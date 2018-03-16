Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Death toll hits 6 for bridge collapse in Florida
NCAA Tournament in Pittsburgh: A closer look at Alabama's 86-83 win over Virginia Tech

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Friday, March 16, 2018, 12:30 a.m.
Alabama's Collin Sexton drives to the basket against Virginia Tech's Chris Clarke during the second half of the game in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at PPG Paints Arena
Getty Images
Alabama's Collin Sexton drives to the basket against Virginia Tech's Chris Clarke during the second half of the game in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at PPG Paints Arena

Alabama 86, Virginia Tech 83

It was over when: Dazon Ingram hit one of two free throws to give Alabama an 86-79 lead with 17.9 seconds remaining, too big a hole for Virginia Tech to climb out of.

Play of the game: In a game of 10 ties and 10 lead changes, Collin Sexton's fadeaway jumper with 1:34 remaining gave Alabama some much-needed breathing room: a 77-72 lead. Virginia Tech didn't get closer than one possession until Tyrie Jackson's tip-in at the buzzer, although a controversial call played a part in that.

Player of the game: Sexton. Alabama's star point guard started slowly, scoring just three points in the first half, but he came on strong after the break. The SEC's co-Rookie of the Year finished with a game-high 25 points, scoring 10 straight for the Crimson Tide at one point. He finished 7-of-14 from the field and 10-of-14 from the free-throw line, adding six assists.

Turning point: Justin Robinson appeared to cut the Alabama lead to two points with 48 seconds remaining, but he was called for an offensive foul as Herbert Jones drew a charge for Alabama. Robinson fouled out on the play, and Virginia Tech's bench picked up a technical foul. Sexton hit one of the ensuing free throws and then two more to give Alabama a seven-point lead.

Key stat: Virginia Tech hit 7 of 9 shots from beyond the arc in the first half. In the second half, Alabama's defense buckled down, holding the Hokies to 2-of-9 shooting from 3-point range and 44.8 percent shooting overall after Virginia Tech made 68 percent of its attempts in the first half.

Unsung hero: Virginia Tech found some Petty cash off the bench. Freshman reserve guard John Petty scored 20 points, draining six 3-pointers. It was the second consecutive big performance for Petty, who scored 18 points against Kentucky in the SEC semifinals.

Quote of the game: “This will be a long night. I normally only average two hours of sleep. I'll maybe sleep 30 minutes and just have a bunch of coffee, but it's a good problem to have.” — Alabama coach Avery Johnson, on preparing for Villanova in the NCAA second round

