Sports

Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict facing another suspension

The Associated Press | Friday, March 16, 2018, 8:20 p.m.
The Bengals' Vontaze Burfict backs away from a scuffle with Steelers tight end Heath Miller during their game Dec. 13, 2015, in Cincinnati.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Bengals' Vontaze Burfict backs away from a scuffle with Steelers tight end Heath Miller during their game Dec. 13, 2015, in Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict is appealing a four-game suspension from the NFL for violating its policy on performance-enhancing substances, the third straight season he's facing punishment from the league.

The suspension was first reported by ESPN. The Bengals had no comment.

Burfict was suspended for the first three games of the 2016 season in response to his hit on the Steelers' Antonio Brown during the playoffs and his history of egregious conduct. He got another three-game suspension to start last season after his egregious hit on Kansas City running back Anthony Sherman during a preseason game.

The Bengals signed free-agent linebacker Preston Brown to a one-year contract Friday. Brown had started 58 straight games for Buffalo.

