Pirates' Jordy Mercer excited about the unknowns

BRADENTON, Fla. — Jordy Mercer remembers what it was like when he walked to the mound and took the baseball, rather than flipping it to the pitcher and trotting back to the infield.

“It was awesome,” said Mercer, previously the all-time saves leader (19) at Oklahoma State but now the $6.75 million shortstop for the Pirates. “When I was in there pitching in the ninth inning and the crowd was on their feet, you can ask any closer in the league. They get that feeling, as well.”

Mercer, who used to play eight innings at shortstop and then pitch the ninth for the Cowboys, eventually gravitated toward shortstop exclusively (but not before earning All-Big 12 honors three times). Now, he's getting ready for his fifth Opening Day as the Pirates shortstop.

“I think I made the right decision,” he said of choosing shortstop over pitcher.

As training camp enters its final week, Mercer is one of the Pirates veterans trying to steer the team into uncharted territory, marked by major personnel shifts behind him (left field), to his right (third base) and in front of him (on the mound).

“(Corey) Dickerson, (Colin) Moran and (Joe) Musgrove and a lot of these new kids, they see the way we go about our business,” he said of the Pirates' new left fielder, third baseman and starting pitcher. “They jumped right in and want to be part of it.”

Part of what? That's the question Mercer said has him energized.

“What's cool about it from my perspective is there's a lot of unknowns, which makes it exciting,” he said. “You can put expectations on people, what you think they're going to do, what you think they're not going to do. We don't know.

“Moran hasn't played a full season in the big leagues yet (34 career at-bats). Musgrove hasn't had full starts in the big leagues from top to bottom (25 starts in 49 appearances).

“We could take off as a team and (critics) can look back and say,'I couldn't believe we said that about them in preseason.' ”

Mercer has become one of the team leaders –— in the mold of Sean Rodriguez and Francisco Cervelli — and he's doing for young players what Clint Barmes and Neil Walker used to do for him: answer lots of questions.

“No question's a bad question,” Mercer said. “I used that to my advantage when I was younger.”

Now 31, Mercer can be a free agent after the season, so he might be mentoring the next Pirates shortstop, players such as first-round draft choices Kevin Newman and Cole Tucker.

For now, Mercer will anchor the infield that featured eight second basemen last season. With Mercer playing 143 games, the Pirates were sixth in the National League at turning double plays (156, almost one every game).

Josh Harrison played second base more than anyone else, but still less than half the time (79 games), partly because of a broken left hand. The position still seems a bit in flux because of Harrison's versatility — he wears it like a badge of honor — and Adam Frazier's bat.

After an 0-for-8 start to the spring, Frazier had 13 hits in the next 10 games.

Manager Clint Hurdle may feel compelled to find a spot for Frazier, who also can play the outfield (67 times last year).

What if Moran struggles? Would Hurdle move Harrison there, making room for Frazier?

Harrison said second base is his best position.

“I know I got my first shot bouncing around,” he said, “but if you stay at one spot, you get it down.

“But at the end of the day, I know I'm able to play other positions.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer.