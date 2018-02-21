Wyoming's Josh Allen, Penn State's Saquon Barkley go 1-2 in Kiper's latest mock draft

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has been mocking since 1984, but that doesn't make him immune from criticism.

When he released his second mock draft Wednesday, he projected the winless Cleveland Browns to take Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen with the first overall choice.

That prompted CBS Sports college football analyst Barrett Sallee to remind everyone that, statistically, Allen wasn't even the best quarterback in the Mountain West.

Mel Kiper's No. 1 overall player in the NFL Draft finished eighth in completion percentage, seventh in passer rating and sixth in passing YPG in the Mountain West. — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) January 18, 2018

Kiper's Big Board also has been released, and Penn State running back Saquon Barkley is the top overall prospect, and he's only going No. 2 to the New York Giants. He is followed by Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick, who plays cornerback and safety, and N.C. State defensive end Bradley Chubb.

Chubb collected 20 sacks and 461⁄2 tackles for loss in two seasons (none occurring in the Pitt game Oct. 14).

Speaking of Pitt, offensive tackle Brian O'Neill was not in Kiper's most recent first-round mock, although he was going No. 16 to the Baltimore Ravens a month ago. O'Neill is the eighth tackle on Kiper's board.

How that projects to O'Neill's status on draft weekend will depend on how well he works out and what happens in the interviews at the NFL Combine next week, plus his workout at Pitt's Pro Day.

O'Neill, a smart, friendly guy who plays with size, athleticism and accountability, should do well while the NFL pokes and prods at him.

The only other Pitt player of the seven going to the combine to make it onto Kiper's top 10 positional rankings is punter Ryan Winslow (No. 6).

Aside from Barkley, Penn State is represented by tight end Mike Gesicki (No. 4) and wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton (No. 9).

West Virginia safety Kyzir White (No. 8) and Slippery Rock fullback Marcus Martin (No. 9), who starred at defensive end with The Rock, also made it.

Then again he picked me ahead of Peyton too, just sayin!! — Ryan D Leaf (@RyanDLeaf) January 18, 2018

Explaining my top 10 and why Josh Rosen dropped to the Dolphins at No. 11, with @sagesteele . https://t.co/KSUxdvDBeW — Mel Kiper Jr. (@MelKiperESPN) February 21, 2018

Top three prospects on my updated Big Board: 1. RB SaquonBarkley2. DB MinkahFitzpatrick3. DE Bradley ChubbNew Big Board and position rankings here: https://t.co/6awoJxXriG — Mel KiperJr. (@MelKiperESPN) February 21, 2018

The top five in my Mock 2.0: 1. Browns: Josh Allen2. Giants: Saquon Barkley3. Colts: Bradley Chubb4. Browns (from Texans): Minkah Fitzpatrick5. Denver: Sam DarnoldFull 1-32: https://t.co/3rIWDMFIWM — Mel Kiper Jr. (@MelKiperESPN) February 21, 2018

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.