Pitt's Brian O'Neill hopes to give himself a lift at NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS — He leaned back on the weight bench Thursday afternoon, gripped the bar and lifted 225 pounds for 22 repetitions.

“I wanted 23,” Brian O'Neill said.

It was one of the few times since he started playing offensive line at Pitt that O'Neill came up short of a goal.

The 6-foot-6, 297-pound tackle, who left school with a year of eligibility remaining, arrived at the NFL Combine as a potential first-round draft pick. He will try to cement his status as a top exterior linemen in this year's class with a strong performance in other workouts performed under the watchful eyes of NFL scouts and coaches.

ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. pegged O'Neill going to the Baltimore Ravens with the No. 16 pick in his first mock draft, although he omitted O'Neill from the first round in his second mock. The Sporting News recently projected O'Neill to be selected by the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 12.

The possibility of being a first-round pick wasn't known to O'Neill in December when he decided to forego his senior season. But he said he received “good feedback” from the NFL Draft Advisory Board.

“Coming out, I wouldn't say it was something where I said, ‘This is going to happen,' ” O'Neill said. “My mindset coming out was there's a long process. There are a lot of ways to help myself, and probably some ways for people to hurt themselves.

“I'm more one step at a time, kind of looking what is right in front of me. Today, I didn't look past the bench press. Tonight, I'm not looking past these meetings (with NFL teams). Tomorrow, I'm going to try to run (the 40-yard dash) well. (The first round) is not something that's in the back of my mind.”

O'Neill's first stop on the NFL training circuit was the Senior Bowl in January. An uneven performance in the all-star game offset some strong practice reports O'Neill received and led NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein to stamp him with a Round 2-3 grade.

“I think there were some ups and downs. There were some things I'd like to have back,” O'Neill said. “But that's true with any game or any practice. Being able to work with those coaching staffs and see what that environment's like, I felt like that was really beneficial for me, and I think they got a good representation of who I am through meetings and other interviews with scouts.

“I probably have a bigger picture of it than kind of what people see on the field. I'm happy I went.”

O'Neill can play on the left and right sides of the line, and he has discussed both positions during his meetings with NFL personnel at the combine. He spent 2017 at left tackle after two years on the right side. This after he was recruited to Pitt as a tight end by former coach Paul Chryst.

“I can play either or kick down at guard on either side,” O'Neill said. “I prefer to play left because of the responsibility that comes with it. I'm a ballplayer, so I'll play anywhere.”

That was evident before the 2015 season when coach Pat Narduzzi switched O'Neill from tight end. O'Neill weighed 240 pounds when he was recruited out of high school, where he played wide receiver, so a transition to the offense line would require more time in the weight room — and at the snack bar.

Part of O'Neill's diet consisted of peanut butter sandwiches he would eat and wash down with a glass of whole milk at 3:30 a.m.

O'Neill got his weight up to 300 pounds by the time the season started that year.

“I was excited for him,” said Pitt tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith, who also is at the combine. “It gave him a chance to play a little earlier than if he had stayed at tight end. It was definitely great to see him jump headfirst into the transition.”

The weight gain not only helped O'Neill get on the field, but he also started 37 of his 38 games at Pitt. In December, with Pitt not heading to a bowl game, O'Neill decided he wouldn't play in a 39th game for the Panthers.

“It definitely wasn't an easy decision,” O'Neill said. “It's something me and Coach Narduzzi did a lot of research on. He helped me through the process. He was very good about that. As a college kid, you have to respect that because he could have been selfish.

“We did a lot of research, and I talked to my family a lot. At the same time, I got a lot of good feedback that I thought would put me in a pretty good spot. We thought moving forward I'd be able to help myself throughout this process, to be able to move up the boards.”

How much O'Neill has helped — or hurt — his draft stock won't be known until late April.

