Sports

Phillies agree to multiyear deal with Jake Arrieta

Wire Reports | Sunday, March 11, 2018, 5:39 p.m.
Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta throws in the seventh inning against the Reds on Sunday, July 2, 2017, in Cincinnati.
Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta throws in the seventh inning against the Reds on Sunday, July 2, 2017, in Cincinnati.

The Phillies waited out the starting pitcher market and appear to have come out as winners as they agreed to a multiyear deal with former Cy Young winner Jake Arrieta, according to multiple reports.

The deal, first reported by NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury, gives the Phillies a much-needed arm for their starting rotation. Arrieta, who turned 32 earlier this month, had a 3.53 ERA last season in 30 starts with the Cubs. He has made at least 30 starts in each of the last three seasons.

Arrieta joins a rotation with Aaron Nola, Jerad Eickhoff, Vince Velasquez and Nick Pivetta. Arrieta's price fell as spring training rolled on and he did not have a team.

