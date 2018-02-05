Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski noncommittal on future after Super Bowl loss

Wire Reports | Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, 12:30 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

MINNEAPOLIS — New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was evasive when asked about his future after Sunday's Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I'll sit down in the next couple of weeks and see where I'm at,” said Gronkowski, a Woodland Hills graduate who had nine catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns in New England's 41-33 setback.

Gronkowski, 28, has a long injury history, including a concussion suffered in the AFC championship game against Jacksonville. He didn't play in last season's Super Bowl win over the Atlanta Falcons after undergoing season-ending back surgery.

