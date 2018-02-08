Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Sports

Clemson sends Pitt to 12th straight loss in ACC

The Associated Press | Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, 9:43 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

CLEMSON, S.C. — The bad news? Pitt remained winless in the ACC, losing 72-48 to No. 16 Clemson on Thursday night.

The good news? The Panthers' have three of the other four worst ACC teams left on their schedule.

Pitt dropped to 8-17 overall and 0-12 in conference, extending its record for the program's worst start in conference play.

Since joining the Big East in 1983, the Panthers never have won fewer than four conference games. The ACC hasn't had a winless team since Maryland in the old eight-team league in 1987.

Terrell Brown led the Panthers with 19 points on 9-for-15 shooting. No other Panther made more than two shots.

Pitt shot 39.1 percent (18 for 46) from the field. It also committed 15 turnovers, leading to 22 points for Clemson.

Pitt coach Kevin Stallings said he didn't like the way his team practiced this week and didn't like the way they played, either.

“I didn't think our performance was really good on either end, to be honest with you,” Stallings said.

When things get tough, Stallings said the Panthers panic and try to make plays on their own like they did in high school.

“At some point, they're going to realize that life is over with because this is the ACC and you can't go solo in this league and beat anybody,” he said.

Gabe DeVoe matched his career high with 25 points for Clemson (20-4, 9-3). He was 7 for 11 from 3-point range. The seven 3s were tied for the best game for an ACC player this season. The senior has led Clemson in scoring in four of five games since the Tigers lost forward Donte Grantham to a knee injury.

“I feel no pressure. I'm shooting without a conscience,” he said.

Shelton Mitchell made three 3s on his way to 12 points, and Elijah Thomas had 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Tigers.

Clemson led 32-22 at halftime and put Pitt away with an impressive stretch on offense. The Tigers scored on nine of their first 10 second-half possessions.

Mitchell hit back-to-back 3s to make it 56-28 with 14:21 left. Clemson shot 12 for 27 from beyond the arc.

“When they start making shots, they are hard to beat,” Stallings said.

It was Clemson's second double-digit victory in nine ACC wins this season. Pitt has lost all but two of its ACC games by at least 10 points and is losing its league games by an average of more than 18.

The win keeps Clemson in second place in the ACC behind Virginia. The Tigers also reached 20 wins faster than all but two other Clemson teams.

Pitt hosts Louisville on Sunday.

Clemson's Gabe DeVoe shoots a jumper while defended by Pittsburgh's Jonathan Milligan and Jared Wilson-Frame (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
Clemson's Marcquise Reed works down the baseline while defended by Pittsburgh's Parker Stewart during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
Clemson head coach Brad Brownell watches the action during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburgh, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
Clemson's Gabe DeVoe, left, brings the ball upcourt pursued by Pittsburgh's Jonathan Milligan (2) and Shamiel Stevenson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
Pittsburgh's Khameron Davis (13) drives in for a layup while defended by Clemson's Shelton Mitchell during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
Clemson's Donte Grantham, recovering from knee surgery, watches the action from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburgh, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
Clemson's David Skara, left, and Mark Donnal, right, pressure Pitt's Terrell Brown under the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, in Clemson, S.C.
Pittsburgh's Parker Stewart (1) shoots a jumper over Clemson's Gabe DeVoe during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
Pittsburgh head coach Kevin Stallings reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Clemson, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
Clemson's Elijah Thomas (14) and Pittsburgh's Kene Chukwuka battle for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
Clemson's Shelton Mitchell drives in to score while defended by Pittsburgh's Khameron Davis during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
Clemson's Elijah Thomas slams in a dunk during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburgh, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
