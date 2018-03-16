Pirates notebook: Regulars warming up as team homers 5 times in win

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BRADENTON, Fla. — When Josh Bell set up at first base Friday for a game against the Atlanta Braves, second baseman Josh Harrison called over to him.

"Look around, dude," Harrison said. "This is a good lineup."

With less than two weeks before the start of the season, the Pirates fielded what looked to be seven of the eight position players who probably will be in the starting lineup March 29 in Detroit.

Left to right in the outfield were Corey Dickerson, Starling Marte and Gregory Polanco, and in the infield were Colin Moran, Jordy Mercer, Harrison and Bell. The only exception was catcher Elias Diaz, who is the backup to Francisco Cervelli.

The result was a 15-hit attack against five Braves pitchers in a 12-9 Pirates victory, only their second in the past seven games.

"The games matter, but they don't count," said manager Clint Hurdle, who will start stretching players' innings total next week.

The Pirates hit five home runs (Diaz, Bell, Polanco, Pablo Reyes and Ryan Lavarnway), and Hurdle said the wind at LECOM Park wasn't the only reason.

"A lot of those balls were hit really hard," he said.

Among the home runs was an opposite-field shot by Bell, who was batting from the right side.

"I joked with (bench coach Tom Prince), 'Oh, I have no backside pop?'

"Letting my hands travel through (the hitting zone) and not pulling off from my body a little early, that ball flight is really true that way," Bell said. "I like to see that. Hopefully, there's more to come."

He can field, too

Dickerson had a good day, with a three-run triple, a single and a diving catch in the fourth inning that helped starting pitcher Jameson Taillon strand two runners he had walked.

With the Tampa Bay Rays last year, Dickerson had almost 40 percent of his at-bats as a designated hitter. With the Pirates, he is holding down left field, which previously was patrolled by Marte, now in center field.

"He wants to play defense. He's got foot speed. He's got athleticism," Hurdle said. "We've got a guy who's hungry and wants to play defense."

Hitting wasn't the issue with the Rays. He was leading the American League in batting average through June 26 last season (.330).

Taillon on target

Taillon was dominant through most of a five-inning outing. He threw first-pitch strikes to 15 of 18 hitters, started the game with 11 in a row and got to three-ball counts only four times.

Of the two walks, Hurdle said they "were a little questionable."

"That might be the best I ever felt," Taillon said. "I felt my fingers were over the ball, spinning really well, putting it where I wanted, especially with my fastball."

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.