Sports

Duquesne's Mike Lewis on slump: 'We got a little Hollywood'

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, 6:46 p.m.

Updated 13 hours ago

During times when Duquesne's Mike Lewis isn't shooting straight on the court — 6 of 18 in his past two games, for example — you can always count on him being a straight shooter with his thoughts.

The Dukes (15-11, 6-7 Atlantic 10) will try to straighten out a good season that has gone off the tracks when they take a 1-5 record since Jan. 24 into Saint Joseph's on Saturday.

“We got a little Hollywood,” Lewis said, indicating the team might have thought it was better than the reality. “A little too big. You get punched in the mouth, it will humble you.”

Coach Keith Dambrot has not questioned his team's desire or work ethic, but Lewis said there were some internal problems that emerged.

“I don't know how it happened,” said Lewis, a sophomore guard who has been a team leader almost from the moment he stepped on campus. “We just didn't play hard.

“I remember early in the season, we would hit a rough patch in games, and we would come together and fix it. (This recent) stretch, we're down 10 or whatever and gave up. I don't know when that started or why it started. Guys weren't emotionally engaged. I don't know if it's fatigue or what, but we just didn't come out ready to play at all for two whole weeks.”

Lewis, who admited to being “very angry” after the 80-57 loss to Fordham, included himself among the culprits.

He said his play during the conference season hasn't been up to his standards. He is averaging 15.3 points for the season but only 14.2 in A-10 games. He's shooting 38.2 percent in conference, compared to 40.5 over all 26 games. Not a big difference, but enough to bother him.

“It's been extremely frustrating, especially personally,” he said. “I played terrible, not just these past couple weeks, but I think all of conference. I don't think I've done my part all of conference play.”

Freshman Eric Williams also has struggled. After scoring 34 and 25 points in back-to-back games last month, he is averaging 9.8 in the past five.

“Tells you how fragile it is,” Dambrot said.

Lewis said the team spends a lot of time talking about its problems, perhaps too much.

“We have great meetings,” he said. “We have NCAA Tournament (-caliber) meetings.”

He prefers action. “Not just talking the talk,” he said, “we want to walk the walk.”

Dambrot, who eased up on his team in practices during the slump, changed his plans this week with no games scheduled.

“I worked them hard,” he said, reporting defense was emphasized and there was almost no shooting in Thursday's session. “We're back to building the behaviors that we need to win championships and the results will follow.

“I felt like mentally and physically our conditioning wasn't great, so we ran hard, trying to play in transition. Back to basics.

“I challenged them to be competitive and challenged them to make sure their behaviors were right, that their mindset was right. Don't worry about the results so much, worry about how they're playing.”

He wants his players to resume playing defense like they did in a three-game stretch in December against Lamar, San Francisco and Southern Illinois.

The Dukes were 2-1, including a 67-65 victory against San Francisco (which beat No. 15 Saint Mary's on Thursday). The loss was a 74-64 decision to Southern Illinois (18-10 and second in the Missouri Valley Conference).

“We didn't win every one of those games,” Dambrot said. “But we played the same. It was grind it out, pull your teeth.

“You have to have discipline to guard those people, so we're going back to just doing that.”

Playing time will be earned, he said.

“If you don't guard, come out. If you don't play with enthusiasm, come out.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

