan Reaves with Tom Kuhnhackl bumping up to the second line to fill in for Hornqvist. Sullivan said he could use Aston-Reese on the top three lines if need be.

“He's got pretty good offensive instincts,” Sullivan said. “He plays a stiff game. He's strong in front of the net. He goes to the battle areas.”

In addition to the similarity of his game to Hornqvist's, Aston-Reese got the call over other promotion hopefuls — Daniel Sprong, for one — on the recommendation of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton coaching staff.

“(Wilkes-Barre/Scranton coach Clark Donatelli) essentially said he's been his best player,” Sullivan said.

Home game

The timing of the call-up couldn't have been better for Aston-Reese, who is from Staten Island, N.Y., and played youth hockey at the practice rink attached to the Prudential Center as a member of the New Jersey Rockets.

“It's nice to be home in a familiar place,” Aston-Reese said before the game. “Nice for the family. Only 20 minutes away.”

Aston-Reese said he didn't fill up a section with friends and family, though.

“I just kept it simple,” he said. “Four tickets for the family.”

Aston-Reese gave credit for his recent scoring surge in the AHL to linemates Jean-Sebastien Dea and Ryan Haggerty.

“I think for me to do well, I need to keep doing what I've been doing down in Wilkes and not play perimeter, not be afraid to get my nose dirty and go to the net and play in those dirty areas,” Aston-Reese said.

Familiar faces

While Friday night's game with the first-place Washington Capitals was the marquee matchup of the weekend for most Penguins fans, a few players in the locker room had Saturday's game circled on their calendars, too.

Seven players on the Penguins roster played for New Jersey's John Hynes and Alain Nasreddine when they coached the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins from 2010-15.

“Definitely don't want to lose to Hynsie and Naz,” winger Bryan Rust said. “I'm obviously very thankful for where they brought my game, but any time you see familiar faces, you don't want to have them kind of get a leg up.”

Rust, Sheary, Kuhnhackl, Rowney, Brian Dumoulin and Matt Murray played under Hynes and Nasreddine in the AHL. Olli Maatta did for a brief three-game stint in the playoffs in 2013, as well.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.