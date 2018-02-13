Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sports

Pitt squanders 15-point lead to Boston College; losing skid hits 14

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, 9:03 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Pitt coach Kevin Stallings understands his players are young, inexperienced and — perhaps most discouraging — not prepared to adequately handle the physical nature of major-college basketball.

But his understanding of those inadequacies, exposed more decisively than ever Tuesday night in an 81-58 loss to Boston College at Petersen Events Center, doesn't ease his frustration.

So many aspects of Pitt's 14-game losing streak — a school record that keeps growing with every defeat — bothered Stallings.

• His team committed 20 turnovers, a season high for an ACC game.

• Pitt (8-19, 0-14) was ahead by 15 points with 7 minutes, 17 seconds left in the first half but then ran into two scoring droughts totaling more than 10 minutes. Outscored 68-30 the rest of the way, they ended the game with walk-ons on the court and most of the crowd of 2,835 already in their cars and headed home.

• But what might have bothered the veteran coach more than anything was, perhaps, the most amazing statistic of the season. Pitt played nearly 35 minutes without grabbing an offensive rebound. The Panthers finished with two, and Stallings identified both for reporters.

"One was a perimeter player (Jared Wilson-Frame), and the ball bounced to him, and the other they knocked it out of bounds and we got it," he said.

"At some point our frontcourt guys should be getting an offensive rebound. You shouldn't be playing 20 or 30 minutes and not get an offensive rebound. You shouldn't. That's on me. I have to do more in practice to get them there.

"We don't play with the kind of physicality that you need to play with. I do get that we're freshmen, and I do get we're not as strong in some cases and not as athletic in some cases.

"But we don't embrace the physical nature of the game like you have to in this league, yet."

After the first few minutes of the second half that started with Pitt holding a two-point lead, the Panthers never were in the game. The defense failed again, allowing Boston College (16-10, 6-7) to shoot 61.3 percent (19 of 31) after halftime and break its 23-game ACC road losing streak with ease.

Boston College's Jordan Robinson had a game-high 27 points, scoring 25 after halftime.

Although the team has played 27 games since November, Pitt had no concept of guarding the high post in the second half. The problem may have been as simple as the players were too far from the bench, Stallings said.

"Coach was over there saying, 'High post, high post,' " freshman Parker Stewart said. "We kept letting them get the ball to the high post.

"That guy was either hitting the shot at the free-throw line or somebody would cut."

Said Stallings: "The defense is in front of you in the first half, and you can make guys aware of where the cutters are coming from. They get to the other end and they have to talk to each other, and we're not very good at that yet."

Stallings and his players have yet to solve the problem of finding a leader when the game is going horribly wrong. Senior Ryan Luther's season-ending foot injury that occurred more than two months ago continues to haunt them.

"In their defense," Stallings said, "I go back to the second half when we played West Virginia and we're down big in the second half and we come roaring back (to lose a close game). But they had Ryan Luther. Ryan led them and was an escape for them."

Stewart, who led Pitt with 16 points and was the only starter to score in the second half, said the players' energy waned at some point after grabbing its 15-point lead.

"It seems like when we're getting shots and everybody is playing for each other, that's when we have a high as a team," he said.

"When the opposite is happening, people aren't hitting shots, we're not getting the ball side to side, that's when I think the energy just isn't high. That can't happen. We have to keep playing as hard as we can no matter what is happening on the floor."

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

Related Content
Boston College turned around program with key players, while Pitt can't get recruits
Boston College coach Jim Christian watched his team dismantle Pitt in every way possible Tuesday night. Like most coaches who have come into the Petersen ...
Boston College's Nik Popovic (center) vies for a rebound with Pitt's Marcus Carr (5) and Shamiel Stevenson during the second half Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.
Boston College's Nik Popovic (center) vies for a rebound with Pitt's Marcus Carr (5) and Shamiel Stevenson during the second half Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.
Boston College's Jerome Robinson goes up for a shot against Pitt's Terrell Brown during the first half Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.
Boston College's Jerome Robinson goes up for a shot against Pitt's Terrell Brown during the first half Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.
Pitt coach Kevin Stallings gestures as his team plays against Boston College during the first half Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, in Pittsburgh.
Pitt coach Kevin Stallings gestures as his team plays against Boston College during the first half Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, in Pittsburgh.
Boston College's Johncarlos Reyes (center) and Pitt's Kene Chukwuka chase the ball during the first half Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.
Boston College's Johncarlos Reyes (center) and Pitt's Kene Chukwuka chase the ball during the first half Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.
Boston College's Jerome Robinson shoots over Pitt's Terrell Brown during the second half Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.
Boston College's Jerome Robinson shoots over Pitt's Terrell Brown during the second half Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me