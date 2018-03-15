Kevin Gorman: NCAA darling Dan Hurley of Rhode Island dancing with destiny

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

What began with a High Noon tipoff against what Dan Hurley called a “Power 5 school with one of the most ballyhooed players in the country” ended with the Rhode Island coach raising his arms in triumph at midcourt.

Hurley could have twirled a pair of six shooters and blown out the smoke after this shootout.

He has become the darling of the NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena, and not just because he is a candidate for the Pitt job.

Hurley stole the show with the way his Rams ousted Oklahoma and Trae Young in an 83-78 overtime victory Thursday in a first-round game.

He was excitable on the sideline yet collected in the huddle, and his confidence carried over to his team.

“Coach Hurley was calm,” Rhode Island senior guard E.C. Matthews said. ‘That meant we were calm.”

Calm isn't a word often associated with Hurley, an energetic and expressive coach who celebrated by doing push-ups in the locker room.

Matthews was asked if he was talking about the same guy.

“He's a pretty animated guy,” Matthews said, with a knowing nod. “You know, his demeanor, what he was saying in timeout, was calm. We got the message, so we were calm.”

The message to Rhode Island was to make it miserable for Young, the dynamic freshman guard who led the nation in scoring (27.4) and assists (8.8) this season.

The Rams repeatedly ran defenders at Young, who scored 10 of Oklahoma's first 22 points but went nearly 23 minutes without a point before finishing with 28.

Hurley was asked if Young reminded him of another point guard, perhaps one in his family. He couldn't resist having fun with that thinly veiled reference to his brother, Bobby, the former Duke All-American who now coaches at Arizona State.

“I think he had on No. 11 out there, so that was a little eerie,” Hurley said of Young. “I don't think Bob could shoot like that. No. The way he sees the floor, the way he's ... just with how daring he is. He just never stops coming at you. His facial expression rarely changes, you know?”

Dan Hurley is the opposite, a coach who can't hide his enjoyment or displeasure. Hurley didn't deny he was enjoying every moment of playing in Pittsburgh. He has won at every venue in the city, either as an assistant at Wagner or the head coach at Rhode Island, which won the Atlantic 10 Tournament here last year.

“I kept telling the guys for the last month, six weeks, ‘We will be in Pittsburgh. I don't know what seed we will be, but this is just the way this thing is going to play out,' ” Hurley said. “We've had great success here. They love their basketball here. Once we saw that ‘Pittsburgh' flash, I think the guys felt good about it.

“I know I did.”

Hurley's embrace of Pittsburgh — he called it “an amazing crowd” — could make him a perfect fit for Pitt, even if his coaching style is reminiscent of Dixon. Hurley preaches defense first and relies on a cast of upperclassmen, including five seniors, that he teased as “old and stale.”

“Our program is built around defense and making our opponent uncomfortable,” Hurley said. “You win championships, you advance in this tournament, you build programs around being a good-to-great defensive team and by being one of the hardest-playing teams in the country.”

Whether Hurley wants the Pitt job is another story. He also could be in contention at Connecticut, another former Big East power that fired its coach.

But Hurley is having the time of his life. He told a story about texting Fatts Russell, a 5-foot-10 freshman guard from Philly who was the smallest player on the floor, and reminding him he was the second-best point guard he had seen last summer — behind Young, of course.

Fatts took that personally but arrived with a smile that told Hurley something special was about to happen. Fatts took it out on Oklahoma, at one point draining a 3-pointer and staring down Young.

So Hurley knows how to pull the strings. Rhode Island athletic administrators say the Rams love playing for him. And they fed off his calm confidence when Young made two free throws with 14.5 seconds left to tie the game and force overtime.

Hurley called the win “exhilarating” and talked about the thrill of becoming the first Rhode Island coach to win an NCAA game in multiple tournaments.

“For me, it's important,” Hurley said. “I want to be that coach that's able to do something special somewhere. That's important to me, to have a program that's ascending every year and doing things that haven't been done before.”

Like celebrating with pushups.

“Listen, I work out six days a week, man,” Hurley said, with a laugh. “I was just showing off a little bit. And I didn't know what to do. I can't dance.”

That's where he's wrong. This March Madness, Hurley is dancing with destiny.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.