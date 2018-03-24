Ten things we learned at spring training: Pirates believe in themselves

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BRADENTON, Fla. — It's almost time.

After nearly six weeks of workouts, meetings and what Clint Hurdle likes to call “games that matter but don't count,” the Pirates end spring training Tuesday after meeting the Philadelphia Phillies in Clearwater. The opener is 1:10 p.m. Thursday in Comerica Park in Detroit.

The Tribune-Review has been here since Feb. 12, two days before the first day of drills. Here is some of what we learned:

1. These guys believe, even if no one back home does

Hurdle beat that drum earlier this month, and the message is likely the same when he addresses his players: don't listen to the noise.

“If you tried to keep up with it, it will wear you out,” he said. “Right now, there are, I guess, what they call prognostications. Who keeps track of those at the end of the season?

“There are a lot of things that are said about what's going to happen in the season. Actually, some of them happen. A lot of them don't.”

Bovada, an online gambling site, posts the over/under for Pirates' wins at 73.

2. Cervelli and Polanco are proud men

Francisco Cervelli spent the offseason trying to get his body right to avoid injuries, which has been the major criticism of him since the 2016 season.

“The way we have been working here is what you guys (reporters) cannot see. It is special,” he said.

Cervelli hired a new trainer in the offseason, changing his workout regimen and diet.

Gregory Polanco is also healthy, and he's eager to put last season — when he missed 40 games with three stints on the disabled list — behind him

3. Glasnow might turn into closer

Not this season, but perhaps before the end of his career. That doesn't figure into the Pirates' immediate plans, with Felipe Rivero signed through 2021, but it's something to keep in mind.

Tyler Glasnow's starts often don't go bad until after the first inning, and most relief appearances these days don't go beyond three outs.

He throws close to 100 mph, and he has a tall build, 6-foot-8, 220 pounds, that could be intimidating to batters who were trying to solve a smaller guy through eight innings.

4. Moran is important piece to puzzle

If Colin Moran can inch above the numbers put up by David Freese last season (10 home runs, 52 RBIs, .263/.322/.401), the trade of Gerrit Cole won't be as irritating to Pirates fans. Moran, the starter at third base, had three singles Thursday and a double and single Saturday to give him five multi-hit games this spring.

If Moran doesn't struggle, that would mean Freese, 35 on April 28, can become a contributor off the bench with a bit of a home run bat. The bench was a weakness for the Pirates last season.

5. Marte's challenge is hitting lefties

Right-handed batters such as Starling Marte typically enjoy more success against left-handers, and that's the way it worked out over his first three seasons when he hit .318, .402 and .303.

But he hit right-handers better in each of the past three seasons, falling to .162 against left-handers in his truncated 2017 season. He was 0 for 3 on Saturday against Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Blake Snell.

The other issue is Marte's 16-home run total over the past two seasons. Hurdle said Marte is not trying to get more lift off the bat, but he's hit three homers this spring.

“I've seen him hit a couple balls up in the zone and tattoo them for home runs,” Hurdle said.

With Andrew McCutchen gone, the Pirates need more long-ball power from Marte.

6. Bell can be a star

Josh Bell is smart, studies the game and doesn't swing at a lot of bad pitches. Plus, he's built like a tight end and can hit from both sides of the plate with power. Bell has more of it left-handed, but he crushed two long home runs this spring as a righty.

7. Trading for Rodriguez will save roster spot

Sean Rodriguez can hit for power and play every position but pitcher and catcher, although the Pirates wouldn't get cheated if they put him behind the plate.

His versatility may allow the Pirates to start the season with one fewer position player and one more pitcher. But the strikeouts? He has at least one in 11 games, including four March 10 against the Baltimore Orioles.

8. Hurdle looks like he can go another 5 seasons

With a contract that runs through 2022, Hurdle, 60, is old-school enough to trust his eyes, but he's wise not to ignore the analytics that are so prevalent in baseball today.

“It's an acquired taste over time,” he said. “There are real numbers you need to pull. Spin rates (of pitchers) are real. Launch angles are real. Chase outside the zone. Contact in the zone. They're all real.

“The eye test? You try to match up the numbers, and you find out how good your eye test is sometimes. There are some things you think you can see and then you go, ‘Wow, it really didn't play out that way.' ”

9. Some buy tickets but don't watch games

There is a concourse area behind the stands, with no view of the playing field. It's teeming with so many people during the game that it's hard not to bump into someone, even a transplanted Pittsburgher.

But the crowd is composed of more than just folks waiting in line at concession stands. Some find a comfortable lounge chair and take a nap while the game is in progress. Others play with their kids.

Ticket price: Between $22-$43.

10. Dominos is Pirates players' game of choice

A popular pasttime in Caribbean nations, dominos games often are played two at a time on tables set up in the middle of the clubhouse. Players focus intently on the pieces while they try to connect the dots. The winner often slams a piece forcibly on the table just to annoy the loser. High-fives among partners are common.

In the Dominican Republic, the game often is played on specially carved wooden tables. Polanco has one in his house. It's also a way for people to connect and discuss their day.

Pirates players set up an in-house tournament late in spring training but no word on the winner.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.