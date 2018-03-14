From Montour to Virginia Tech to Pittsburgh: Full circle for Devin Wilson

Devin Wilson started to see the potential of making his NCAA Tournament debut in Pittsburgh in late February. As the following two weeks progressed, he began to believe it was destiny.

For the Montour graduate, a redshirt senior guard at Virginia Tech, the Hokies' first-round East Region matchup against Alabama at 9:20 p.m. Thursday at PPG Paints Arena represents more than a homecoming. It also represents a rewarding destination at the conclusion of an at-times difficult basketball journey.

“I think it's the most meaningful thing,” Wilson said. “I think it's all come full-circle: the ups and downs, whether throughout my career, that I've had or not. It came to where I get to play the biggest game on the biggest stage in front of my family, friends, everybody.”

The messages from friends and family poured in for Wilson after the NCAA selection show revealed Virginia Tech's NCAA Tournament destination — requests for tickets, hearing from friends coming in from out of state.

“It's been a fun experience. It hasn't been heckling or annoying at all,” Wilson said. “To see all of the love and support I'm getting from family and friends has been awesome.”

The situation almost didn't transpire this way for Wilson, who helped lead Montour to a pair of WPIAL championships at Palumbo Center, mere steps from PPG Paints Arena.

The 6-foot-4 Wilson, who also set WPIAL records for receptions and receiving yards, started 31 games as a freshman and 28 as a sophomore at Virginia Tech but then saw his playing time dwindle the following season. The thought of transferring crossed his mind, but he ultimately chose to remain at Virginia Tech, redshirting last season after going out for the Hokies football team that fall.

He was rewarded, as Virginia Tech grew from a 9-22 team his freshman year to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances.

“Coming into something where they were last in the league before I got there, you want to come in and be part of the change,” Wilson said. “That I was able to do that, stuck it out and in the end result, we made NITs and two NCAA tourneys ... for it to be my first one back here, it's amazing.

“That's the only advice I can give to anybody else is to stick things out, and it'll work out.”

Although Wilson averages 2.9 points and 1.8 assists, he makes his impact felt on the defensive end. Buzz Williams inserted Wilson into the starting lineup Feb. 7 against N.C. State, and the Hokies are allowing 66.7 points per game since — after allowing 78.1 in their first 10 ACC games. Virginia Tech posted victories over Virginia, Clemson and Duke with Wilson in the starting lineup.

“He has had more of an impact on our program and played less than any player I've ever seen in my career as an assistant coach or head coach,” said Williams, who called Wilson a “throwback.”

“He's so respected among his peers, whether he's playing or not, and for this to end on this stage for him, in this city, it's beyond a lifetime memory.”

Wilson said he received just over a dozen ticket requests for Thursday, but many more of his friends and family already had seats. Wilson, who said he “represents McKees Rocks and Kennedy,” is expecting an impact.

“It's a pride thing,” Wilson said. “They're going to be loud, they're going to be rowdy, talking to the refs, all the normal things that if you think about McKees Rocks, people do.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.