Sports

Pirates notebook: New left-handers could make 'pen mightier

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Saturday, March 10, 2018, 6:57 p.m.

BRADENTON, Fla. — All of a sudden, the Pirates bullpen might be leaning slightly to the left.

Offseason acquisitions Kevin Siegrist and Josh Smoker put their left arms on display Saturday at LECOM Park in a 15-1 loss to the Atlanta Braves. In the end, they were the only Pirates pitchers who threw a full inning and didn't allow a run.

Siegrist, who is recovering from an injury-plagued 2016 season with the Cardinals and Phillies, allowed a leadoff double in the seventh inning to Ronald Acuna Jr., who stole third. Next three batters: Strikeout, strikeout, strikeout.

"The velocity, the angle, even the breaking ball, everything got better as he continued to pitch," manager Clint Hurdle said.

Smoker pitched a perfect eighth, with two strikeouts.

"We'll have to wait and see how everything plays out," Hurdle said. "We haven't had a lot of left-handed options in the past. This can be a camp we can break with more than one."

Siegrist, who has pitched in the postseason with the Cardinals, was pleased with his outing.

"After I gave up the hit, I relaxed a little bit and slowed things down," he said. "With the fastball, that's my bread and butter, that inside heater. If I can get that going and work my changeup away to righties, all I have to worry about is my slider coming along."

Siegrist had the mental toughness to ignore the runner on third base and concentrate on making pitches.

"I always look for the strikeout in those situations," he said. "It's spring training. I was more focused on how I feel and trying to execute the pitches. Yeah, you don't want the guy to score, but it was more important how I felt."

K

The entrenched lefty — closer Felipe Rivero — pitched the fifth, and surrendered a walk to former Pirates catcher Chris Stewart, a home run by Dansby Swanson and another single.

Williams: One bad inning

Trevor Williams made his first start of the spring, and he could do almost no wrong for three innings: 10 batters, one hit batsman, no hits or walks.

But he allowed a walk, double and home run in the fourth. Overall, he was pleased.

"I felt like all my pitches were working great," he said. "I had a consistent release point on all my pitches."

But he said of the home run by Dustin Peterson, "Out of the hand, it was a homer. If I throw it like I'm supposed to throw it, he's striking out there. I let up on it. It kind of just spun, and he took it for a ride.

"I'm not a guy with premium velocity, so I really have to get the ball moving around the plate and change the eye level on guys."

Manager Clint Hurdle was pleased Williams threw 12 of 16 first-pitch strikes.

"There was a pretty good body of work out there," he said.

But, he added, "You get to the backside of spring training, you want to finish innings. One bad pitch can change the game, as well."

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

Pirates reliever Kevin Siegrist pitches during the seventh inning against the Braves Saturday, March 10, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams delivers during the first inning against the Braves Saturday, March 10, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitching coach Ray Searage talks with pitcher Trevor Williams on the mound during the fourth inning against the Braves Saturday, March 10, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams delivers during the first inning against the Braves Saturday, March 10, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
