Duquesne routed by last-place Fordham

Almost a year ago, Duquesne officials introduced Keith Dambrot as their basketball coach, confident he eventually could improve the team, but careful not to expect miracles.

Amid all the smiles, handshakes and hope that filled the room at PPG Paints Arena that night, anyone who knew anything about building a program was certain it wouldn't be easy.

Perhaps what happened Saturday — an 80-57 loss to Fordham in front of a crowd of 2,871 at Palumbo Center — validated that feeling.

For all their early-season success that saw the Dukes (15-11, 6-7) sprint to a 12-4 start, the team recently has played leaky defense, been slow getting to loose balls and rebounds and lost seven of its past 10 games. During Duquesne's current three-game losing streak, each opponent has scored at least 80 points.

Saturday's loss was Duquesne's most decisive of the season, surpassing the previous largest margin of defeat set three days earlier at Dayton (88-73).

Dambrot accepted blame for the 23-point loss that was the exact reversal of the 23-point victory at Fordham on Jan. 6.

“I'm a big boy,” he said. “If we can't play any better than that, I have to take the hit for us.

“I don't even really get embarrassed when teams don't play well. I just get mad because I didn't get them ready.

“I've gotten beaten up before. I haven't been beaten up like that at home in a long time.”

Indeed, during his time at Akron in this decade, his teams only lost four home games by double-digit margins.

Fordham (8-15, 3-9) came into the game tied for last with George Washington in the 14-team Atlantic 10. The Rams left Palumbo with their most decisive victory of the season, shooting 59.5 percent from the field.

The Dukes shot a season-worst 31.7 percent.

Fordham played suffocating defense on Duquesne's guards, knowing that's where most of its scoring originates. The strategy worked. Guards Mike Lewis, Rene Castro-Caneddy, Eric Williams and Tarin Smith combined to miss 28 of their 37 attempts.

Duquesne's leading scorer was Kellon Taylor, a football player who joined the team after the start of the season. He scored a season-high 13.

Players were not available for comment.

“I knew things were never going to be easy,” Dambrot said. “I knew there were going to be potholes in the road, but I feel bad for them because they've had a good year.”

He skipped his post-game radio show to spend more time with his players, and didn't apologize for it.

“Don't think I'm a coward for missing the radio,” he said. “I thought (the players) were more important than the radio.”

What bothers him more than anything is the perception the game leaves with fans and even casual observers.

“People all of a sudden think, ‘Oh, they stink,' ” Dambrot said.

“My job now is to motivate our guys without making it a catastrophe. I'm not going to panic. I've got to build the foundation for making this a championship-level team, which obviously we're not a championship-level team yet.

“Are there going to be some bumps? Yeah. Do I like them? I'm not in a very good mood. I'm also not going to let the sky fall in on me.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib