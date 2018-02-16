Column: Larry Fitzgerald's return brightens crucial offseason for Cardinals

PHOENIX — Retirement can wait. Larry Fitzgerald is the gift who keeps receiving.

His decision to play football in 2018 is the latest example.

His return to the Cardinals immediately brightens a tenuous offseason. The announcement is more relief than surprise, yet somehow feels like a momentous event. It saves Cardinals fans from mourning the loss of the most popular athlete in Arizona history while simultaneously fretting over the team's next franchise quarterback.

It's one of the greatest presents he could give our NFL franchise.

Fitzgerald, 34, isn't forestalling retirement out of civic benevolence. Unlike Kurt Warner, he's not the type to leave $11 million on the table. He's a lock for the Pro Football Hall of Fame but isn't wholly satisfied with his statistics or his resume.

He wants to end his career with unanimous acceptance as the second-best wide receiver in NFL history, behind 49ers legend Jerry Rice. It's a destination he covets and richly deserves.

But Fitzgerald's decision plays out on even bigger platforms. He allowed Steve Wilks to break the news during a radio interview Thursday, instantly enhancing the credibility of the Cardinals rookie coach. It will be perceived as a stamp of approval for Bruce Arians' successor, sending a powerful message to the locker room. If the new guy is good enough for Fitzgerald, one of the most accomplished players in NFL history, then Wilks' biggest battle is already over.

The greatest collateral benefit will come in the recruitment of a starting quarterback, where Fitzgerald's presence will be an incentive to play in Arizona. The most prized passers are known for their vision and intelligence, and they will intuitively understand that huddling up with Fitzgerald isn't just a perk of the workplace. It's a privilege, a part of history.

Imagine the other scenario. Namely, trying to sell an elite quarterback on a group of wide receivers that didn't include Fitzgerald, where the most dependable target was a running back coming off a season-ending injury. But to understand Fitzgerald, you must acknowledge the following:

He didn't base his decision on Carson Palmer's successor, waiting to see what the Cardinals could do for him. He prides himself on being the rare athlete who will produce under any conditions, whether he's lining up across from Derek Anderson or Max Hall.

He came back out of loyalty, trust, money, and relentless ambition. He did not need the Cardinals to make his job easier, and that decision is consistent with everything that Fitzgerald values and why he's such a beloved force in Arizona.

Near the end of the 2017 season, foolish fans and media types believed Fitzgerald would align his future with the retirement plans of Arians and Palmer. Nothing could be further from the truth or represent a bigger insult to the greatest player the team has ever employed.

Fitzgerald has outlasted Arians, Ken Whisenhunt and Dennis Green. He has played 14 seasons and caught touchdown passes from 14 quarterbacks. The heft of his career proves he's not reliant on a supporting cast.

Here's the other misconception: When Arians first arrived, he treated Fitzgerald like a diminishing asset, like an aging player who needed to embrace a lesser role for the good of the team. The former coach was stubborn, headstrong and rarely admitted his mistakes, but this was one of his most egregious blunders.

Fitzgerald has posted 109, 107 and 109 catches in his past three seasons, the second-best total in the NFL, trailing only Steelers star Antonio Brown. During that span, only nine players have more receiving touchdowns, and only five have more receiving yards. After all these years, he remains one of the most dependable wide receivers in the game. He's one of the best prime-time performers the league has ever seen. And he never has lost a step.

If his decision to return for a 15th season lures a marquee quarterback like Kirk Cousins to Arizona, Fitzgerald could play another three seasons, easy. Maybe even long enough to make Rice start to sweat over his moniker as Greatest of All Time. But that's a story for another time.

For now, it's enough that Fitzgerald will still be catching touchdown passes and casually flipping the ball to the nearest referee. He is the best goodwill ambassador the Cardinals have ever known. His drive and conviction feeds our faith, just like Shane Doan once did for the Coyotes. He is the reason the Cardinals are still selling out games in Glendale and why fans remained rooted during a clown show of quarterbacks. His return his cause for celebration, even though the team is still missing some very important pieces.

The Cardinals don't possess a franchise quarterback, easily the most important position in the NFL. But they still have the most beloved athlete to represent the state of Arizona. And when he finally says goodbye, he will be far more difficult to replace than any quarterback blessed with the ability to throw a football down the field.

Dan Bickley is a columnist for the Arizona Republic.