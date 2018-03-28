MLB preview 2018: Pirates think they can defy experts' expectations

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Faced with declining victory totals the past two seasons and the loss of Andrew McCutchen and Gerrit Cole, Pirates fans don't have much reason to feel optimistic as the season opens Thursday in Detroit.

Those worst fears may be correct, but catcher Francisco Cervelli, seeing the emergence of potential stars Jameson Taillon and Josh Bell, disagrees.

“I want to invite people to see with their eyes,” Cervelli said.

Actually, he really doesn't care if you believe or not.

“The only people who have to believe is us,” he said.

Here are five possibilities that might take time to develop but could lead the Pirates to a successful season:

1. A dominant Taillon

Aside from the occasional high-five for his partner in the team's daily clubhouse dominos game, Taillon goes about his business slow and without a lot of fanfare.

He throws strikes, he throws hard and he's toughened by life. It doesn't get any more serious for a baseball player than having two major surgical procedures (Tommy John and testicular cancer) before the age of 26.

Anthony Rizzo crowding the plate and waving his bat menacingly while Wrigley Field fans go crazy has nothing over a surgeon's scalpel.

Taillon, the second overall draft choice in 2010, averaged three walks per nine innings before and after his cancer surgery last season, but he's better than that. And it's time he shows it. He's the best of a unique group of promising starters — Taillon, Trevor Williams, Chad Kuhl, Joe Musgrove, Tyler Glasnow, Steven Brault and Nick Kingham — who are between the ages of 25-27.

2. An emerging bullpen

When asked about bullpen depth, general manager Neal Huntington gave an honest, revealing answer (not necessarily an encouraging one for fans). He said, “When you look at weapons, quality of pitches, it's up there. What we don't have is experience. We don't have guys who have long backs of baseball cards.”

The exception is George Kontos, 32, who experienced postseason success in 2012 and '16 as part of the San Francisco Giants and already has been anointed the Pirates' setup man. He had ERAs below 2.79 in four of the five seasons between 2012-16, and pitching coach Ray Searage likes the mindset Kontos brings to the staff.

“Very intense. Very intense. Even when he eats eggs, he's very intense,” Searage said. “When I get a smile out of him, that's worth more money than the bank.”

Closer Felipe Rivero, 26, can throw 100 mph, but he barely touched his potential last season when he recorded 21 saves.

He doesn't have to break Mark Melancon's club record (51, 2015). Somewhere in the 40s is a reasonable expectation and would get the Pirates halfway to an 80-victory season and the respectability most fans don't believe is possible.

Someone to watch: Glasnow, with a hammer for an arm, is a strong option for the bullpen. Temporarily? Perhaps not.

3. Help from the bench

The following numbers indicate a serious deficiency in the Pirates roster last season: .233, .223, .222, .211, .205, .200, .183, .168.

Those are the batting averages of eight bench players, led by Jose Osuna. It needs to get better. It can't get worse.

The hope largely centers around the apparent recovery of utilityman Sean Rodriguez, who hurt his shoulder in a car accident a year ago, had surgery and worked his way back into shape while playing in games and hitting .168. He provides power (16 home runs two years ago), but he also strikes a lot — 102 times in 300 at-bats in 2016 and 16 in his first 13 games this spring.

There's hope, though, with Adam Frazier, who had 14 hits in one 29 at-bat stretch this spring, and David Freese, 34, if he isn't called upon to play every day.

4. Major bouncebacks for Marte, Polanco

What stands out about the Pirates is their exceptionally low number of players with special talent. But special was a word we heard from scouts when outfielders Starling Marte and Gregory Polanco were rising through the system. Marte didn't hit lower than .312 in three consecutive minor league seasons. Polanco's worst also was .312 while playing at three levels from 2012-14.

Marte's 80-game suspension for PED use last season led to a wasted year. Polanco couldn't stay healthy, dropping his home runs from 22 in 2016 to 11. At 6-foot-5, 235 pounds, Polanco looks like a power hitter. If he becomes one, the Pirates have a chance.

Marte is a curious case, too. He hit .311 and went to the All-Star Game in 2016, but he stopped hitting home runs (16 in his past 798 at-bats). Sorry, but with Andrew McCutchen gone, what we've recently seen from Polanco and Marte won't be good enough.

5. The new guys

Third baseman Colin Moran and left fielder Corey Dickerson are the new faces who, the Pirates believe, can replace the offense lost to the Giants when McCutchen was traded. If that happens, Huntington will look like a genius, piecing together a good lineup with limited resources.

The problem is this, though: There is no room for error. McCutchen wasn't an MVP last season, but he hit 28 homers and drove in 88 runs.

Moran, a former No. 6 overall pick who hit .300 in the minors, played in 16 major league games over the past two years with the Houston Astros. A strong start could push Freese into a bench role.

Dickerson had 27 homers and 62 RBIs for the Tampa Bay Rays last season and was an All-Star, but only 10 of the homers and 20 of the RBIs came after the break.

They will be given every opportunity to produce, although manager Clint Hurdle may find it difficult to keep Frazier, who can play second base and left field, out of the lineup.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.