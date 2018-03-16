NCAA Tournament in Pittsburgh: A closer look at Alabama's 86-83 win over Virginia Tech

Alabama 86, Virginia Tech 83

It was over when: Dazon Ingram hit one of two free throws to give Alabama an 86-79 lead with 17.9 seconds remaining, too big a hole for Virginia Tech to climb out of.

Play of the game: In a game of 10 ties and 10 lead changes, Collin Sexton's fadeaway jumper with 1:34 remaining gave Alabama some much-needed breathing room: a 77-72 lead. Virginia Tech didn't get closer than one possession until Tyrie Jackson's tip-in at the buzzer, although a controversial call played a part in that.

Player of the game: Sexton. Alabama's star point guard started slowly, scoring just three points in the first half, but he came on strong after the break. The SEC's co-Rookie of the Year finished with a game-high 25 points, scoring 10 straight for the Crimson Tide at one point. He finished 7-of-14 from the field and 10-of-14 from the free-throw line, adding six assists.

Turning point: Justin Robinson appeared to cut the Alabama lead to two points with 48 seconds remaining, but he was called for an offensive foul as Herbert Jones drew a charge for Alabama. Robinson fouled out on the play, and Virginia Tech's bench picked up a technical foul. Sexton hit one of the ensuing free throws and then two more to give Alabama a seven-point lead.

Key stat: Virginia Tech hit 7 of 9 shots from beyond the arc in the first half. In the second half, Alabama's defense buckled down, holding the Hokies to 2-of-9 shooting from 3-point range and 44.8 percent shooting overall after Virginia Tech made 68 percent of its attempts in the first half.

Unsung hero: Virginia Tech found some Petty cash off the bench. Freshman reserve guard John Petty scored 20 points, draining six 3-pointers. It was the second consecutive big performance for Petty, who scored 18 points against Kentucky in the SEC semifinals.

Quote of the game: “This will be a long night. I normally only average two hours of sleep. I'll maybe sleep 30 minutes and just have a bunch of coffee, but it's a good problem to have.” — Alabama coach Avery Johnson, on preparing for Villanova in the NCAA second round