Healthy Sean Rodriguez ready to shoulder bigger load for Pirates

Maybe you didn't notice, but when Sean Rodriguez returned to the Pirates last season, his surgically repaired left shoulder had not healed.

You didn't notice because, you know, he hit a home run in his first game.

“I didn't have full range of motion when I came back,” said Rodriguez, who was injured Jan. 28, 2017, in a car crash in Miami that also hospitalized his wife, Giselle, and sons, Sean, now 8, and Zekiel, now 3.

Who could have known?

Rodriguez said he fought through the pain, but with help.

After getting a monster-welcoming bear hug in the clubhouse from good buddy Andrew McCutchen, Rodriguez hit a walk-off home run to win a 12-inning game against the San Diego Padres.

“That was God right there,” he said. “My man upstairs, saying, ‘I got ya. I'll help you out right there.'

“That and the uplifting spirit from the fans. That was awesome.”

The accident occurred at a time that should have been the best of Rodriguez's career. He had just signed a two-year, $11.5 million contract with the Atlanta Braves after personal highs for home runs (18), RBIs (56) and batting average (.270) with the Pirates in 2016.

After a stolen police cruiser T-boned Rodriguez's car, Giselle suffered a broken leg and wrist and three broken ribs. Sean Jr. had head lacerations, a fractured orbital bone and a broken right arm. Zekiel had internal bruising in the hip and groin area. All recovered completely and are doing well. The driver of the police cruiser died.

Initially, doctors in the emergency room took X-rays and a CT scan of Rodriguez and told him he had no serious injuries.

But when the swelling subsided in subsequent weeks, he had trouble raising his arm. Further tests revealed a tear in his left rotator cuff, labrum damage and a dislocated biceps tendon. He had surgery Feb. 14 — 17 days after the accident.

There was talk of him missing the entire season, but he came back to the Braves on July 17 before he was traded to the Pirates on Aug. 5.

Doctors advised him the best place to conduct his rehab was on the baseball field — while he's playing in games.

“So it gets to the max point that it needs,” he said. “The only way I'm going to get that is through actual play. With full adrenaline going, full game speed, you get to that range of motion.

“You're actually swinging hard. Practice and BP, you're not actually swinging hard. There is no adrenaline factor.”

He said he regained full range of motion in the offseason.

And now?

“I feel probably better than I have in the past.”

Good thing, because the Pirates need his bat off the bench.

Although five of his 22 hits with the Braves and Pirates last season were home runs, he hit only .167 — more than 100 points below his 2016 average.

With the Pirates, he'll be everybody's backup. Even in his truncated 2017 season, he played every position but pitcher and catcher.

This spring, he has hit three homers and served as a mentor to 21-year-old minor league shortstop Cole Tucker, the Pirates' first-round draft choice in 2014.

“He's the man,” Tucker said. “We talk about everything. We talk about family and relationships and being a leader.

“He says, ‘Play shortstop as long as you can. Don't let anybody move you off there.' ”

Rodriguez was surprised when he heard Tucker considers him a mentor.

“I'll let him know to stop lying to you,” he said, smiling. “I'm not doing anything. The kid's got questions, I'm going to answer them.

“He's just curious. He's hungry. I'm here to feed. If you want it, yeah, I'll definitely give you what I got. If it's going to better him and better this team in the future, then why not?”

Rodriguez scoffs at doubters who don't believe the Pirates will contend.

“If they want to count us out, that's fine,” he said. “I've been in that situation before with what I feel like was a less-talented team, and we still found a way to win. You just have to stay hungry.”

Yet, he admits it's different without McCutchen.

“It's different, a different feel, him not being around.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.