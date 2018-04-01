Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sports

Mr. Freeze: Trevor Williams throws 6 no-hit innings, buoys Pirates in Game 1

The Associated Press | Sunday, April 1, 2018, 4:22 p.m.

Updated 5 minutes ago

DETROIT — On a chilly afternoon, Pirates right-hander Trevor Williams put the Detroit bats in a deep freeze.

Williams was pulled with a no-hitter in progress after six innings, and the Pirates hung on to beat the Tigers, 1-0, on Sunday in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

Williams (1-0) threw 84 pitches, his count boosted by five walks, and was replaced by Michael Feliz to start the seventh.

“I was playing Russian roulette all day with the walks, so I totally understood the move,” Williams said. “It was 1-0 when I came out, and it ended up 1-0, so it worked perfectly.”

Nicholas Castellanos quickly ended the team no-hit bid with a one-out double down the left-field line against Feliz.

George Kontos pitched the eighth and Felipe Rivero struck out the side in the ninth for his first save, finishing the combined two-hitter.

Rivero allowed four runs while only getting two outs in the Pirates' 13-10, 13-inning win on Friday.

“It was great to be able to go out there and pick up the team after being so bad in the first game,” he said. “I was trying too hard, but today I relaxed and just hit the mitt.”

Rivero went to a 2-0 count on Miguel Cabrera to start the ninth but got three straight swinging strikes on fastballs.

“I was behind in the count, so he knew I was going to be throwing fastballs,” Rivero said. “He just couldn't catch up with them.”

The doubleheader was caused by a rainout Saturday. This game drew 14,858 fans, the smallest crowd at Comerica Park since 12,415 saw the Tigers beat the Royals on May 2, 2006. Temperatures were expected to drop below freezing for the nightcap.

Williams has pitched 13 shutout innings in two career starts against the Tigers, allowing one hit.

“I don't really remember the game I pitched against them in August, but they've got future Hall of Famers in that lineup, so I'm not sure what is happening,” he said.

His effort came a day after Minnesota's Kyle Gibson was taken out after throwing 102 pitches in six no-hit innings at Baltimore.

“There was no doubt in my mind,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “With five walks and 84 pitches, it wasn't like he was going to get through nine innings, and we wanted to get to the bullpen.”

Michael Fulmer (0-1) gave up one run on four hits and two walks in eight innings, striking out three.

“That was probably the coldest game of my big league career, but I handled it better than I expected,” he said. “I was happy with how everything felt.”

Gregory Polanco's RBI double gave the Pirates a 1-0 lead in the first, but he was thrown out trying to stretch it into a triple.

The Tigers grounded into two double plays in the first three innings, then ran themselves out of the fourth with an inning-ending strikeout/caught stealing double play.

“It goes both ways on days like this, but I think I would rather be the pitcher,” Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said. “I've gotten jammed on days like this, and it hurt.”

Williams walked two in the fifth, forcing action in the Pirates bullpen, but he escaped the inning with two fly balls. He pitched a 1-2-3 sixth before giving way to Feliz.

Note: RHP Joe Musgrove threw 92 pitches in a Gulf Coast League game on Saturday and is expected to join the Pirates rotation later this week.

Pirates starting pitcher Trevor Williams delivers during the third inning of Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Tigers on Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Detroit.
Pirates starting pitcher Trevor Williams delivers during the third inning of Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Tigers on Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Detroit.
The Pirates' Adam Frazier loses his helmet as he rounds third base to score against the Tigers from first base on a double by Gregory Polanco #during the first inning of Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Tigers on Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Detroit.
Getty Images
The Pirates' Adam Frazier loses his helmet as he rounds third base to score against the Tigers from first base on a double by Gregory Polanco #during the first inning of Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Tigers on Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Detroit.
Josh Bell of the Pirates warms his hands during the sixth inning of Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Tigers on Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Detroit.
Getty Images
Josh Bell of the Pirates warms his hands during the sixth inning of Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Tigers on Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Detroit.
The Pirates' Adam Frazier scores during the first inning of Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Tigers on Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Detroit.
The Pirates' Adam Frazier scores during the first inning of Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Tigers on Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Detroit.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me