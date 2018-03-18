Penguins' power play, penalty kill hope for special finish to season

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Conventional wisdom says referees tend to hand out fewer power plays once the playoffs start. For the Penguins over the last two-plus seasons, that hasn't been the case. Here is a look at their average number of power plays per game.

A hockey team working on its power play in late March is like a Western Pennsylvania golfer working on his swing in late November.

Why bother? It's going to be months before they get to use it regularly anyway.

There's only one problem with that analogy, though. The hockey part of it isn't really true.

Conventional wisdom says referees swallow their whistles once the playoffs start, but a look at the numbers over the last two championship runs for the Penguins tells a different story.

Since the start of the 2015-16 season, the Penguins have averaged 3.18 power plays per game in the regular season and 3.16 in the playoffs. It's a drop, but only an infinitesimal one.

In other words, if the Penguins want to take a shot at a three-peat, it would be in their best interest to get their special teams back on track.

The power play has been a strength all season long, leading the league with a 25.8 percent success rate. It has gone cold in recent games, however, hitting on 4 of 25 attempts in March.

The recent downturn is probably nothing more than a temporary slump, part of the ebbs and flows of an 82-game season. Evgeni Malkin, Sidney Crosby and Phil Kessel all rank in the top four in the league in power-play scoring. It's hard to imagine they'll stay cold for long.

Still, players can't afford to look at it that way.

“There are going to some nights where you don't have it, but you never want to accept that because it can change the game,” winger Jake Guentzel said.

With less than a month left in the regular season, coach Mike Sullivan realizes his power play could use some sharpening up. He often stresses to his players how their goal should be to “control the controllables.” That applies to the power play, too.

“I think you can control effort and execution, your willingness to compete on pucks, the discipline to make sure that you pay attention to the details on the breakout,” Sullivan said. “Maybe we force a seam play early when it really isn't there instead of taking what the game gives us. There's lots of things we can control to try to give ourselves a chance to be successful on the power play.”

For the Penguins, the penalty kill has been even streakier than the power play this season.

In general, it's been average, ranking 17th in the league with an 80.3 percent success rate, but those numbers were hurt dramatically by two poor stretches.

Opponents scored 10 power-play goals in a six-game span in November, and opposing power plays have gone 6 for 10 over the past four games.

Like the power play, these things tend to go in cycles.

“There are games where you're always in the right spots. Even when you think you're not, you are,” winger Tom Kuhnhackl said. “Then there's games where you think you're in the right spot and it goes right through you and ends up in the net.”

And like with the power play, the Penguins can't afford to simply sit back and wait until the flow turns back into an ebb.

Kuhnhackl said the Penguins could improve on the penalty kill by getting a few more clears off faceoffs and pressuring opponents more on their zone entries. Sullivan pinpointed a few other areas the Penguins can clean up.

“It's attention to detail,” Sullivan said. “It's making good decisions. It's awareness away from the puck. It's compete level in front our net. There's lots of things we can control to give ourselves a better chance.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.