Sports

Pirates notebook: Versatile backup Adam Frazier a 'flat-out good hitter'

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Sunday, March 11, 2018, 7:21 p.m.
The Pirates' Adam Frazier hits an opposite field home run against the Blue Jays Sunday, March 11, 2018, at Dunedin Stadium in Dunedin Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Adam Frazier hits an opposite field home run against the Blue Jays Sunday, March 11, 2018, at Dunedin Stadium in Dunedin Fla.
Pirates manager Clint Hurdle hits infield practice before a game against the Blue Jays Sunday, March 11, 2018, at Dunedin Stadium in Dunedin Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates manager Clint Hurdle hits infield practice before a game against the Blue Jays Sunday, March 11, 2018, at Dunedin Stadium in Dunedin Fla.
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco rounds the bases past third base coach Joey Cora after hitting a home run during the second inning against the Blue Jays Sunday, March 11, 2018, at Dunedin Stadium in Dunedin Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco rounds the bases past third base coach Joey Cora after hitting a home run during the second inning against the Blue Jays Sunday, March 11, 2018, at Dunedin Stadium in Dunedin Fla.
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco is greeted by Josh Bell after hitting a home run during the second inning against the Blue Jays Sunday, March 11, 2018, at Dunedin Stadium in Dunedin Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco is greeted by Josh Bell after hitting a home run during the second inning against the Blue Jays Sunday, March 11, 2018, at Dunedin Stadium in Dunedin Fla.
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco works the crowd before a game against the Blue Jays Sunday, March 11, 2018, at Dunedin Stadium in Dunedin Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco works the crowd before a game against the Blue Jays Sunday, March 11, 2018, at Dunedin Stadium in Dunedin Fla.
Pirates pitcher Clay Holmes delivers during the first inning against the Blue Jays Sunday, March 11, 2018, at Dunedin Stadium in Dunedin Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Clay Holmes delivers during the first inning against the Blue Jays Sunday, March 11, 2018, at Dunedin Stadium in Dunedin Fla.
The Pirates' Christopher Bostick bats against the Braves Saturday, March 10, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Christopher Bostick bats against the Braves Saturday, March 10, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.

Updated 20 minutes ago

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Manager Clint Hurdle didn't agree when it was suggested the glove is the only thing keeping Adam Frazier from a regular spot on the field. Really, it's his teammates.

"(We've) just got better players right now. He's a good player," Hurdle said Sunday after Frazier ripped a single and a home run — giving him 10 hits in his past 15 plate appearances — in the Pirates' 5-0 victory against the Blue Jays.

His two main positions are second base — "Infield is a work in progress right now," he said — and left field.

His problem is the Pirates are counting on newly acquired Corey Dickerson in left, and Josh Harrison is holding down second base.

Even if those positions remain unchanged, Hurdle said there's plenty of room for Frazier.

"Versatility is a plus for him right now," he said. "It gets him some at-bats, makes him a major leaguer, not a Triple-A player."

Frazier can be a pinch hitter, a DH and/or leadoff hitter. He filled the latter two roles Sunday. Of course, the DH role will be limited to interleague games.

Nonetheless, "That's a flat-out good hitter going up there four times a game," Hurdle said.

"I think everybody wishes there was a DH," Frazier said, "just to give you a blow from defense and just focus on hitting."

At the plate, Frazier said he is benefiting from a more critical eye.

"I feel pretty good, just trying to swing at strikes and swing easy. Put the barrel where I want it, and good things have happened. Couple lineouts (happened), couple times where I chased bad pitches."

Nice hustle

Frazier also showed good instincts, racing from first base to third on a Gregory Polanco groundout. The ball was initially deflected by first baseman Justin Smoak to third baseman Yangervis Solarte, who was playing on the right side of the infield.

"They left a base open; we took it," Hurdle said approvingly.

Getting better

Hurdle was impressed by the work of winning pitcher Clay Holmes, who threw three scoreless innings after giving up three runs and three hits in one inning against the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

"Holmes was dialed in, threw all his pitches," Hurdle said. "Four-seamer changed the (batters') eye level, curveball and changeup really good, downhill angle, fun to watch. He's continuing to mature on the mound."

Polanco 'more athletic'

Polanco's home run in the second inning — back-to-back with Frazier — was a monster shot, but Hurdle also has been impressed by Polanco's defense and baserunning.

"He's more athletic in the outfield, more movement, better secondary leads, running the bases," he said. "The ability and desire to run is there again."

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

