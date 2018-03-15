Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Sports

NCAA Tournament in Pittsburgh: A closer look at Duke's 89-67 win over Iona

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Thursday, March 15, 2018, 5:55 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Duke 89, Iona 67

A breakdown of Duke's victory in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.

It was over when: Duke opened the second half on a 12-2 run, extending a 14-point halftime lead to a gap of more than 20 points. The Blue Devils led by as many as 28 points after the break.

Play of the game: A long, athletic Duke front line showed its dominance in several stretches, but the Blue Devils also put their open-floor game on display when Wendell Carter Jr. gathered in a Trevon Duval pass for an alley-oop dunk with just under six minutes remaining in the first half. The play gave Duke a 40-25 lead.

Player of the game: Marvin Bagley III. It's hard to choose one player given Duke had four in double figures, but the 6-foot-11 star freshman scored a game-high 22 points, shooting 10 of 14 from the field. He had four dunks, setting a Duke single-season record.

Turning point: Underdog Iona hung with Duke early, tying the game at 19-19 on a Roland Griffin layup with 13 minutes, 12 seconds remaining in the first half. Duke promptly answered with a 24-7 run that included 3-pointers by Duval, Gary Trent Jr. and Bagley, giving the Blue Devils plenty of breathing room.

Key stat: Duke made 8.3 3-pointers per game in the regular season, outside of the top 100 in the country. The Blue Devils sank nine in the first half alone and finished 13 of 30 from long range against Iona. Grayson Allen, Duval and Trent Jr. made four apiece.

Unsung heroes: Duval averaged 9.9 points during the regular season, but the freshman point guard scored 19 points and added eight assists with zero turnovers. His 3-pointer at the 12:52 mark of the first half gave Duke the lead for good. Allen finished an assist shy of his first double-double of the season, scoring 19 points and dishing out nine assists, and the Blue Devils' lone senior starter hit a buzzer-beating 3 before halftime to give Duke a 53-39 lead.

Quote of the game: “It went exactly how I dreamed about it, to be honest with you. I think my team played really well, and I think I played really well also. In my dream I played well, so I think that was it.” — Duval, on his NCAA Tournament debut

Duke's Marvin Bagley III grabs a rebound from Iona's E.J. Crawfordin the first half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Duke's Grayson Allen dunks past Iona's Zach Lewis in the second half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Duke's Trevor Duval drives past Iona's Rickey McGill in the second half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Duke's Marvin Bagley III grabs a rebound from Iona's Tyrell Williams in the second half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Duke's Marvin Bagley III dunks against Iona in the second half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Duke's Trevor Duval scores over Iona's TK Edogi in the second half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Duke's Marques Bolden dunks against Iona in the second half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Duke's Grayson Allen hits a three pointer over Iona's Richkey McGill in the second half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Duke's Trevor Duval is defended on by Iona's Roland Griffin in the secondhalf during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Iona's Zach Lewis steal the ball from Duke's Grayson Allen then scores in the first half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Iona's TK Edogi scores over Duke's Gary Trent Jr. in the first half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Duke and Iona mascots dance during a time out in the first half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Duke's Marvin Bagley III scores past Iona's Andrija Ristanovic in the first half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Iona's Zach Lewis steal the ball from Duke's Grayson Allen in the first half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Duke's Wendell Carter Jr. dunks against Iona in the first half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Iona's Roland Griffin blocks the shot of Duke's Wendell Carter Jr. in the first half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
